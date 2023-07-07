What is that helicopter circling over Aberdeen?

A helicopter circling overhead shortly before midnight in Aberdeen was on a routine mission.

While residents in the Granite City thought there may have been a police search being undertaken, eagle-eyed sluths discovered it started it’s journey in Lerwick.

The helicopter was bringing a patient from Shetland to the hospital in Aberdeen.

However, because it was circling the west end of the city, it was at first believed that there may have been a police search ongoing in the area.

A spokeswoman for the coastguard said: “We were undertaking a hospital transfer from Shetland to Aberdeen.”

The flight has now landed at the ARI.