Wayne Mackintosh stays at Nairn; Strathspey sign Caelan Mutch

Veteran midfielder Mackintosh has penned a new deal until the summer of 2024, while defender Mutch has joined the Grantown Jags on a two-year deal.

By Callum Law
Wayne Mackintosh, in yellow, has extended his stay with Nairn County
Wayne Mackintosh, in yellow, has extended his stay with Nairn County

Nairn County stalwart Wayne Mackintosh has penned a new contract until the summer of 2024.

The 35-year-old midfielder will also continue as the Wee County’s Under-18s coach.

Former Formartine United and Rothes player Mackintosh returned to Station Park last season.

He had previously been at Nairn between 2004 and 2017 when he helped them win two North of Scotland Cups and the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Nairn boss Steven Mackay said: “It is great news for the club that Wayne has agreed to extend his career with us by another season.

“Wayne’s effort and work rate in pre-season training has been nothing short of phenomenal.

“I am sure he will see the benefits of that in the levels of performance he is able to reach throughout the season.

“He is an important member of the squad with all the experience he brings from his long and successful career.

“Wayne continuing as the Under-18s coach is also excellent for the club and the players in that squad.

“He has such infectious enthusiasm for football and he is the right character for that role.

“It is great for our young players to have someone who has had the career Wayne has had so far as their coach.”

Strathspey signing

Meanwhile, Strathspey Thistle have swooped to sign Caelan Mutch on a two-year contract.

The 18-year-old defender featured for the Grantown Jags as a trialist in last weekend’s friendly win against Nairn St Ninian.

Mutch was previously in the youth ranks at Ross County and Strathspey manager MacCormack said: “We had a good chat with Caelan when he became available and he’s trained with us a few times and played last Saturday.

Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is pleased to have signed Caelan Mutch

“He’s really impressed and you can tell he’s come out of full-time football.

“We’re delighted to get him to Strathspey because he had other offers and I’m really looking forward to working with him, he’s a great addition to our squad.

“Being able to bring in players who have come through at full-time clubs like Ross County and Inverness Caley Thistle is important for us.

“We’re close to getting a couple of other signings in and I’m pleased with how things are going.”

Wayne Mackintosh, in yellow, has extended his stay with Nairn County
Wayne Mackintosh, in yellow, has extended his stay with Nairn County
Wayne Mackintosh, in yellow, has extended his stay with Nairn County
Wayne Mackintosh, in yellow, has extended his stay with Nairn County
Wayne Mackintosh, in yellow, has extended his stay with Nairn County
Wayne Mackintosh, in yellow, has extended his stay with Nairn County
Wayne Mackintosh, in yellow, has extended his stay with Nairn County
