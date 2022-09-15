Highland League: Former captain Wayne Mackintosh returns to Nairn County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Nairn County captain Wayne Mackintosh has re-signed for the club on a contract that runs until the end of the season.

Mackintosh, 34, returns to Station Park having left in 2017 to join Formartine United, where he won the Highland League and the Aberdeenshire Cups in his first season.

He spent last season at Rothes, where he claimed the third North of Scotland Cup winners’ medal of his career after the Speysiders defeated Brora Rangers in the final.

Mackintosh made his first debut for The Wee County aged 16 in 2004, and went on to make 333 appearances for the club, scoring 25 goals.

Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp said: “Wayne will bring some great qualities to our squad and we are excited about having him back at the club after five years away.

“He is an energetic player in the middle of the park, which is something we have been lacking in a lot of games so far this season.

“He is a leader and has been around the Highland League a long time and played at the very top end of the league over a sustained period of time too.

“We have been keeping a close eye on Wayne’s fitness as he has not played a great deal of football this calendar year and we will continue to monitor how he progresses in training but he is determined to be ready to play as soon as possible.”