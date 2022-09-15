Highland League: Former captain Wayne Mackintosh returns to Nairn County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland League: Former captain Wayne Mackintosh returns to Nairn County

By Sophie Goodwin
September 15, 2022, 8:21 pm Updated: September 15, 2022, 8:22 pm
Wayne Mackintosh, left, has re-signed for Nairn County.
Wayne Mackintosh, left, has re-signed for Nairn County.

Former Nairn County captain Wayne Mackintosh has re-signed for the club on a contract that runs until the end of the season.

Mackintosh, 34, returns to Station Park having left in 2017 to join Formartine United, where he won the Highland League and the Aberdeenshire Cups in his first season.

He spent last season at Rothes, where he claimed the third North of Scotland Cup winners’ medal of his career after the Speysiders defeated Brora Rangers in the final.

Mackintosh made his first debut for The Wee County aged 16 in 2004, and went on to make 333 appearances for the club, scoring 25 goals.

Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp said: “Wayne will bring some great qualities to our squad and we are excited about having him back at the club after five years away.

“He is an energetic player in the middle of the park, which is something we have been lacking in a lot of games so far this season.

“He is a leader and has been around the Highland League a long time and played at the very top end of the league over a sustained period of time too.

“We have been keeping a close eye on Wayne’s fitness as he has not played a great deal of football this calendar year and we will continue to monitor how he progresses in training but he is determined to be ready to play as soon as possible.”

