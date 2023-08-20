Moray Man, 31, dies near Buckie bridge as police seal off area Emergency services were called at around 1.20am. By Lauren Taylor August 20 2023, 12.03pm Share Man, 31, dies near Buckie bridge as police seal off area Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6064435/buckie-victoria-bridge-death/ Copy Link 0 comment Police have sealed off Victoria Bridge following the incident. Image: Jasperimage. Victoria Bridge in Buckie has been sealed off by police following the death of a 31-year-old man. Emergency services were called to reports of a concern for person in the West Church Street area of the town at around 1.20am. A 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The area remains sealed off by police while an investigation takes place. One fire appliance was sent to the scene, with the crew continuing to assist officers. While there appear to be no suspicious circumstances, the death is being treated as unexplained. A police spokesman said: “Police were called to a report of a concern for person in the West Church Street area of Buckie around 1.20am on Sunday, August 20. “Emergency services attended and a 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. “The death is being treated as unexplained but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”
