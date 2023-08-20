Man, 31, dies near Buckie bridge as police seal off area

Victoria Bridge in Buckie has been sealed off by police following the death of a 31-year-old man.

Emergency services were called to reports of a concern for person in the West Church Street area of the town at around 1.20am.

A 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area remains sealed off by police while an investigation takes place.

One fire appliance was sent to the scene, with the crew continuing to assist officers.

While there appear to be no suspicious circumstances, the death is being treated as unexplained.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to a report of a concern for person in the West Church Street area of Buckie around 1.20am on Sunday, August 20.

“Emergency services attended and a 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”