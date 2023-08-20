Inverness Cup was great chance to shine, says ex-Caley Thistle keeper Michael Fraser

Ex-Caley Thistle goalkeeper Michael Fraser recalls how the Inverness Cup offered reserve players a golden chance to play meaningful matches.

The cup, which was first contested in 1895-96 when Caledonian FC won it, is back up for grabs when Clach and ICT meet at Grant Street Park on Tuesday night.

The competition has been idle for 17 years since Highland League side Forres Mechanics were the victors.

However, it has been repackaged and brought back, aided and supported by Highland Council.

Fraser, who also played for Ross County, made 78 senior appearances for the Caley Jags from 2002 to 2009, but had to be patient for a breakthrough.

Cup offered young players key games

As a young footballer, the opportunity of playing in a competition in front of fans for a tangible prize was a big incentive.

He said: “We played loads of times in the Inverness Cup.

“As a reserve player, when you were younger, it was a good chance to get a game.

“It involved Caley Thistle, Clach, Ross County, Nairn County and Forres Mechanics. Like the North of Scotland Cup, it was a good run-out for the reserves.

“In our time, it was a case of you were in the reserves, so you never had the games against the likes of Ross County until you played in ties like these.

“We didn’t have any under-18 football. You were released or part of the first-team squad at 16 or 17-years-old and you were never going to play in the first-team, so we took these opportunities with both hands.

“Even getting to play on the pitch at the Caledonian Stadium was a big deal for us.

“These days, Caley Thistle’s under-18s are getting more games and building up more experience. More young guys are getting a shot in the first-team. which is encouraging.

“I remember playing in the Inverness Cup, I think it was, when John Robertson was first manager and we played Ross County at the stadium at night, so that was rare.

“We’d maybe get friendlies against Clach or against other Highland League teams, but to face County in the stadium never really happened.

“It went to penalties and we won and it was a big deal for us at 17 or 18, with maybe a few first-team players involved. We loved it.”

Chance to expand 2024 competition?

The intention from all parties is to relaunch the cup as a one-off ‘final’ this time, but widen it to other clubs in 2024.

Fraser is all for the competition to widen out after this long-awaited fixture.

He said: “It’s an old trophy with a lot of history, so I was delighted to hear they’re going to play for it again.

“It would be good to see the Inverness Cup expand next year.”

We are delighted to announce that The Inverness Cup will once again be played for as we welcome @ICTFC to Grant Street Park on Tuesday 22nd of August.

Join us for a fantastic evening of local football.#thefuturesbright pic.twitter.com/jouErNyjFY — Inverness Clachnacuddin FC (@clachfc) August 8, 2023

Players will have ‘an extra edge’

Clach last lifted the Inverness Cup 71 years ago, so for the young Lilywhites team to have a shot at Caley Thistle’s rising stars is a great incentive.

Fraser is sure taking on familiar faces on both sides will lead to a competitive 90 minutes in Merkinch.

He added: “Clach are a good side, even with their limited budget.

“They are giving a lot of local young lads the chance to play Highland League football.

“A lot of these lads will have been at Caley Thistle. In the Inverness Cup, you’d be playing boys you knew well, who had maybe been let go and they were at Nairn, Clach or Forres.

“They would always have that extra edge for these games. That’s how it should be.”