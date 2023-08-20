Inverness Cup was great chance to shine, says ex-Caley Thistle keeper Michael Fraser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness Cup was great chance to shine, says ex-Caley Thistle keeper Michael Fraser

Highland League hosts Clach face Caley Thistle's young guns in Grant Street cup showdown on Tuesday.

By Paul Chalk
Former Caley Jags goalkeeper Michael Fraser.
Former Caley Jags goalkeeper Michael Fraser.

Ex-Caley Thistle goalkeeper Michael Fraser recalls how the Inverness Cup offered reserve players a golden chance to play meaningful matches.

The cup, which was first contested in 1895-96 when Caledonian FC won it, is back up for grabs when Clach and ICT meet at Grant Street Park on Tuesday night.

The competition has been idle for 17 years since Highland League side Forres Mechanics were the victors.

However, it has been repackaged and brought back, aided and supported by Highland Council.

Fraser, who also played for Ross County, made 78 senior appearances for the Caley Jags from 2002 to 2009, but had to be patient for a breakthrough.

Cup offered young players key games

As a young footballer, the opportunity of playing in a competition in front of fans for a tangible prize was a big incentive.

He said: “We played loads of times in the Inverness Cup.

“As a reserve player, when you were younger, it was a good chance to get a game.

“It involved Caley Thistle, Clach, Ross County, Nairn County and Forres Mechanics. Like the North of Scotland Cup, it was a good run-out for the reserves.

“In our time, it was a case of you were in the reserves, so you never had the games against the likes of Ross County until you played in ties like these.

“We didn’t have any under-18 football. You were released or part of the first-team squad at 16 or 17-years-old and you were never going to play in the first-team, so we took these opportunities with both hands.

“Even getting to play on the pitch at the Caledonian Stadium was a big deal for us.

“These days, Caley Thistle’s under-18s are getting more games and building up more experience. More young guys are getting a shot in the first-team. which is encouraging.

Clach chairman Alex Chisholm, Inverness provost Glynis Campbell-Sinclair, and Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner promote the Inverness Cup showdown outside the city’s Town House. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle

“I remember playing in the Inverness Cup, I think it was, when John Robertson was first manager and we played Ross County at the stadium at night, so that was rare.

“We’d maybe get friendlies against Clach or against other Highland League teams, but to face County in the stadium never really happened.

“It went to penalties and we won and it was a big deal for us at 17 or 18, with maybe a few first-team players involved. We loved it.”

Chance to expand 2024 competition?

The intention from all parties is to relaunch the cup as a one-off ‘final’ this time, but widen it to other clubs in 2024.

Fraser is all for the competition to widen out after this long-awaited fixture.

He said: “It’s an old trophy with a lot of history, so I was delighted to hear they’re going to play for it again.

“It would be good to see the Inverness Cup expand next year.”

Players will have ‘an extra edge’

Clach last lifted the Inverness Cup 71 years ago, so for the young Lilywhites team to have a shot at Caley Thistle’s rising stars is a great incentive.

Fraser is sure taking on familiar faces on both sides will lead to a competitive 90 minutes in Merkinch.

He added: “Clach are a good side, even with their limited budget.

“They are giving a lot of local young lads the chance to play Highland League football.

“A lot of these lads will have been at Caley Thistle. In the Inverness Cup, you’d be playing boys you knew well, who had maybe been let go and they were at Nairn, Clach or Forres.

“They would always have that extra edge for these games. That’s how it should be.”

