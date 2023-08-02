Jordan MacRae aiming for more Brora success after committing future as the Cattachs

Jordan MacRae is targeting more silverware with Brora Rangers after signing a contract extension and being made co-club captain.

The striker, who is set to be involved tonight (7.45pm) when the Cattachs face Aberdeen B at Dudgeon Park in the SPFL Trust Trophy first round, has penned a new deal until the summer of 2027.

MacRae has been made joint-skipper with Dale Gillespie.

In his four years at Brora, the 24-year-old has helped them win two Breedon Highland League titles (2019-20 and 2020-21), two North of Scotland Cups (2019-20 and 2022-23) and the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup (2021-22).

MacRae said: “Every season I’ve been at Brora we’ve won a trophy and I play football to win things.

“I’d like to try to win the league again with Brora and I’ve been given a new role with myself and Dale as captains.

🔴Our strips modelled by Ally MacDonald’s new club captains Dale Gillespie and Jordan MacRae🔴#coyr’s pic.twitter.com/8DprhCS3i9 — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) July 28, 2023

“It’s good to be wanted, I’ve been at Brora four years and I’ve enjoyed it so I don’t see any reason not to sign a new deal or look elsewhere.

“I was a bit shocked when I was speaking to Ally MacDonald (manager) about the contract and he dropped in that me and Dale would be captains.

“It’s a pleasure to be asked to do that role and I’ll do it to the best of my ability, but it was a shock when I was asked.”

Dons test

Brora have played Aberdeen B at Dudgeon Park in their last three forays into the Challenge Cup, winning two ties and losing the other.

Assessing this evening’s clash MacRae added: “It will be a difficult game and I’d expect it to be pretty close.

“For us it’s about trying to progress as a team. We’ve not had many games since Ally has been manager and we’re still implementing what we want to do.

“I wouldn’t say there’s too much pressure on us in this competition – we want to win every game – but it isn’t our main focus for the season.”

Brora have added to their squad ahead of the game after Caley Thistle defender Matthew Strachan joined the club on loan until January.

The teenager, who is captain of the Caley Jags’ under-18 side, has made six first team appearances and spent the second half of last season on loan at Nairn County.

Buckie boss seeks better display

Buckie Thistle are also in Challenge Cup action and manager Graeme Stewart is set to make changes as he seeks a better performance from his side.

The Jags face Dundee B at Forfar’s Station Park (8pm), having started the season with a 3-2 win against Clachnacuddin on Saturday in the Highland League.

However, Stewart wasn’t impressed with the display at Grant Street Park and will look to hand others an opportunity this evening.

He said: “There will be opportunities for some of the players that missed out on Saturday to stake their claim for a starting place.

“We’ll mix things up and it will be good to play against a higher level of opposition.

“Dundee are a Premiership club and although it’s their B team they’re still all full-time.

“It’s a good test for us to see where we’re at and if we’re capable of playing against full-time opposition.

“We’ve shown we can in the past and we want to show it again.

“I’m expecting a reaction from the players that start who started on Saturday and I’m expecting a reaction from the players that didn’t start on Saturday who start this game.”