Jordan MacRae aiming for more Brora success after committing future as the Cattachs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Jordan MacRae aiming for more Brora success after committing future as the Cattachs

The striker has signed a deal until the summer of 2027 and is set to face Aberdeen B in the SPFL Trust Trophy tonight. Buckie Thistle are also in Challenge Cup action as they take on Dundee B.

By Callum Law
Jordan MacRae has extended his contract with Brora Rangers ahead of their SPFL Trust Trophy tie
Jordan MacRae has extended his contract with Brora Rangers ahead of their SPFL Trust Trophy tie

Jordan MacRae is targeting more silverware with Brora Rangers after signing a contract extension and being made co-club captain.

The striker, who is set to be involved tonight (7.45pm) when the Cattachs face Aberdeen B at Dudgeon Park in the SPFL Trust Trophy first round, has penned a new deal until the summer of 2027.

MacRae has been made joint-skipper with Dale Gillespie.

In his four years at Brora, the 24-year-old has helped them win two Breedon Highland League titles (2019-20 and 2020-21), two North of Scotland Cups (2019-20 and 2022-23) and the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup (2021-22).

MacRae said: “Every season I’ve been at Brora we’ve won a trophy and I play football to win things.

“I’d like to try to win the league again with Brora and I’ve been given a new role with myself and Dale as captains.

“It’s good to be wanted, I’ve been at Brora four years and I’ve enjoyed it so I don’t see any reason not to sign a new deal or look elsewhere.

“I was a bit shocked when I was speaking to Ally MacDonald (manager) about the contract and he dropped in that me and Dale would be captains.

“It’s a pleasure to be asked to do that role and I’ll do it to the best of my ability, but it was a shock when I was asked.”

Dons test

Brora have played Aberdeen B at Dudgeon Park in their last three forays into the Challenge Cup, winning two ties and losing the other.

Assessing this evening’s clash MacRae added: “It will be a difficult game and I’d expect it to be pretty close.

“For us it’s about trying to progress as a team. We’ve not had many games since Ally has been manager and we’re still implementing what we want to do.

“I wouldn’t say there’s too much pressure on us in this competition – we want to win every game – but it isn’t our main focus for the season.”

Brora have added to their squad ahead of the game after Caley Thistle defender Matthew Strachan joined the club on loan until January.

The teenager, who is captain of the Caley Jags’ under-18 side, has made six first team appearances and spent the second half of last season on loan at Nairn County.

Buckie boss seeks better display

Buckie Thistle are also in Challenge Cup action and manager Graeme Stewart is set to make changes as he seeks a better performance from his side.

The Jags face Dundee B at Forfar’s Station Park (8pm), having started the season with a 3-2 win against Clachnacuddin on Saturday in the Highland League.

However, Stewart wasn’t impressed with the display at Grant Street Park and will look to hand others an opportunity this evening.

He said: “There will be opportunities for some of the players that missed out on Saturday to stake their claim for a starting place.

“We’ll mix things up and it will be good to play against a higher level of opposition.

“Dundee are a Premiership club and although it’s their B team they’re still all full-time.

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart

“It’s a good test for us to see where we’re at and if we’re capable of playing against full-time opposition.

“We’ve shown we can in the past and we want to show it again.

“I’m expecting a reaction from the players that start who started on Saturday and I’m expecting a reaction from the players that didn’t start on Saturday who start this game.”

More from Highland League

Jordan MacRae has extended his contract with Brora Rangers ahead of their SPFL Trust Trophy tie
Kieran Adams 'loving every minute' at Formartine United ahead of Challenge Cup test
Jordan MacRae has extended his contract with Brora Rangers ahead of their SPFL Trust Trophy tie
Ben Barron on target for Elgin City in win against St Johnstone B; Brechin…
Jordan MacRae has extended his contract with Brora Rangers ahead of their SPFL Trust Trophy tie
Euan Spark proud to be Brechin captain and eyes Challenge Cup progress
Jordan MacRae has extended his contract with Brora Rangers ahead of their SPFL Trust Trophy tie
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Brechin City v Formartine United; Turriff United…
Jordan MacRae has extended his contract with Brora Rangers ahead of their SPFL Trust Trophy tie
Buckie Thistle start with Clach win thanks to Andrew MacAskill's late penalty; Horace Ormsby…
Jordan MacRae has extended his contract with Brora Rangers ahead of their SPFL Trust Trophy tie
Neil Gauld inspires Turriff to victory against former side Inverurie Locos; Brora Rangers leave…
Jordan MacRae has extended his contract with Brora Rangers ahead of their SPFL Trust Trophy tie
Sean Butcher hat-trick gives Fraserburgh win over Lossiemouth; Banks o' Dee prevail against Wick
Jordan MacRae has extended his contract with Brora Rangers ahead of their SPFL Trust Trophy tie
Andy Kirk happy as champions Brechin make winning start against nine-man Formartine
Jordan MacRae has extended his contract with Brora Rangers ahead of their SPFL Trust Trophy tie
New signings on target as Forres Mechanics defeat Strathspey Thistle; Huntly impress at Rothes
Jordan MacRae has extended his contract with Brora Rangers ahead of their SPFL Trust Trophy tie
GALLERY: The best pictures from the Highland League opener between Brechin City and Formartine…