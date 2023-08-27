Highland League Cup: Defenders get in on act as Buckie beat Turriff; Fraserburgh hit nine at Deveronvale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League Cup: Defenders get in on act as Buckie beat Turriff; Fraserburgh hit nine at Deveronvale

The Jags and Broch progressed to the quarter-finals of the League Cup with handsome victories.

By Reporter
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Buckie Thistle recorded their second 4-0 victory over Turriff United in three weeks to progress to the quarter-finals of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

The Jags will face Keith at Kynoch Park in the last-eight after goals from Darryl McHardy and Marcus Goodall put them in control at Victoria Park, before Jack Murray and substitute Josh Peters completed the scoring.

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart was delighted with the performance, saying: “I thought we played very well and controlled the game. I don’t think we had a chance against us the whole game, and it’s good to get a clean sheet.”

“We won’t get carried away. If we want to challenge for titles and trophies then these are games we should be winning. No disrespect to Turriff.

“Nobody was below par, they were all at least a seven or eight (out of ten). Their work-rate and fitness was great.”

Hailing the versatility of his midfielders and forwards, and his defenders for getting on target, Stewart added: “The front four or five players are interchangeable. They can all play in midfield or up front and have real quality.

“We need the whole team to chip in with goals, and the likes of Darryl McHardy and Jack Murray should be aiming for 10 to 15 a season.”

The opening 30 minutes was evenly matched, before Buckie took the lead on the half-hour mark. Dale Wood played the ball into the penalty area, where Sam Pugh laid off a superb first time pass to McHardy, who slammed it high past Turra keeper David Dey at his near post.

Jack MacIver then brought a fine save from Dey with a stinging drive from the edge of the box, before, on 37 minutes, McHardy’s clever knock-down was fired home by Goodall from close range for number two.

Dey made excellent saves from Scott Adams and Max Barry early in the second period as Jags looked for a third goal.

It finally arrived 19 minutes from time – a great ball in from Andrew MacAskill glanced home via Dey by the inrushing Murray.

Substitute Lyall Keir then set up fellow sub Peters with a superb through-ball, and he went round Dey and completed the scoring in injury time.

Turriff boss Dean Donaldson felt his players are not at the opposition’s level yet, saying: “We started really well and were in it for the first 25 minutes, but personally I think some of our players need to be fitter – we didn’t match runners and they know who they are.

“Take nothing away from Buckie, though, they are a top side.”

“We’re probably not going to come up against better opposition and the boys need to remember that. We’re not at the level to compete with that standard of team yet.”

Barbour scores 300th Highland League-level goal as Broch thump Vale

Fraserburgh will travel to face Strathspey Thistle in the quarter-finals of this season’s Highland League Cup after hitting Deveronvale for nine without reply at Princess Royal Park in a dominant performance from start to finish.

Scott Barbour helped himself to the match-ball with a hat-trick – which included his 300th goal at Highland League level, with the other counters coming from Sean Butcher (two), Zane Laird, Bryan Hay, Josh Bolton and Ryan Sargent.

Broch manager Mark Cowie was delighted with what he labelled their best display of the season so far.

He said “We moved the ball quickly to exploit gaps in the Vale defence and in between the lines and caused problems all game long.

“I said to the players at half time that I wasn’t bothered what the scoreline was, but that I wanted a clean sheet as we have conceded a few goals at home being sloppy.

“But our back four were immense giving Vale no room to create anything, with Paul Young being untouchable on the day after what has been a slow start to the season for him.

“Scott Barbour has had a lean spell, but he scored three and set up a few so I am over the moon with what the team gave today.”

The visitors were ahead after just two minutes through Laird’s fine finish with Barbour’s corner met by the head of Butcher eighth minutes later for number two.

Hay then sent a 10-yard volley beyond Sean McIntosh to make it three midway through the half with Barbour increasing the advantage to four with a fine 25-yard drive on the half-hour mark.

Barbour grabbed number five within 50 seconds of the restart, while Butcher made it six with another header from a Willie West cross five minutes into the second period.

Substitute Josh Bolton turned home number seven after 69 minutes with Vale then reduced to 10 men when Jaydan Bradford saw red for a last man challenge on Barbour with13 minutes remaining.

The prolific Barbour grabbed his milestone goal to claim a hat-trick with eight minutes remaining, before Sargent completed the scoring in the final minute by heading home from Ryan Cowie’s left wing cross.

Vale manager Craig Stewart thought it was a very bad day at the office for his side and was especially disappointed with their level of performance.

He said: “We never got going from start to finish, but as the management team we will hold our hands up with the formation we started with.

Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart. Image: Jasperimage.

“But I wouldn’t say that was responsible for any of the goals we lost to be honest as during the game we failed to string two passes together, didn’t stop crosses coming into the box and failed to mark their players in our box, while not creating any decent chances of our own.

“This group of players knew that there was the possibility of a bad performance in them, but that was worse than bad – and that is taking nothing away from Fraserburgh as they were very good.”

Steven MacDonald hails ‘huge’ win after Forres Mechanics stun Highland League Cup holders Banks o’ Dee

Conversation