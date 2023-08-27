Steven MacDonald hails ‘huge’ win after Forres Mechanics stun Highland League Cup holders Banks o’ Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Steven MacDonald hails ‘huge’ win after Forres Mechanics stun Highland League Cup holders Banks o’ Dee

Can-Cans boss MacDonald thinks his young side - who eliminated Dee in the first round at Spain Park - had been 'threatening' to beat one of the big boys 'for a while'.

By Paul Third
Forres' Ethan Cairns (second right) celebrates his goal against Banks o' Dee. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Forres' Ethan Cairns (second right) celebrates his goal against Banks o' Dee. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald hopes his side can build on their biggest win of the season so far after they eliminated GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup holders Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park.

Goals from Ethan Cairns, Craig MacKenzie, Lee Fraser and Jack Grant gave the Can-Cans a 4-2 win in Aberdeen, with Michael Philipson and Lachie MacLeod on the scoresheet for the home side, who also had Jevan Anderson sent off.

A thrilled MacDonald said: “We’re delighted to come down here and get a win. It’s huge for the boys and we’re really pleased.

“It’s the first time we’ve beaten a big team in the last wee while, so it was a good result for us.

“We’re still a very young side and we’re working on things, but it’s good to win a game like this as we’ve been threatening for a while.”

Forres response to conceding pleased MacDonald

Dee’s Kane Winton is crowded out by the Forres defence. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Forres were 2-0 up inside the opening half hour, but it was the response to Dee pulling a goal back which really pleased the Can-Cans boss.

He said: “We started the game really well. We were conscious of the fact Banks o’ Dee have done that before.

“They scored within a minute at Mosset Park last year and last week again (against Strathspey) they scored early, so we knew we had to start well and I think we did that.

“It was a really good move for the first goal. Craig played it wide and Calum played a good ball which split them open and it was a fantastic finish from Ethan.

“The second one was a ball from Lee which found Craig in a lot of space and it was never really in doubt that he would finish it.

“It was a nasty goal to concede and it was frustrating, but we got the third goal before half-time which really helped us.

“It gave us the belief we could go on and get the job finished.”

Can-Cans in control early at Spain Park

The visitors opened the scoring with a terrific counter attack in the 18th minute.

Calum Frame’s through ball released Ethan Cairns in space and the on-loan Caley Thistle attacker beat Andy Shearer in the Dee goal with a terrific rising strike from the edge of the box.

Dee looked to respond immediately and Chris Antoniazzi hit the crossbar with a drive from the edge of the box before Shaun Morrison of Forres saw his shot saved by Shearer.

However, there was nothing the home goalkeeper could do to prevent Forres from doubling their lead in the 28th minute.

Fraser’s long ball allowed MacKenzie to break the offside trap and the striker ran clear on goal before beating Shearer with a composed finish.

The home side needed a response quickly and they got one just after the half-hour mark as MacLeod’s header was cleared off the line as far as Philipson, who managed to convert the rebound after firing in a shot which bounced down before looping over the Forres defence into the net.

The visitors restored their two-goal advantage in first half stoppage time as the Dee defence failed to deal with a corner and Fraser fired a low first-time shot past Shearer to make it 3-1 at the interval.

Dee co-boss has no complaints

Banks o’ Dee’s Darryn Kelly chases Forres player Mark McLauchlan. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The home side’s hopes of getting back into the game faded when defender Jevan Anderson was shown a straight red card for a foul on Forres substitute Tom Brady on the edge of the box.

Anderson argued his case, but referee Joel Kennedy stood by his decision.

It went from bad to worse for Dee as, from the resulting free-kick, Grant curled the ball past the wall and goalkeeper Shearer to make it 4-1.

MacLeod reduced the deficit in stoppage time when he converted Antoniazzi’s cutback to make it 4-2.

Dee co-manager Josh Winton said: “We’re disappointed with how we played, but we’ve no complaints.

“Forres were a wee bit hungrier and it was one of those where a lot of things didn’t go for us.

“The fourth goal for them was disappointing. If we had gotten it back to 3-2, we could have thrown the kitchen sink at them, but it didn’t happen.

“It was a bad day at the office for us and we move on.”

Dee weighing up Anderson appeal

Anderson’s dismissal ended any hope of a comeback from the home side and Dee are considering whether to appeal the defender’s red card.

Winton said: “It’s a funny one. The general consensus was that the striker was going away from goal towards the touchline.

“Was it a goalscoring opportunity?

“The referees have got a tough job and they have to make a decision in the heat of the moment.

“We’ve got the camera and your footage as well, so we’ll have a look at it and see what we think. We obviously don’t want to waste anyone’s time, but we’ll have a look.”

