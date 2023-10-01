Turriff United inflict first defeat of the season on Formartine United; Rothes edge Inverurie Locos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Turriff United inflict first defeat of the season on Formartine United; Rothes edge Inverurie Locos

The North Lodge Park side were beaten for the first time in the league in a 4-2 loss against Turra.

By Reporter
Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Turriff United inflicted a first league defeat of the season on Formartine United with a 4-2 win at North Lodge Park.

Goals from John Allan, Ewan Clark (2) and Owen Kinsella saw Turra  continue their impressive recent run of form to leave manager Dean Donaldson delighted with the performance.

He said “The boys are playing well and working hard.

“The harder you work the better reward you get and we wanted to come here and put on a good performance to show that we are making progress.

“Some of our passages of play were excellent and to achieve this against a good team shows that our young boys are fearless.

“We have had some really good performances so this is up there with them this season.

“Owen Kinsella proved his worth again, he is getting better with each game and it was great to see him get the goal late on.

“Winning becomes a habit as does losing but the belief in the team is growing.”

John Allan put the visitors ahead after 26 minutes when he cut in from the left to smash an angled shot beyond Ewen Macdonald.

United missed an opportunity to level when Paul Campbell saw a 40th minute penalty saved by David Dey.

But the home side drew leve two minutes from the break when Aaron Norris sent a fine cross to the back post and Adam Emslie netted.

Turriff went ahead again after 65 minutes when Ewen Clark turned his marker on the edge of the box to score.

Kieran Adams collected two yellow cards to see red nine minutes later before Clark won a penalty for the visiting team as was brought down in the box before getting up to score from the spot ten minutes from time.

Norris scored a fine curling effort to bring some hope that the home side could salvage something from the game but Owen Kinsella ensured the points were secured scoring in the 95th minute after chasing down a ball Formartine thought was going out for a throw-in.

A minute after Clark was shown a second yellow card by referee Owen Lawrence.

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson said: “It was one of those games where everything seemed to go wrong for us.

“We missed chances including a penalty, and we also had a man sent off.

“Turriff showed they are a good side so we need to take our medicine and get back to work as we have a big game at Fraserburgh on Wednesday.”

Inverurie Locos 0-1 Rothes

Inverurie Locos finished off the month of September still desperately seeking their first league win of the season as Rothes manager Ross Jack celebrated a vital victory on the road.

He said: “Our game against Inverness Caley Thistle on Wednesday certainly took its toll and our players were very tired in the closing stages but I was reluctant to change things as we were strong in the middle of the park.

“Sean McCarthy in goals was outstanding and Bruce Milne, after being left out in midweek, was like a giant as were his fellow defenders.

“Inverurie is always tough so I’m delighted to come away with three points and a clean sheet.”

Rothes boss Ross Jack. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The only goal came in 47 minutes when Zach Ellis saved well from Greg Morrison but Aidan Wilson was on hand to drive home the rebound.

The Speysiders wasted chances to add to their tally and Locos went very close through Lloyd Robertson and Callum Dingwall.

Locos interim manager Jamie Watt said: “I thought it was a dominant performance in terms of how we took the game to Rothes but if you don’t put the ball in the back of the net you don’t win a game of football.

“We’re not getting the breaks and it’s coming back to haunt us week in week out.

“We played an attacking formation and tried to get on the front foot.

“Rothes got their goal early second half and as Ross Jack teams do, they sat in but we certainly created a lot of good opportunities.”

 

