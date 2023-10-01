Turriff United inflict first defeat of the season on Formartine United; Rothes edge Inverurie Locos

Turriff United inflicted a first league defeat of the season on Formartine United with a 4-2 win at North Lodge Park.

Goals from John Allan, Ewan Clark (2) and Owen Kinsella saw Turra continue their impressive recent run of form to leave manager Dean Donaldson delighted with the performance.

He said “The boys are playing well and working hard.

“The harder you work the better reward you get and we wanted to come here and put on a good performance to show that we are making progress.

“Some of our passages of play were excellent and to achieve this against a good team shows that our young boys are fearless.

“We have had some really good performances so this is up there with them this season.

“Owen Kinsella proved his worth again, he is getting better with each game and it was great to see him get the goal late on.

“Winning becomes a habit as does losing but the belief in the team is growing.”

Oooft! #MIT Owen….if you're going to keep scoring goals like that we'll need a range of photos!! pic.twitter.com/AKR0NrIAS6 — Turriff United Football Club (@TurriffUnitedFC) September 30, 2023

John Allan put the visitors ahead after 26 minutes when he cut in from the left to smash an angled shot beyond Ewen Macdonald.

United missed an opportunity to level when Paul Campbell saw a 40th minute penalty saved by David Dey.

But the home side drew leve two minutes from the break when Aaron Norris sent a fine cross to the back post and Adam Emslie netted.

Turriff went ahead again after 65 minutes when Ewen Clark turned his marker on the edge of the box to score.

Kieran Adams collected two yellow cards to see red nine minutes later before Clark won a penalty for the visiting team as was brought down in the box before getting up to score from the spot ten minutes from time.

Norris scored a fine curling effort to bring some hope that the home side could salvage something from the game but Owen Kinsella ensured the points were secured scoring in the 95th minute after chasing down a ball Formartine thought was going out for a throw-in.

A minute after Clark was shown a second yellow card by referee Owen Lawrence.

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson said: “It was one of those games where everything seemed to go wrong for us.

“We missed chances including a penalty, and we also had a man sent off.

“Turriff showed they are a good side so we need to take our medicine and get back to work as we have a big game at Fraserburgh on Wednesday.”

Inverurie Locos 0-1 Rothes

Inverurie Locos finished off the month of September still desperately seeking their first league win of the season as Rothes manager Ross Jack celebrated a vital victory on the road.

He said: “Our game against Inverness Caley Thistle on Wednesday certainly took its toll and our players were very tired in the closing stages but I was reluctant to change things as we were strong in the middle of the park.

“Sean McCarthy in goals was outstanding and Bruce Milne, after being left out in midweek, was like a giant as were his fellow defenders.

“Inverurie is always tough so I’m delighted to come away with three points and a clean sheet.”

The only goal came in 47 minutes when Zach Ellis saved well from Greg Morrison but Aidan Wilson was on hand to drive home the rebound.

The Speysiders wasted chances to add to their tally and Locos went very close through Lloyd Robertson and Callum Dingwall.

Locos interim manager Jamie Watt said: “I thought it was a dominant performance in terms of how we took the game to Rothes but if you don’t put the ball in the back of the net you don’t win a game of football.

“We’re not getting the breaks and it’s coming back to haunt us week in week out.

“We played an attacking formation and tried to get on the front foot.

“Rothes got their goal early second half and as Ross Jack teams do, they sat in but we certainly created a lot of good opportunities.”