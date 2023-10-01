Invergordon widen their lead at the top of the North Caledonian League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Invergordon widen their lead at the top of the North Caledonian League

A 3-0 victory over the Tain Saints takes last season's runners-up three points ahead of Fort William, who were held by Clachnacuddin 'A'.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Andrew Maclean celebrating a goal
Young fans celebrate as Andrew MacLean puts away Fort's only goal to equalise against Clachnacuddin 'A' in the closing minutes of the match. Photograph: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image

A 3-0 home victory against St Duthus led to Invergordon extending their lead to three points at the top of the North Caledonian League.

Kyle Maclean’s penalty after 14 minutes gave last term’s runners-up the upper-hand and Keith Mason added another one four minutes before the interval.

Any realistic chance of a Tain Saints comeback was ended on 53 minutes thanks to a Ken Morrison goal.

Fort secure big stoppage-time point

Fort William stay in second spot – but they needed a last-gasp goal to secure a 1-1 draw against visitors Clachnacuddin ‘A’.

The young Lilywhites got their noses in front after just 10 minutes thanks to a penalty tucked away on 10 minutes by Aidan Mackinnon.

It seemed likely Clach were heading back up the A82 with three points – but Andrew McLean’s stoppage-time equaliser prevented a second defeat of the season for Fort.

The teams in this fixture annually also play for the Simon Shields Memorial Trophy, in memory of the former player of both clubs.

With the result a draw, Fort William won the penalty shoot-out 4-3 to retain the silverware.

Joint Fort William captains holding up the Simon Shields Memorial Cup, presented to them by Calum MacLean
Joint Fort William captains Kit Fletcher (left) and Miikey Rodgers are presented with the Simon Shields Memorial Cup by Calum MacLean who was manager at the time Simon played at Claggan Park. Photograph: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image

Road closure leads to postponements

With the A9 closed for seven hours due to a bad road accident near Dunrobin Castle close to Golspie, the Bonar Bridge v Thurso and Halkirk United v Alness United games were postponed.

Golspie Sutherland made it to Fortrose, with their game against champions Loch Ness kicking off an hour later than scheduled.

Goals on 20 and 21 minutes from Jake Lockett and Phil MacDonald put the hosts in control before Allan MacPhee’s spot-kick just before the break rounded off the scoring.

Loch Ness, deducted three points due to fielding an ineligible player, are now third place, three points away from Fort William. The champions are appealing the decision and will hope to make ground back up as a result.

Orkney needed comeback victory

Orkney are fifth in the table after coming from two goals down to defeat visitors Inverness Athletic 4-2.

Liam Smith opened the scoring for Inverness after 10 minutes and Aidan Hersee made it 2-0 on 22 minutes.

Orkney soon hit back and replies from Gregor Dowell and Owen Young had the sides level at half-time.

Chris Simpson put the islanders in front on 66 minutes before Gregor Dowell’s goal 12 minutes later ensured no way back for Athletic, who remain in ninth position.

This Wednesday, the rescheduled Football Times Cup quarter-final between Invergordon and Clachnacuddin ‘A’ takes place at the Recreation Grounds.

In the league on Saturday, Invergordon are home to fourth-placed Halkirk, while Fort William welcome St Duthus to Claggan Park.

More from Scottish Football

Scotland Women's starting XI for the Nations League match against Belgium at Hampden. Image: SNS.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland Women set high standard in opening Nations League matches - we…
Halkirk United boss Ewan McElroy. Image: James Gunn
High-flyers Halkirk United wary of 11th-placed Alness United ahead of North Caledonian League showdown
Culter celebrating winning the Grill League Cup final in 2022. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter and Bridge of Don Thistle gear up for Grill League Cup…
Scotland Women goalkeeper Lee Gibson.
Future is bright for Scotland Women, says goalkeeper Lee Gibson after earning 50th cap
Scotland Women manager Pedro Martinez Losa. Image: SNS.
Scotland Women boss Pedro Martinez Losa 'angry' as he slams referee display in Belgium…
Scotland defender Sophie Howard scores with the last touch of the ball to secure a 1-1 draw against Belgium in the Nations League.
Scotland Women salvage Nations League point with last-minute equaliser in 1-1 draw against Belgium
King George V Park, Fortrose, the home venue of Loch Ness FC.
Loch Ness to appeal docking of North Caledonian League points and Football Times Cup…
Newmachar United boss Ewan Robb.
Junior football: Newmachar United impress against Bridge of Don Thistle
Post Thumbnail
League leaders Invergordon made to work for win away to Orkney
Scotland's Rachel McLauchlan battles with England's Ella Toone at the Stadium of Light.
Scotland Women proved they can compete with top nations, says defender Rachel McLauchlan