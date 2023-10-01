Invergordon widen their lead at the top of the North Caledonian League

A 3-0 home victory against St Duthus led to Invergordon extending their lead to three points at the top of the North Caledonian League.

Kyle Maclean’s penalty after 14 minutes gave last term’s runners-up the upper-hand and Keith Mason added another one four minutes before the interval.

Any realistic chance of a Tain Saints comeback was ended on 53 minutes thanks to a Ken Morrison goal.

FULL-TIME SCORES IN THE NORTH CALEDONIAN LEAGUE

Golspie Sutherland 0 v Loch Ness 3 (3 p.m)

Invergordon 3 v St.Duthus 0

Fort William 1 v Clachnacuddin 'A' 1

Orkney 4 v Inverness Ath 2 #NCFA #NorthCaley pic.twitter.com/dSqOuetF2T — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) September 30, 2023

Fort secure big stoppage-time point

Fort William stay in second spot – but they needed a last-gasp goal to secure a 1-1 draw against visitors Clachnacuddin ‘A’.

The young Lilywhites got their noses in front after just 10 minutes thanks to a penalty tucked away on 10 minutes by Aidan Mackinnon.

It seemed likely Clach were heading back up the A82 with three points – but Andrew McLean’s stoppage-time equaliser prevented a second defeat of the season for Fort.

91’ GOAL FORT WILLIAM! Andrew McLean with the equaliser! 1-1 — Fort William FC (@FortWilliamFC) September 30, 2023

The teams in this fixture annually also play for the Simon Shields Memorial Trophy, in memory of the former player of both clubs.

With the result a draw, Fort William won the penalty shoot-out 4-3 to retain the silverware.

Road closure leads to postponements

With the A9 closed for seven hours due to a bad road accident near Dunrobin Castle close to Golspie, the Bonar Bridge v Thurso and Halkirk United v Alness United games were postponed.

Golspie Sutherland made it to Fortrose, with their game against champions Loch Ness kicking off an hour later than scheduled.

Goals on 20 and 21 minutes from Jake Lockett and Phil MacDonald put the hosts in control before Allan MacPhee’s spot-kick just before the break rounded off the scoring.

Loch Ness, deducted three points due to fielding an ineligible player, are now third place, three points away from Fort William. The champions are appealing the decision and will hope to make ground back up as a result.

NOTE – Bonar v Thurso and Halkirk v Alness called off due to a bad car accident on the road, closed in both directions #NCFA #NorthCaley pic.twitter.com/eKHOGAUV3U — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) September 30, 2023

Orkney needed comeback victory

Orkney are fifth in the table after coming from two goals down to defeat visitors Inverness Athletic 4-2.

Liam Smith opened the scoring for Inverness after 10 minutes and Aidan Hersee made it 2-0 on 22 minutes.

Orkney soon hit back and replies from Gregor Dowell and Owen Young had the sides level at half-time.

Chris Simpson put the islanders in front on 66 minutes before Gregor Dowell’s goal 12 minutes later ensured no way back for Athletic, who remain in ninth position.

This Wednesday, the rescheduled Football Times Cup quarter-final between Invergordon and Clachnacuddin ‘A’ takes place at the Recreation Grounds.

In the league on Saturday, Invergordon are home to fourth-placed Halkirk, while Fort William welcome St Duthus to Claggan Park.