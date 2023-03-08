Highland League Weekly crowned Digital Initiative of the Year at Regional Press Awards in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League Weekly crowned Digital Initiative of the Year at Regional Press Awards in London

By Reporter
March 8, 2023, 6:25 pm Updated: March 8, 2023, 7:16 pm
Our Highland League Weekly team have been recognised with Regional Press Awards success.
Our Highland League Weekly team have been recognised with Regional Press Awards success.

The Press and Journal’s Highland League Weekly has been crowned Digital Initiative of the Year at the Regional Press Awards.

Highland League Weekly scooped the prize at the London bash amid strong competition – including the WW1 Remembrance and Tracking the NHS in Scotland projects, which were produced by the DC Thomson data team for the P&J and sister-paper the Courier.

A joint-project from the P&J’s sports and audio-visual teams, Highland League Weekly (HLW) kicked off ahead of the 2021/22 season and provides our audience with comprehensive coverage of the much-loved and unique Breedon Scottish Highland Football League.

With the Highland League touted by fans as the “best league in the world”, HLW shares this passion.

The main subscribers-only Monday night HLW show continues to grow and develop, and includes weekly highlights of multiple matches, reaction, analysis of all of the weekend’s results – and a mix of serious and not-so-serious features. 

The team also produce regular “EXTRA” midweek highlights, as well as the free-to-view Friday preview show, which is available on all social media platforms, where HLW has a passionate and engaged follower-base.

P&J editor Craig Walker said: “Highland League Weekly is a real success story for The Press and Journal.

“It shows the type of content we can produce online and our ambitions in trying to meet the needs of the niche interests and passions of our audience.

“A lot of work and a lot of miles go into producing our Highland League Weekly shows every week, with highlights filmed across the north of Scotland and long days pulling the content together.

“This award is much-deserved for the team involved – whether that be journalists Callum Law, Ryan Cryle, Paul Third, Danny Law, Jamie Durent and the other sportsdesk staff, or those involved from our AV team, led this season by cameraman/editor Callum Main, with no shortage of support from our photographer/videographers and others.

“Everyone who is part of Highland League Weekly has adapted and learned new skills to make what is a well-watched, well-received and now award-winning project successful to this point.”

DC Thomson journalist Dale Haslam – who works across the company’s newspapers, including The Press and Journal and The Courier – was highly-commended in the Daily Reporter of the Year category. 

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Buckie Thistle v Banks o’ Dee and Inverurie Locos v Brechin City in Highland League Cup semi-finals

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Luke Emmett, left, in action for Keith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Highland League: Banks o' Dee sign defender Luke Emmett from Keith
The wintery weather has impacted Highland League fixtures once again.
Midweek Highland League fixtures wiped out by weather with Brechin v Fraserburgh last to…
New Strathspey Thistle boss Robert MacCormack has been chatting to Highland League Weekly about his efforts to help turn the Seafield Park strugglers around as the end of the season approaches.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - New boss Robert MacCormack on trying to change Strathspey…
Keith's Liam Duncan is the latest player to take on Highland League Weekly's Quickfire Questions.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Keith FC's Liam Duncan
Joe McCabe got Buckie's third.
Buckie win appeal against Joe McCabe's dismissal
4 March 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Highland League Cup Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Banks O' Dee FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Banks o Dee - Christian Antoniazza celebrate his goal.
Paul Lawson delighted as Banks o' Dee make Chris Antoniazzi capture
Dominic Samuel and Chris Antoniazzi tussle for the ball during a Premier Sports Cup tie between Ross County and Montrose. Image: SNS.
Banks O' Dee sign Chris Antoniazzi permanently from Elgin City following brief loan spell
Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Picture courtesy of Deveronvale FC
Richard Davidson hopes to make his mark as Deveronvale assistant manager
Richard Hastings is now in Canada Soccer's Hall of Fame, having played for ICT and Ross County in his career. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Richard Hastings enters Canadian football's Hall of Fame after career built in the Highlands
Buckie Thistle v Banks o' Dee in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup last-four is the main highlights game on tonight's Highland League Weekly, while we also have the best of the action from the other semi-final between Inverurie Locos and Brechin City.
Watch: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Buckie Thistle v Banks o' Dee and…

Most Read

1
a96 collision huntly
Two people taken to hospital following 10-vehicle crash on the A96 near Huntly
2
Iona Fyfe is performing at Aberdeen's Lemon Tree on March 4.
Big Interview: Iona Fyfe talks about Doric, being trolled on Twitter and returning to…
3
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss
2
4
Resurfacing works will be carried out overnight at the Seaton roundabout from March 20. Image: Google Maps.
Major Aberdeen roundabout to shut overnight for two weeks for resurfacing
5
An action group will be formed after a packed public meeting about the future of Bucksburn Swimming Pool.
‘You’ve underestimated Bucksburn – and you WON’T be closing this pool’: Hundreds attend meeting…
2
6
A five-year-old boy has died in hospital following the crash on Monday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Five-year-old boy dies a day after crash near Inverness Airport
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Mums lose bid for freedom after horrific pub attacks
8
Dr Brenda Page and Dr Christopher 'Kit' Harrisson were divorced in 1977. Image: Newsline Media.
Brenda Page jury urged to convict ex-husband of murder as trial nears its conclusion
9
The lorry fire has damaged the road. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A9 to shut at Aviemore tonight for repairs following lorry fire
10
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…

More from Press and Journal

Grant Gilchrist (centre) will miss Scotland's last two games of the Six Nations.
Six Nations: Scots 'frustrated' by Grant Gilchrist hearing delay but focused on Ireland
Ellon could soon be getting a McDonald's Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Ellon in line to get famous Golden Arches - as McDonald's targets town
Revolución de Cuba. Image: Ben hendry/ DCT Media.
Revolución de Cuba to give away free cocktails to commemorate Caribbean's only ever snowfall
The snow devil is an rare sight, Image: Michael Peterson.
Shetland farmer captures rare 'snow devil' while out feeding his sheep
Fordoun incident
Emergency services at the scene of incident near Aberdeenshire village
Cornhill Library is set to close. Image: Emma Speirs / DC Thomson.
Petition started to save 'vital community resource' Cornhill Library from closure
North golfer Ruby Watt in action. Image: Scottish Golf
North players Ruby Watt, Summer Elliot and Oli Blackadder selected for Netherlands event by…
The first set of works on the Uig ferry terminal in Skye has been delayed. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Immensely frustrating': Highland Council delays Uig terminal reopening causing disruption for hundreds of passengers
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates the third goal against Dundee United. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Interim boss Barry Robson warns there can be no let up in bid to…
Number 1 Cooperage Court in Stonehaven's old town has three bedrooms and enviable sea views.
Three-bed detached house with sea views in Stonehaven's Auld Toon for sale

Editor's Picks

Most Commented