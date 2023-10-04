Interim boss Blair Lawrie looks to build Clachnacuddin’s confidence

Interim manager Blair Lawrie is determined to help Clachnacuddin move in the right direction, but has dismissed suggestions of doing the job on a permanent basis.

Lilywhites legend Lawrie, who became a coach after hanging up his boots at the end of last season, and player-coach Martin Callum are in charge for tonight’s clash with Brora Rangers at Grant Street Park.

Clach parted company with Jordan MacDonald and Michael Mackenzie on Sunday. The Inverness outfit have won just once in 11 games in all competitions this season.

Lawrie said: “I’ve only got good things to say about Jordan and Michael and the way they’ve taken the club forward in the last three years.

“They did a lot of good work and the club’s definitely in a better place than when they started.

“The boys need to stick together as a group and show they’re willing to fight for the badge.

“When confidence is low it can be hard to see a way out, but they’re still good players and that hasn’t changed.

“If we get their confidence up we’ll see how good they are and prove Jordan and Michael right for the faith they had.”

‘We’ve got the club at heart’

Addressing the managerial vacancy, Lawrie added: “At some point in the future management is something that would potentially interest me.

“But at the moment I don’t think it’s the right time.

“I’m willing to take the reins with Martin for us as long as we’re needed until the club gets someone in on a permanent basis.

“Between Martin and I we’ve been at Clach something like 30 seasons, we’ve got the club at heart and we’d never see the club stuck.

“So we’ll do our best in the interim period until the club finds someone.”

Meanwhile, Brora have won their last four games in all competitions and player-manager Ally MacDonald doesn’t want any let up from his charges.

He said: “We’re starting to build up a bit of momentum and form.

“We feel we’re in the title race, we’re in the semi-final of two cups and the second round of the Scottish Cup so there’s lots of positives.

“Winning becomes a habit and you might not be at your best all the time, but you need to keep winning.

“We want to go on runs and build momentum. We’ve definitely got a group of boys that are capable of winning on any given day – it’s just about being consistent.”