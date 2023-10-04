Interim boss Blair Lawrie looks to build Clachnacuddin’s confidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Interim boss Blair Lawrie looks to build Clachnacuddin’s confidence

Lawrie and Martin Callum are in charge for the Lilywhites' game against Brora Rangers following the dismissal of Jordan MacDonald and Michael Mackenzie.

By Callum Law
Blair Lawrie is in interim charge of Clachnacuddin for the game against Brora Rangers.
Interim manager Blair Lawrie is determined to help Clachnacuddin move in the right direction, but has dismissed suggestions of doing the job on a permanent basis.

Lilywhites legend Lawrie, who became a coach after hanging up his boots at the end of last season, and player-coach Martin Callum are in charge for tonight’s clash with Brora Rangers at Grant Street Park.

Clach parted company with Jordan MacDonald and Michael Mackenzie on Sunday. The Inverness outfit have won just once in 11 games in all competitions this season.

Lawrie said: “I’ve only got good things to say about Jordan and Michael and the way they’ve taken the club forward in the last three years.

“They did a lot of good work and the club’s definitely in a better place than when they started.

Martin Callum, left, is also in charge of Clach alongside Blair Lawrie

“The boys need to stick together as a group and show they’re willing to fight for the badge.

“When confidence is low it can be hard to see a way out, but they’re still good players and that hasn’t changed.

“If we get their confidence up we’ll see how good they are and prove Jordan and Michael right for the faith they had.”

‘We’ve got the club at heart’

Addressing the managerial vacancy, Lawrie added: “At some point in the future management is something that would potentially interest me.

“But at the moment I don’t think it’s the right time.

“I’m willing to take the reins with Martin for us as long as we’re needed until the club gets someone in on a permanent basis.

“Between Martin and I we’ve been at Clach something like 30 seasons, we’ve got the club at heart and we’d never see the club stuck.

“So we’ll do our best in the interim period until the club finds someone.”

Meanwhile, Brora have won their last four games in all competitions and player-manager Ally MacDonald doesn’t want any let up from his charges.

Brora Rangers-player manager Ally MacDonald is looking forward to their game against Clachnacuddin

He said: “We’re starting to build up a bit of momentum and form.

“We feel we’re in the title race, we’re in the semi-final of two cups and the second round of the Scottish Cup so there’s lots of positives.

“Winning becomes a habit and you might not be at your best all the time, but you need to keep winning.

“We want to go on runs and build momentum. We’ve definitely got a group of boys that are capable of winning on any given day – it’s just about being consistent.”

