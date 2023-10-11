Stuart Anderson’s praise for stretched Formartine after Aberdeenshire Shield progression

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Stuart Anderson’s praise for stretched Formartine after Aberdeenshire Shield progression

The Pitmedden side defeated Deveronvale 1-0 at Princess Royal Park in round one of the competition.

By Callum Law
Formartine United's Scott Lisle tries to get away from the Deveronvale defence. Pictures by Jasperimage
Formartine United's Scott Lisle tries to get away from the Deveronvale defence. Pictures by Jasperimage

Stuart Anderson praised his depleted Formartine United side for reaching the quarter-finals of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

The Pitmedden side defeated Deveronvale 1-0 in the first round tie at Princess Royal Park thanks to Paul Campbell’s first half goal.

United were without eight players and then lost Rhys Thomas to a suspected knee injury after 20 minutes.

Manager Anderson said: We’re delighted to be in the next round, it was always going to be a tricky game, especially with the amount of injuries we’ve got.

“I thought we deserved it on chances, but it was frustrating we couldn’t put the game to bed.

Paul Campbell scored Formartine’s goal against Deveronvale

“When it doesn’t happen there’s always a chance they’ll get an opportunity or two, which they did. Thankfully Ewen Macdonald made a great save at the end.

“The task was to get through, we did that and I thought it was a decent performance from us considering it was our fourth game in 11 days.

“It’s been mainly the same boys because we’ve been stretched squad-wise and credit to them they’ve done well.

“A few of them played through the pain and credit to them, we’ve got a little bit of a break now and hopefully they can rest and we’ll see where they are next week.”

Campbell makes the difference

The only goal of the tie arrived after 17 minutes. Vale goalkeeper Sean McIntosh did well to keep out Jake Stewart’s header and Campbell’s attempt on the rebound.

But from the corner which followed Marc Lawrence’s delivery picked out the unmarked Campbell who looped a header into the left corner.

Stewart was a lively presence throughout and either side of half-time he teed up Aaron Norris and Lewis Wilson, but Harry Noble and McIntosh blocked for the Banffers.

Formartine goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald, in yellow, saves from Deveronvale’s Jamie MacLellan

With the deficit only one goal Vale were never out of the contest. Olek Dlugosz tested United goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald with a strike from 25 yards.

But the home side’s best chance of netting an equaliser, which would have forced penalties, arrived in the third minute of injury time.

Ryan Park’s shot broke for Innes McKay inside the area, but Macdonald flew to his left to save the effort from 12 yards.

Boss felt Vale deserved spot-kicks

Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart said: “I’m disappointed not to take it to penalties. It was a corner for the goal that we didn’t defend well enough, although it was good movement from Formartine.

“Apart from that I didn’t think there was much in the game, I thought we were better in the second half and controlled the game.

“Formartine were more of a threat in the first half, but I thought in the second half we deserved to at least take it to penalties.

“With the amount of possession we had and a couple of half chances we had I think we’re unlucky to lose.

“If we play like that every week we’ll be all right, but I feel like I keep saying that. We need to turn these narrow defeats into draws and the draws into wins.”

