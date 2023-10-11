A ferries ‘task group’ but no compensation: What did the Islands Forum mean for people in the Western Isles?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

A ferries ‘task group’ but no compensation: What did the Islands Forum mean for people in the Western Isles?

The Islands Forum was followed by reassurances that change is coming - the same morning a replacement ferry itself broke down.

By Eve McLachlan
Michael Gove and the attendees of the Islands Forum pose for a group photo in a room in Lews Castle.
Michael Gove chaired the Islands Forum in Stornoway's Lews Castle on Tuesday.

Michael Gove has slammed the Scottish Government’s ‘decisions’ around the ferries crisis – but stopped short of promising the Western Isles levelling up funding.

The secretary of state for levelling up was in Stornoway this week for the Islands Forum.

On Tuesday, he met councillors from across Britain’s islands.

The theme for the third Islands Forum was “connectivity”.

As councillors discussed their communities’ needs inside Lews Castle, rain beat down outside.

Bad weather is no surprise in autumn in the Outer Hebrides.

But on Tuesday it proved just how serious the connectivity issues the islands face are.

Not only was the ferry between Berneray and Leverburgh unable to sail in the poor conditions due to an engine issue, but its replacement also suffered a technical fault.

Mr Gove, who arrived in Stornoway by plane on Monday, addressed the ferry situation as he spoke after the meeting.

UK Government to look at ‘integrated transport strategy’

He said the discussions highlighted that “the Western Isles is a wonderful place to live and work, but its economic success depends on ferry links between the islands, and also ferry links to the mainland, and also to effective aviation links as well.”

MP Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The “aging fleet” is, he said, “a reflection of decisions that the Scottish Government has made”.

“We have not had the investment we need.”

He announced his proposal for “a task and finish group to look at an integrated transport strategy for the Western Isles and the other islands”.

‘Secure additional finance’

While he acknowledges that transport is part of the Scottish Government’s “devolved responsibilities”, he said the UK Government should also be involved.

“We can play a role in helping them better identify the problem, and, if necessary, secure additional finance.”

The UK Government, Mr Gove said, will also be “thinking about what we can do to better support the Western Isles” in other ways.

He pointed out the plans for a new visitors’ centre at Lewis’s iconic Calanais Stones as an example of local initiatives that could help boost tourism.

A new visitors’ centre at the Calanais Stones is one of many community projects looking for funding in the Western Isles. Image: Sandy McCook

Earlier this year, levelling up funding for the visitors centre was denied along with the Western Isles’ other proposals.

Mr Gove said he “can’t pre-empt the decisions” about who whether or not the Western Isles will be given levelling up funding in the future.

He said: “We have to make sure, when there are so many excellent bids for levelling up, that we’re applying that funding appropriately.”

“But we’re looking at new ways in which we can support the Western Isles,” he said. “It might be through the levelling up fund, but it’s also the case that we have other means, such as the Community Ownership Fund.”

Scottish Government transport minister addresses ferry woes

Fiona Hyslop, the Scottish Government’s minister for transport, was also present at the Islands Forum.

Stepping into the role this June, she has inherited one of the Western Isles’ biggest crises in living memory.

Minister for Transport Fiona Hyslop and Kevin Hobbs, chief executive officer of CMAL. Image: Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd

Ms Hislop said: “The most important thing is to make sure that we have the six new vessels built and complete by 2026”.

Her team is up for the task, she said, noting that “just yesterday” she opened a new pier at Tarbert.

But, in line with her predecessors, she confirmed that her team will not be offering businesses in the Western Isles financial compensation for the huge amounts of revenue lost due to the crisis.

Islanders told to ‘be patient’

“Compensation for businesses isn’t something that works in any part of the transport network,” Ms Hislop said.

Instead of financial compensation, Ms Hyslop said she is “looking at” other ways to “help support business resilience”.

When asked what sort of schemes were being considered, however, she stated that she “can’t” give further details.

“I’m still working on that with colleagues,” she said.

“I’m asking people to be patient.”

Conversation