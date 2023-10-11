A ferries ‘task group’ but no compensation: What did the Islands Forum mean for people in the Western Isles?

Michael Gove has slammed the Scottish Government’s ‘decisions’ around the ferries crisis – but stopped short of promising the Western Isles levelling up funding.

The secretary of state for levelling up was in Stornoway this week for the Islands Forum.

On Tuesday, he met councillors from across Britain’s islands.

The theme for the third Islands Forum was “connectivity”.

As councillors discussed their communities’ needs inside Lews Castle, rain beat down outside.

Bad weather is no surprise in autumn in the Outer Hebrides.

But on Tuesday it proved just how serious the connectivity issues the islands face are.

Not only was the ferry between Berneray and Leverburgh unable to sail in the poor conditions due to an engine issue, but its replacement also suffered a technical fault.

Mr Gove, who arrived in Stornoway by plane on Monday, addressed the ferry situation as he spoke after the meeting.

UK Government to look at ‘integrated transport strategy’

He said the discussions highlighted that “the Western Isles is a wonderful place to live and work, but its economic success depends on ferry links between the islands, and also ferry links to the mainland, and also to effective aviation links as well.”

The “aging fleet” is, he said, “a reflection of decisions that the Scottish Government has made”.

“We have not had the investment we need.”

He announced his proposal for “a task and finish group to look at an integrated transport strategy for the Western Isles and the other islands”.

‘Secure additional finance’

While he acknowledges that transport is part of the Scottish Government’s “devolved responsibilities”, he said the UK Government should also be involved.

“We can play a role in helping them better identify the problem, and, if necessary, secure additional finance.”

The UK Government, Mr Gove said, will also be “thinking about what we can do to better support the Western Isles” in other ways.

He pointed out the plans for a new visitors’ centre at Lewis’s iconic Calanais Stones as an example of local initiatives that could help boost tourism.

Earlier this year, levelling up funding for the visitors centre was denied along with the Western Isles’ other proposals.

Mr Gove said he “can’t pre-empt the decisions” about who whether or not the Western Isles will be given levelling up funding in the future.

He said: “We have to make sure, when there are so many excellent bids for levelling up, that we’re applying that funding appropriately.”

“But we’re looking at new ways in which we can support the Western Isles,” he said. “It might be through the levelling up fund, but it’s also the case that we have other means, such as the Community Ownership Fund.”

Scottish Government transport minister addresses ferry woes

Fiona Hyslop, the Scottish Government’s minister for transport, was also present at the Islands Forum.

Stepping into the role this June, she has inherited one of the Western Isles’ biggest crises in living memory.

Ms Hislop said: “The most important thing is to make sure that we have the six new vessels built and complete by 2026”.

Her team is up for the task, she said, noting that “just yesterday” she opened a new pier at Tarbert.

But, in line with her predecessors, she confirmed that her team will not be offering businesses in the Western Isles financial compensation for the huge amounts of revenue lost due to the crisis.

Islanders told to ‘be patient’

“Compensation for businesses isn’t something that works in any part of the transport network,” Ms Hislop said.

Instead of financial compensation, Ms Hyslop said she is “looking at” other ways to “help support business resilience”.

When asked what sort of schemes were being considered, however, she stated that she “can’t” give further details.

“I’m still working on that with colleagues,” she said.

“I’m asking people to be patient.”

