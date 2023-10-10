Formartine win narrowly against Deveronvale in Aberdeenshire Shield

Formartine United progressed to the quarter-finals of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield with a 1-0 victory against Deveronvale at Princess Royal Park.

The Pitmedden side carried a bit more threat throughout this first round tie, but Paul Campbell’s first half header was all that separated the teams.

Formartine, who won the Aberdeenshire Shield in 2019, will learn who they will face in the next round on Wednesday night when the draw is made at Pittodrie after Aberdeen’s clash with Fraserburgh.

Late change for hosts

Vale were forced into a late change ahead of kick off with Rogan Read pulling out and Antonio Jam drafted in. Jayden Goldie and Cameron Angus also dropped out from Saturday’s loss to Nairn County with Michael Watson and Olek Dlugosz coming in.

United also made three alterations from their weekend win against Forres Mechanics. Ryan Spink, Aaron Norris and Jake Stewart replaced Matthew McLean, Dylan Lobban and Julian Wade.

In the early stages Graeme Rodger swept a shot narrowly wide from 25 yards for the visitors. At the other end Jam helped a Harry Noble corner towards goal, but it was booted to safety.

On 17 minutes Formartine carved out a good opening with Lewis Wilson crossing from the right with Jake Stewart’s header and Campbell’s rebound being repelled by goalkeeper Sean McIntosh.

But from the resultant corner on the left Marc Lawrence’s delivery to the back post picked out the unmarked Campbell and he looped a header into the left corner.

After scoring, Formartine went in search of a quickfire second with Stewart having a strike saved and Jamie MacLellan blocking Campbell’s effort at point-blank range.

Deveronvale tried to respond with Watson firing over from the edge of the area. However, Formartine still carried a threat with Stewart crossing from the right for Campbell, but he couldn’t hit the target as McIntosh raced off his line.

As the interval approached a Noble corner broke for MacLellan who scuffed his shot from six yards straight at United goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald.

On the stroke of half-time the lively Stewart did well to tee up Norris only for Noble to clear the goal-bound shot from 15 yards.

Can Banffers respond?

It was Stewart’s hold-up play that created the first good opening of the second period as he linked with Wilson, who raced into Vale’s box, but McIntosh did well to smother the shot.

With just a one goal deficit the Banffers were never out of the contest and in the 72nd minute Dlugosz’s powerful drive from 25 yards was held by Macdonald as they tried to equalise.

A second goal would have sealed it for Formartine and it took committed blocks in the 83rd minute to deny sub Brody Alberts and then Rodger from getting it.

In the closing stages Deveronvale tried to crank up the pressure, which included pushing centre-back Innes McKay up front.

Their best chance of forcing penalties came in the third minute of stoppage time when Ryan Park’s shot broke for McKay, but Macdonald flew to his left to save the effort from 12 yards and send Formartine through.