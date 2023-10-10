Formartine win narrowly against Deveronvale in Aberdeenshire Shield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Formartine win narrowly against Deveronvale in Aberdeenshire Shield

The Pitmedden side prevailed 1-0 against the Banffers at Princess Royal Park.

By Callum Law
Formartine United's Scott Lisle, right, is tackled by Deveronvale's Jack Mitchell. Pictures by Jasperimage
Formartine United's Scott Lisle, right, is tackled by Deveronvale's Jack Mitchell. Pictures by Jasperimage

Formartine United progressed to the quarter-finals of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield with a 1-0 victory against Deveronvale at Princess Royal Park.

The Pitmedden side carried a bit more threat throughout this first round tie, but Paul Campbell’s first half header was all that separated the teams.

Formartine, who won the Aberdeenshire Shield in 2019, will learn who they will face in the next round on Wednesday night when the draw is made at Pittodrie after Aberdeen’s clash with Fraserburgh.

Late change for hosts

Vale were forced into a late change ahead of kick off with Rogan Read pulling out and Antonio Jam drafted in. Jayden Goldie and Cameron Angus also dropped out from Saturday’s loss to Nairn County with Michael Watson and Olek Dlugosz coming in.

United also made three alterations from their weekend win against Forres Mechanics. Ryan Spink, Aaron Norris and Jake Stewart replaced Matthew McLean, Dylan Lobban and Julian Wade.

In the early stages Graeme Rodger swept a shot narrowly wide from 25 yards for the visitors. At the other end Jam helped a Harry Noble corner towards goal, but it was booted to safety.

On 17 minutes Formartine carved out a good opening with Lewis Wilson crossing from the right with Jake Stewart’s header and Campbell’s rebound being repelled by goalkeeper Sean McIntosh.

But from the resultant corner on the left Marc Lawrence’s delivery to the back post picked out the unmarked Campbell and he looped a header into the left corner.

Formartine’s Lucas Smith, wins a header against Olek Dlugosz of Deveronvale

After scoring, Formartine went in search of a quickfire second with Stewart having a strike saved and Jamie MacLellan blocking Campbell’s effort at point-blank range.

Deveronvale tried to respond with Watson firing over from the edge of the area. However, Formartine still carried a threat with Stewart crossing from the right for Campbell, but he couldn’t hit the target as McIntosh raced off his line.

As the interval approached a Noble corner broke for MacLellan who scuffed his shot from six yards straight at United goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald.

On the stroke of half-time the lively Stewart did well to tee up Norris only for Noble to clear the goal-bound shot from 15 yards.

Can Banffers respond?

It was Stewart’s hold-up play that created the first good opening of the second period as he linked with Wilson, who raced into Vale’s box, but McIntosh did well to smother the shot.

With just a one goal deficit the Banffers were never out of the contest and in the 72nd minute Dlugosz’s powerful drive from 25 yards was held by Macdonald as they tried to equalise.

A second goal would have sealed it for Formartine and it took committed blocks in the 83rd minute to deny sub Brody Alberts and then Rodger from getting it.

In the closing stages Deveronvale tried to crank up the pressure, which included pushing centre-back Innes McKay up front.

Their best chance of forcing penalties came in the third minute of stoppage time when Ryan Park’s shot broke for McKay, but Macdonald flew to his left to save the effort from 12 yards and send Formartine through.

