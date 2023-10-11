Rothes move into top-half with victory over Strathspey Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rothes move into top-half with victory over Strathspey Thistle

Ross Jack's men returned to winning ways with a 4-2 triumph at Seafield Park.

By Andy Skinner
Michael Finnis celebrates netting for Rothes against Strathspey Thistle. Image: Jasperimage
Michael Finnis celebrates netting for Rothes against Strathspey Thistle. Image: Jasperimage

Rothes moved into the top half of the Highland League courtesy of a 4-2 triumph over Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park.

Ross Jack’s men cruised into a three-goal lead before the interval, and although the bottom-of-the-table Jags responded courageously after the break, the defeat means they are still to get off the mark this season.

Both sides were aiming to bounce back, with Strathspey having been defeated 5-0 by Inverurie Locos last weekend, while Rothes were beaten 3-1 by Buckie Thistle in their last outing seven days previously.

The Jags looked to impose an early threat, with Michael McKenzie testing goalkeeper Sean McCarthy with an effort from the edge of the box.

Rothes made a fortuitous breakthrough on 13 minutes, though, when Callum Ligertwood attempted to punch clear a Fraser Robertson cross, with the ball ricocheting off Jack Gilliland before bouncing into the net.

Rothes’ Ben Johnstone challenges Strathspey Thistle’s Ross Logan. Image: Jasperimage.

The visitors looked to extend their lead, with Aidan Wilson striking wide from a narrow angle on 22 minutes after being slipped through by Ben Johnstone.

Strathspey remained a threat however, with Ross Logan unable to scramble the ball past McCarthy after a neat exchange of passes with McKenzie.

Despite the hosts’ best efforts, Rothes virtually killed off the game with a quickfire double shortly after the half-hour mark.

The second goal came on 33 minutes, when Charlie MacDonald rose highest inside the box to head Liam McDade’s corner high into the net.

Rothes profited from another corner less than two minutes later, with skipper Michael Finnis finding space to tuck home following a goalmouth scramble.

It was a bitter blow for Strathspey, but they spurned a glorious chance to pull one back before the interval when McKenzie broke free inside the box but prodded his effort wide of the target with only McCarthy to beat.

McKenzie was not to be denied just three minutes after the restart, however, when he sent a looping header into the net after latching on to a free-kick.

That restored hope for Robert MacCormack’s side, although at the other end Robertson sent a header inches wide as the visitors looked to restore their three-goal advantage.

Wilson was next to trouble the Jags’ goal after Morrison slipped him through, but he sent his effort wide of target.

Strathspey had renewed hope, however, with Owen Paterson unable to get a clean connection on a menacing cutback by Ian Ross just after the hour mark.

Greg Morrison in action against Strathspey Thistle. Image: Jasperimage.

Rothes then had chances to wrap up the points, with Alan Pollock shooting over from an acute angle.

Afterwards, substitute Kyle Whyte was denied by Ligertwood from point-blank range, while Morrison nodded wide from a corner.

Finnis nearly added to his tally from another McDade delivery, with his goalbound header forcing Caelan Mutch to clear off the line.

Aidan Wilson in action for Rothes. Image: Jasperimage.

Strathspey hit the post through Owen Loveland and Paterson was denied by McCarthy.

Rothes added a fourth on 87 minutes when Callum Cruickshank delivered for fellow substitute Jake Thomson to tap home at the far post.

There was time for the Grantown outfit to pull another goal back, though, when Jack McKay’s deflected effort looped over the reach of McCarthy.

