Rothes move into top-half with victory over Strathspey Thistle

Rothes moved into the top half of the Highland League courtesy of a 4-2 triumph over Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park.

Ross Jack’s men cruised into a three-goal lead before the interval, and although the bottom-of-the-table Jags responded courageously after the break, the defeat means they are still to get off the mark this season.

Both sides were aiming to bounce back, with Strathspey having been defeated 5-0 by Inverurie Locos last weekend, while Rothes were beaten 3-1 by Buckie Thistle in their last outing seven days previously.

The Jags looked to impose an early threat, with Michael McKenzie testing goalkeeper Sean McCarthy with an effort from the edge of the box.

Rothes made a fortuitous breakthrough on 13 minutes, though, when Callum Ligertwood attempted to punch clear a Fraser Robertson cross, with the ball ricocheting off Jack Gilliland before bouncing into the net.

The visitors looked to extend their lead, with Aidan Wilson striking wide from a narrow angle on 22 minutes after being slipped through by Ben Johnstone.

Strathspey remained a threat however, with Ross Logan unable to scramble the ball past McCarthy after a neat exchange of passes with McKenzie.

Despite the hosts’ best efforts, Rothes virtually killed off the game with a quickfire double shortly after the half-hour mark.

The second goal came on 33 minutes, when Charlie MacDonald rose highest inside the box to head Liam McDade’s corner high into the net.

Rothes profited from another corner less than two minutes later, with skipper Michael Finnis finding space to tuck home following a goalmouth scramble.

It was a bitter blow for Strathspey, but they spurned a glorious chance to pull one back before the interval when McKenzie broke free inside the box but prodded his effort wide of the target with only McCarthy to beat.

McKenzie was not to be denied just three minutes after the restart, however, when he sent a looping header into the net after latching on to a free-kick.

That restored hope for Robert MacCormack’s side, although at the other end Robertson sent a header inches wide as the visitors looked to restore their three-goal advantage.

Wilson was next to trouble the Jags’ goal after Morrison slipped him through, but he sent his effort wide of target.

Strathspey had renewed hope, however, with Owen Paterson unable to get a clean connection on a menacing cutback by Ian Ross just after the hour mark.

Rothes then had chances to wrap up the points, with Alan Pollock shooting over from an acute angle.

Afterwards, substitute Kyle Whyte was denied by Ligertwood from point-blank range, while Morrison nodded wide from a corner.

Finnis nearly added to his tally from another McDade delivery, with his goalbound header forcing Caelan Mutch to clear off the line.

Strathspey hit the post through Owen Loveland and Paterson was denied by McCarthy.

Rothes added a fourth on 87 minutes when Callum Cruickshank delivered for fellow substitute Jake Thomson to tap home at the far post.

There was time for the Grantown outfit to pull another goal back, though, when Jack McKay’s deflected effort looped over the reach of McCarthy.