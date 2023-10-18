Paul Campbell seeks more Aberdeenshire Shield success as Formartine United face Banks o’ Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Highland League

Paul Campbell seeks more Aberdeenshire Shield success as Formartine United face Banks o’ Dee

The Pitmedden side meet Dee with a place in the last four of the competition up for grabs.

By Callum Law
CR0041657 Reporter Name - Sophie Goodwin Location - Formartine Football Club Story: - Highland League match between Formartine United and Turriff United Picture Shows -GOAL 2-0 as Formartine United's United's Paul Campbell(right) celebrates scoring the second goal Wednesday the 15th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
CR0041657 Reporter Name - Sophie Goodwin Location - Formartine Football Club Story: - Highland League match between Formartine United and Turriff United Picture Shows -GOAL 2-0 as Formartine United's United's Paul Campbell(right) celebrates scoring the second goal Wednesday the 15th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Paul Campbell is keen to make his mark on the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield again with Formartine United.

The Pitmedden side host Banks o’ Dee at North Lodge Park in the quarter-final of the competition this evening.

Striker Campbell lifted the Shield twice with former club Fraserburgh (in 2016 and 2020) and hopes to help Formartine replicate their 2019 triumph in the tournament.

The 30-year-old, who scored the only goal in United’s round one victory at Deveronvale, said: “These cup competitions can sometimes make or break your season.

“If you end up with a couple of cups in the cabinet it can turn a decent season into a great season.

“You want to stay in these competitions as long as you can.

“We’ve started the season really well and just need to try to kick on again, hopefully we can do it by reaching a semi-final.”

Banks o’ Dee have also enjoyed success in the Aberdeenshire Shield winning it in 2022 along with the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

Marc Young, left, is hoping Banks o’ Dee can progress in the Aberdeenshire Shield

Marc Young is keen for another crack at glory and believes the additions of attackers Garry Wood and Dayshonne Golding last week further boosts Dee’s hopes.

The 34-year-old midfielder, who can also play in defence, added: “I think we can be a match for anyone on our day.

“Signing Garry and Dayshonne adds to it because we’ve got more firepower and more competition.

“At Banks o’ Dee every game you play really you’re looking to win it and there’s an expectation to try to win.

“We’ve had a good time of it the past couple of seasons winning cups and we’d like to try to do it again.”

Keith and Huntly look for semi-final slot

Elsewhere, Keith look to put their disappointment in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup behind them when Huntly visit Kynoch Park in the Shield.

The Maroons lost 6-1 to Brora Rangers on Saturday and defender Ryan Robertson is keen to bounce back.

The 32-year-old said: “This game gives us the chance to try to get a cup run going again. It’s a local derby so we need to be up for it.

“The performance against Brora was out of character with recent displays and hopefully we can get it out of the system when we play Huntly.

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Brora Rangers and Keith’s League Cup semi-final, plus Fraserburgh v Turriff United

“Hopefully we can go one step further than we did in the Highland League Cup.”

Huntly manager Allan Hale and his staff signed contract extensions until 2027 at the weekend and he would like to lead the Black and Golds to their first silverware since 2007-08.

He added: “The aim for a lot of clubs is to win something and certainly for us we want to try to get into that position.

“We want to try to break into the top six in the league and show we can regularly compete for silverware and that’s what we’re working towards.

“We’ve shown we can be capable, we’ve been in a few semi-finals and a final in our time.”

