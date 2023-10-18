Paul Campbell seeks more Aberdeenshire Shield success as Formartine United face Banks o’ Dee

Paul Campbell is keen to make his mark on the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield again with Formartine United.

The Pitmedden side host Banks o’ Dee at North Lodge Park in the quarter-final of the competition this evening.

Striker Campbell lifted the Shield twice with former club Fraserburgh (in 2016 and 2020) and hopes to help Formartine replicate their 2019 triumph in the tournament.

The 30-year-old, who scored the only goal in United’s round one victory at Deveronvale, said: “These cup competitions can sometimes make or break your season.

“If you end up with a couple of cups in the cabinet it can turn a decent season into a great season.

“You want to stay in these competitions as long as you can.

“We’ve started the season really well and just need to try to kick on again, hopefully we can do it by reaching a semi-final.”

Banks o’ Dee have also enjoyed success in the Aberdeenshire Shield winning it in 2022 along with the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

Marc Young is keen for another crack at glory and believes the additions of attackers Garry Wood and Dayshonne Golding last week further boosts Dee’s hopes.

The 34-year-old midfielder, who can also play in defence, added: “I think we can be a match for anyone on our day.

“Signing Garry and Dayshonne adds to it because we’ve got more firepower and more competition.

“At Banks o’ Dee every game you play really you’re looking to win it and there’s an expectation to try to win.

“We’ve had a good time of it the past couple of seasons winning cups and we’d like to try to do it again.”

Keith and Huntly look for semi-final slot

Elsewhere, Keith look to put their disappointment in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup behind them when Huntly visit Kynoch Park in the Shield.

The Maroons lost 6-1 to Brora Rangers on Saturday and defender Ryan Robertson is keen to bounce back.

The 32-year-old said: “This game gives us the chance to try to get a cup run going again. It’s a local derby so we need to be up for it.

“The performance against Brora was out of character with recent displays and hopefully we can get it out of the system when we play Huntly.

“Hopefully we can go one step further than we did in the Highland League Cup.”

Huntly manager Allan Hale and his staff signed contract extensions until 2027 at the weekend and he would like to lead the Black and Golds to their first silverware since 2007-08.

He added: “The aim for a lot of clubs is to win something and certainly for us we want to try to get into that position.

“We want to try to break into the top six in the league and show we can regularly compete for silverware and that’s what we’re working towards.

“We’ve shown we can be capable, we’ve been in a few semi-finals and a final in our time.”