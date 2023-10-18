Prominent Elgin High Street unit goes on the market as Skills Development Scotland moves out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Prominent Elgin High Street unit goes on the market as Skills Development Scotland moves out

The national careers agency has moved into Moray UHI, leaving a high-profile building in the town centre empty.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Close-up locator outside Skills Development Scotland building in Elgin.
Skills Development Scotland had a prominent location on the A96 in Elgin. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

A prominent Elgin High Street unit has gone on the market now Skills Development Scotland has moved out.

The building is highly visible on the roundabout with the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road near the Royal Mail delivery office.

The Moray Council-owned offices are now on the market with the authority promoting the building as a “prominent” location.

Who could move into Elgin High Street unit?

Moray Council is advertising the offices as being “very high specification” with a town centre location.

The building is expected to become available from November 1 with further details due to be published in the coming days.

The net size of the internal area of the building is 136 square metres, which is slightly smaller than a singles tennis court.

Locator of Skills Development Scotland building in Elgin.
The building is at the west end of Elgin High Street. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Where is Skills Development Scotland moving to?

Skills Development Scotland has been in the Elgin High Street building for about eight years.

The unit was previously home to the local trading standards team.

Skills Development Scotland moved out of the building last week as part of a move into UHI Moray.

The team will be offering careers advice in their new home from Monday with hopes the location will be more accessible.

Anthony Standing, the organisation’s head of north operations, said: “Our brilliant team in Elgin is moving into UHI Moray where they will provide expert career services alongside our college partners.

Sign on the door of Skills Development Scotland in Elgin.
A sign has been put on the door to tell people about the move. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

“The new location is easy for customers to visit us as it is central with good access to bus and train links. There is also car parking with disabled spaces.”

David Patterson, principal of UHI Moray said: “UHI Moray is looking forward to continuing and strengthening the partnership with SDS through this colocation.

“SDS will continue to provide services for their customers via UHI Moray premises and there will be opportunities to further extend their services across local communities.”

