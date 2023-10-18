Prominent Elgin High Street unit goes on the market as Skills Development Scotland moves out

A prominent Elgin High Street unit has gone on the market now Skills Development Scotland has moved out.

The building is highly visible on the roundabout with the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road near the Royal Mail delivery office.

The Moray Council-owned offices are now on the market with the authority promoting the building as a “prominent” location.

Who could move into Elgin High Street unit?

Moray Council is advertising the offices as being “very high specification” with a town centre location.

The building is expected to become available from November 1 with further details due to be published in the coming days.

The net size of the internal area of the building is 136 square metres, which is slightly smaller than a singles tennis court.

Where is Skills Development Scotland moving to?

Skills Development Scotland has been in the Elgin High Street building for about eight years.

The unit was previously home to the local trading standards team.

Skills Development Scotland moved out of the building last week as part of a move into UHI Moray.

The team will be offering careers advice in their new home from Monday with hopes the location will be more accessible.

Anthony Standing, the organisation’s head of north operations, said: “Our brilliant team in Elgin is moving into UHI Moray where they will provide expert career services alongside our college partners.

“The new location is easy for customers to visit us as it is central with good access to bus and train links. There is also car parking with disabled spaces.”

David Patterson, principal of UHI Moray said: “UHI Moray is looking forward to continuing and strengthening the partnership with SDS through this colocation.

“SDS will continue to provide services for their customers via UHI Moray premises and there will be opportunities to further extend their services across local communities.”