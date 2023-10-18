Alex Samuel nets hat-trick as Ross County defeat Brora Rangers to reach North of Scotland Cup final

Ross County advanced to the North of Scotland Cup final with a 3-0 victory over Brora Rangers at Dudgeon Park.

Alex Samuel’s second half hat-trick secured the win for the Dingwall outfit, who won the competition the last time they entered it in 2018.

Brora were out to book a second cup final berth in the space of just four days, after Saturday’s thumping win over Keith set up a GPH Builders Merchants showpiece against Fraserburgh in December.

They were up against a Staggies side which included eight first-team players however, among them George Harmon, Scott Allardice, Samuel and Max Sheaf.

County applied early pressure, with Danny Gillan forced to make a fine save to thwart Dylan Smith’s header from a Jay Henderson corner on four minutes.

Gillan had to be alert again on eight minutes when the hosts surrendered possession in midfield to allow Samuel through on goal, but he was denied by the legs of the Cattachs goalkeeper.

Brora had a fine chance to take the lead on 12 minutes when Jordan MacRae flicked Alex Cooper’s free-kick goalwards, only to be denied by Ross Munro.

County were then dealt a blow on 15 minutes when Henderson limped off with a hamstring injury, with Ethan Kevill brought on in his place.

Brora went close again two minutes later, with Dale Gillespie flashing a header over from Tony Dingwall’s free-kick, while Ali Sutherland struck a low effort narrowly wide from distance.

The Cattachs were on top, and MacRae came inches from opening the scoring on 29 minutes when he struck the bar on the turn after being threaded in by Max Ewan.

County made the perfect start to the second half, however, as they broke the deadlock within 40 seconds. Scott High floated in a ball from the right flank, which was guided home at the near post by Samuel.

Brora showed a strong response to going behind, with Sutherland’s strike forcing Ross Munro to tip the ball over.

Samuel then doubled the Staggies’ advantage on 56 minutes when Samuel beat Mark Nicolson to the ball before applying a cushioned finish beyond Gillan.

Brora refused to give in, with Munro saving well at the feet of former Staggies midfielder Tony Dingwall.

Samuel completed his hat-trick on 65 minutes, though, with High setting up the Welshman who applied a driven low finish to complete a swift breakaway.

Brora substitute James Wallace had a late chance to pull one back, but Munro held firm to guard his clean sheet.