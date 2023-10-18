Alex Samuel nets hat-trick as Ross County defeat Brora Rangers to reach North of Scotland Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alex Samuel nets hat-trick as Ross County defeat Brora Rangers to reach North of Scotland Cup final

Welshman Samuel made the difference at Dudgeon Park with three second-half goals.

By Andy Skinner
Alex Samuel in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Alex Samuel in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Ross County advanced to the North of Scotland Cup final with a 3-0 victory over Brora Rangers at Dudgeon Park.

Alex Samuel’s second half hat-trick secured the win for the Dingwall outfit, who won the competition the last time they entered it in 2018.

Brora were out to book a second cup final berth in the space of just four days, after Saturday’s thumping win over Keith set up a GPH Builders Merchants showpiece against Fraserburgh in December.

They were up against a Staggies side which included eight first-team players however, among them George Harmon, Scott Allardice, Samuel and Max Sheaf.

Ross County midfielder Scott Allardice. Image: SNS.

County applied early pressure, with Danny Gillan forced to make a fine save to thwart Dylan Smith’s header from a Jay Henderson corner on four minutes.

Gillan had to be alert again on eight minutes when the hosts surrendered possession in midfield to allow Samuel through on goal, but he was denied by the legs of the Cattachs goalkeeper.

Brora had a fine chance to take the lead on 12 minutes when Jordan MacRae flicked Alex Cooper’s free-kick goalwards, only to be denied by Ross Munro.

County were then dealt a blow on 15 minutes when Henderson limped off with a hamstring injury, with Ethan Kevill brought on in his place.

Brora went close again two minutes later, with Dale Gillespie flashing a header over from Tony Dingwall’s free-kick, while Ali Sutherland struck a low effort narrowly wide from distance.

The Cattachs were on top, and MacRae came inches from opening the scoring on 29 minutes when he struck the bar on the turn after being threaded in by Max Ewan.

Brora Rangers’ Jordan MacRae. Image: Jasperimage.

County made the perfect start to the second half, however, as they broke the deadlock within 40 seconds. Scott High floated in a ball from the right flank, which was guided home at the near post by Samuel.

Brora showed a strong response to going behind, with Sutherland’s strike forcing Ross Munro to tip the ball over.

Samuel then doubled the Staggies’ advantage on 56 minutes when Samuel beat Mark Nicolson to the ball before applying a cushioned finish beyond Gillan.

Brora refused to give in, with Munro saving well at the feet of former Staggies midfielder Tony Dingwall.

Samuel completed his hat-trick on 65 minutes, though, with High setting up the Welshman who applied a driven low finish to complete a swift breakaway.

Brora substitute James Wallace had a late chance to pull one back, but Munro held firm to guard his clean sheet.

Conversation