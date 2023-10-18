Nairn County stun Caley Thistle in shoot-out to reach North of Scotland Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nairn County stun Caley Thistle in shoot-out to reach North of Scotland Cup final

Inverness hit back from 2-0 down at Station Park - but Highland League hosts triumph in high-quality sudden death decider.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Ross Tokely. centre, celebrates after giving Nairn County the lead against ICT. Images: Jasperimage
Ross Tokely. centre, celebrates after giving Nairn County the lead against ICT. Images: Jasperimage

Nairn County caused a North of Scotland Cup shock as they defeated Championship visitors Caley Thistle on penalties after a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Former Inverness star Ross Tokely gave Nairn the lead at the end of a first half in which the Highland League team were mainly defending.

Nairn player-boss Steven Mackay headed home a second just after the interval, but a sublime long-ranger from Harry Lodovica halved the deficit before crashing home a late leveller.

In the straight penalty shoot-out of the highest order, Nairn held their nerve and keeper Dylan MacLean was the home hero in a 7-6 shoot-out win.

The headline team news for ICT was a debut for ex-St Johnstone triple-cup-winner David Wotherspoon, who signed this week on a short-term deal until January.

Captain Sean Welsh also made a return for the visitors, with injury keeping him out since the Viaplay Cup defeat at Dumbarton in mid-July.

This was a strong Caley Jags line-up with seniors Danny Devine, Zak Delaney, Lewis Hyde and Lodovica all starting.

ICT booked their place in the last four thanks to a 1-0 victory at Rothes as they set out to win the trophy for the first time since 2011.

The Wee County, who last won this competition in 2012, defeated Lossiemouth 3-2 and Forres Mechanics 5-0 to have a shot at their Championship opponents.

Inverness were first to go close when neat work from Harry Lodovica linking with Jake Davidson led to Robbie Thompson drilling a low shot just wide of the left post.

Moments later, Wotherspoon steered an effort beyond the other post after a swift breakaway move.

Nairn, who are currently 10th in the Highland League, were relieved on 18 minutes when an offside flag denied Adam Brooks a goal after he tucked away a close-range chance.

A terrific surging run from Lewis Hyde broke down in the box, but Davidson was not far away with a low drive after spotting the gap 12 yards out for ICT on 35 minutes.

There was a golden chance for Hyde before the break when the goal opened up for him around the penalty spot, but a split-second pause allowed on-loan Ross County attacker George Robesten to clear it.

Welsh went off late in the first half, with a knee injury ending his involvement, which is a fresh blow for the Caley Jags captain.

ICT keeper Cammy Mackay saves from Ross Tokely.

In stoppage-time, Nairn’s first chance paid off in the form of a goal as Tokely coolly lobbed Cammy Mackay after a free-kick was not dealt with. The home fans were elated as the teams went up the tunnel.

Six minutes after the restart, they were on cloud nine when Steven Mackay placed a header into the net when he perfectly met a looped cross from Tokely.

The two players, aged 44 and 42 respectively, were the main men with the goals.

Lodovica hauled Inverness back into the contest with a rip-roaring rocket from fully 25 yards.

Then the big Englishman took it to a shoot-out when he guided a superb swerver into the net via the post with two minutes to go.

After 13 superbly taken penalties in the shoot-out, Zak Delaney’s was saved by MacLean for a 7-6 victory for Nairn.

The victors will now face Premiership Ross County in the final on November 11 or 12.

This Saturday, Nairn make the short trip to the Highland capital to tackle Clachnacuddin, while ICT are away to Morton in a Championship basement battle.

