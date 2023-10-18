Nairn County stun Caley Thistle in shoot-out to reach North of Scotland Cup final

Nairn County caused a North of Scotland Cup shock as they defeated Championship visitors Caley Thistle on penalties after a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Former Inverness star Ross Tokely gave Nairn the lead at the end of a first half in which the Highland League team were mainly defending.

Nairn player-boss Steven Mackay headed home a second just after the interval, but a sublime long-ranger from Harry Lodovica halved the deficit before crashing home a late leveller.

In the straight penalty shoot-out of the highest order, Nairn held their nerve and keeper Dylan MacLean was the home hero in a 7-6 shoot-out win.

The headline team news for ICT was a debut for ex-St Johnstone triple-cup-winner David Wotherspoon, who signed this week on a short-term deal until January.

Captain Sean Welsh also made a return for the visitors, with injury keeping him out since the Viaplay Cup defeat at Dumbarton in mid-July.

This was a strong Caley Jags line-up with seniors Danny Devine, Zak Delaney, Lewis Hyde and Lodovica all starting.

ICT booked their place in the last four thanks to a 1-0 victory at Rothes as they set out to win the trophy for the first time since 2011.

The Wee County, who last won this competition in 2012, defeated Lossiemouth 3-2 and Forres Mechanics 5-0 to have a shot at their Championship opponents.

Inverness were first to go close when neat work from Harry Lodovica linking with Jake Davidson led to Robbie Thompson drilling a low shot just wide of the left post.

88' | 2-2 GOALLLLL! Harry Lodovica gets his second of the match to make it 2-2! Good finish from inside the box via the post! pic.twitter.com/0b8c6ympe2 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) October 18, 2023

Moments later, Wotherspoon steered an effort beyond the other post after a swift breakaway move.

Nairn, who are currently 10th in the Highland League, were relieved on 18 minutes when an offside flag denied Adam Brooks a goal after he tucked away a close-range chance.

A terrific surging run from Lewis Hyde broke down in the box, but Davidson was not far away with a low drive after spotting the gap 12 yards out for ICT on 35 minutes.

There was a golden chance for Hyde before the break when the goal opened up for him around the penalty spot, but a split-second pause allowed on-loan Ross County attacker George Robesten to clear it.

Welsh went off late in the first half, with a knee injury ending his involvement, which is a fresh blow for the Caley Jags captain.

In stoppage-time, Nairn’s first chance paid off in the form of a goal as Tokely coolly lobbed Cammy Mackay after a free-kick was not dealt with. The home fans were elated as the teams went up the tunnel.

Six minutes after the restart, they were on cloud nine when Steven Mackay placed a header into the net when he perfectly met a looped cross from Tokely.

The two players, aged 44 and 42 respectively, were the main men with the goals.

Lodovica hauled Inverness back into the contest with a rip-roaring rocket from fully 25 yards.

Then the big Englishman took it to a shoot-out when he guided a superb swerver into the net via the post with two minutes to go.

After 13 superbly taken penalties in the shoot-out, Zak Delaney’s was saved by MacLean for a 7-6 victory for Nairn.

🟡 PENALTY SHOOTOUT ⚫️ Huge save from Dylan MacLean! Nairn County are in the final! 🟡 ✅️

⚫️ ❌️ — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) October 18, 2023

The victors will now face Premiership Ross County in the final on November 11 or 12.

This Saturday, Nairn make the short trip to the Highland capital to tackle Clachnacuddin, while ICT are away to Morton in a Championship basement battle.