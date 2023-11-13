Watch: Highland League Weekly – North of Scotland Cup final highlights and celebrations, plus Formartine v Brora league cracker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Watch: Highland League Weekly – North of Scotland Cup final highlights and celebrations, plus Formartine v Brora league cracker

HLW brings you highlights of three weekend matches: Nairn County v Ross County in the North Cup showpiece, as well as Formartine v Brora and Lossiemouth v Keith in the league.

By Ryan Cryle

Tonight’s Highland League Weekly is another highlights triple-header, including two thrillers – a North of Scotland Cup final for the ages between Nairn County and Ross County, and a league barnstormer between Formartine United and Brora Rangers.

The North Cup final’s Sunday scheduling – at Grant Street Park, Inverness – allowed us to put together another extended Monday HLW episode. But who would lift the silverware, the Wee County or the top-flight Staggies?

We’ve got all the action, post-match celebrations and reaction from the showpiece.

There’s also the best moments from Saturday’s North Lodge Park meeting between title-contenders Formartine and Brora, and – as if that wasn’t enough – highlights of Keith’s trip to Lossiemouth.

To round off the longest-ever episode of Highland League Weekly, Wick Academy player-boss Gary Manson takes on our Fantasy Fives challenge… and he took it very seriously!

Highland League Weekly in association with Alexander Wallace Toyota, Elgin

Our show is supported by Alexander Wallace Toyota, Elgin.

If you’re looking for a new or used car, or already own a Toyota, they’re there to help you.

Find them at 3 Chanonry Road South, Elgin, IV30 6NG, or call 01343 548841.

You can find Alexander Wallace Toyota, Elgin online at: www.toyota.co.uk/dealers/alexanderwallace

Highland League Weekly is sponsored by Alexander Wallace Toyota, Elgin.

HLW – back for season 2023/24

Highland League Weekly has returned for a third season!

We will again be bringing The Press and Journal online subscribers highlights of two games every Monday night as part of our main show, which will also continue to bring you post-match interviews, analysis of all of the results, the latest news and features.

Again, like we have in the past two seasons, we will also be bringing P&J subscribers regular Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights/interviews from big midweek clashes.

Our weekly preview show is also back for the new campaign. Going live on Thursdays this season (rather than Fridays), it’s a short, sharp look ahead to the weekend fixture card.

Like last term, the preview show will be free to watch on our YouTube channel, the P&J website (visit our Highland League Weekly homepage) and on the HLW Twitter feed.

Keep up to date with HLW with our social media and newsletters

Just a reminder, you can help yourself to never miss an episode of the award-winning Highland League Weekly by following us on social media.

As well as YouTube and Twitter, you can find Highland League Weekly on Instagram and TikTok, while there is a Highland League Weekly group with more than 1,000 members on Facebook.

You can also keep up to date with Highland League Weekly and all things Breedon Highland League by registering for our Highland League newsletters.

On Mondays and Fridays, links to our latest episodes will drop into your email inbox, along with the most recent match reports and reaction from across the Highland League.

More from Highland League

12 November 2023. Clachnacuddin FC,Wyvis Place,Grant Street Park,Inverness,IV3 8DR. This is from the North of Scotland Cup Final between Nairn County FC and Ross County FC. PICTURE CONTENT:Nairn celebrate CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Hat-trick hero Aaron Nicolson puts Nairn County's incredible North of Scotland Cup triumph down…
Formartine's Dylan Lobban celebrates after scoring a penalty to make it 1-0 against Brora. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Formartine and Brora rue missed chances in draw; Strathspey get first league win of…
Dee's Max Alexander - Brechin's Grady McGrath. Wednesday 27 September 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grady McGrath hits a hat-trick in Brechin stroll as Wick fight back to hold…
CR0044537 Paul Third story, Aberdeen. Football: GPH Builders Merchants League Cup first round tie between Banks o' Dee and Forres Mechanics. Dee's Lachie Macleod, Forres Calum Howarth Saturday 26 August 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Forres hold Banks o' Dee while Buckie move up to third after win at…
Jack McKenzie makes it 1-0 for Turriff against Deveronvale.
Turriff United boss Warren Cummings celebrates his first win while Lossie make it three…
Formartine United v Brora Rangers in the Breedon Highland League at North Lodge Park on November 11 2023 Brora's Ali Sutherland, left, challenges Dylan Lobban of Formartine United, centre. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media
Highland League results: Formartine stay top after draw with Brora
16 August 2023. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Nairn County FC and Rothes FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Nairn - Fraser Dingwall CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Captain Fraser Dingwall looks to fulfil Nairn County trophy dream in North of Scotland…
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0045127 Story by Callum Law Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh Highland League - Fraserburgh v Formartine United Pictured is United's Julian Wade Wednesday 4th October 2023 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Julian Wade wants to keep Formartine United at Highland League summit as Brora Rangers…
Nairn player-manager Steven Mackay. Image: Jasperimage.
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay eyes 'phenomenal' North of Scotland Cup triumph
Featured image for the Highland League Weekly preview show on November 9 2023.
Watch FREE: Highland League Weekly preview - North of Scotland Cup final takes centre…

Conversation