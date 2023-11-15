Keith secure second Highland League win of the season by beating Strathspey Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keith secure second Highland League win of the season by beating Strathspey Thistle

On a frosty night at Kynoch Park, the Maroons triumphed 3-1 against the Grantown Jags.

By Callum Law
Keith's Jordan Cooper, left, celebrates scoring against Strathspey Thistle with team-mate Connor Killoh. Pictures by Jasperimage
Keith's Jordan Cooper, left, celebrates scoring against Strathspey Thistle with team-mate Connor Killoh. Pictures by Jasperimage

Keith earned their first Breedon Highland League win since August by coming from behind to defeat Strathspey Thistle 3-1 at Kynoch Park.

The Grantown Jags took the lead through Michael Mackenzie, but failed to build on their bright start with Jordan Cooper levelling for the Maroons, before second half strikes from Gavin Elphinstone and Lewis Coull earned them the points.

The victory is Keith’s second in the league this season and moves them on to eight points and above Deveronvale into 14th spot in the table.

Strathspey remain bottom on three points, having defeated the Banffers at the weekend.

Fast start from Jags

On a frosty night, the visitors made the perfect start by taking the lead in the fifth minute. The ball was played into Liam Shewan’s feet at the edge of the penalty area and his neat flick teed up Mackenzie to finish from 14 yards.

Keith struggled for fluency in the early stages, but Connor Killoh did sting goalkeeper Ruardhri Nicol’s palms with a volley from the edge of the box.

After quarter of an hour, Strathspey almost doubled their lead with Daniel Whitehorn’s fine curling effort from 25 yards crashing back off the inside of the right post.

The Maroons did start to create chances with Nicol turning away Lewis Coull’s free-kick and then Gavin Elphinstone headed the resultant Killoh corner narrowly over.

Keith’s Matthew Tough, left, tries to get away from Owen Paterson of Strathspey

However, Thistle still posed a threat with Ross Logan breaking clear on the left before failing to pick out a team-mate.

Keith came again with Michael Ironside dragging a shot wide when well-placed inside the box, and, just shy of the half-hour mark, Coull failed to connect with a Kieran Yeats free-kick from the right when any touch would have resulted in the ball hitting the net.

But, on 37 minutes, the home side did equalise with Cooper heading home Yeats’ inswinging corner from the right at the near post.

Maroons strike after break

Four minutes into the second period the Maroons took the lead.

Killoh released half-time sub Nathan McKeown on the right and his ball across the edge of the box found Elphinstone, who blasted a low left-foot shot into the right corner.

Strathspey could, and perhaps should, have equalised instantly. Mackenzie played the ball across from the left and Jack Davison missed his kick with a clear sight of goal 12 yards out.

In the 55th minute, the Grantown Jags squandered another excellent opening. Shewan’s cross-cum-shot from the left side of the box was parried by Keith goalkeeper Craig Reid, but Mackenzie could only fire straight at the custodian on the rebound.

Michael Mackenzie, right, celebrates scoring for Strathspey against Keith with team-mate Daniel Whitehorn

On 70 minutes, the Maroons sealed the points by netting their third. Another Yeats inswinging corner from the right was bundled over the line by Coull from close range.

Eight minutes later, sub Michael Taylor could have made it four, but his deft flick from Murray Addison’s cross forced a good save from Nicol.

To their credit, Strathspey didn’t give in, but their comeback attempts came to nothing.

On Saturday, Keith are home to Inverurie Locos, with Thistle away to Clachnacuddin.

