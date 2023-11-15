Police and Ambulance called to Aberdeen’s King Street as car flipped onto its side

Both police and the ambulance service were in attendance on King Street after a road traffic collision.

Emergency services were called after a report of an incident in Aberdeen which reportedly left a car flipped onto its side.

Fire service were called by police at 7.42pm, and arrived by 8.06pm.

Two units then made sure the area was safe before leaving.

A spokeswoman for the fire service confirmed their attendance at the scene.

It is not currently known if there are were any injuries.

More to follow.