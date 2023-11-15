Police and Ambulance called to Aberdeen’s King Street as car flipped onto its side

Both police and the ambulance service were in attendance on King Street after a road traffic collision.
Emergency services were called after a report of an incident in Aberdeen which reportedly left a car flipped onto its side.
Fire service were called by police at 7.42pm, and arrived by 8.06pm.
Two units then made sure the area was safe before leaving.
A spokeswoman for the fire service confirmed their attendance at the scene.
It is not currently known if there are were any injuries.
