Police and Ambulance called to Aberdeen’s King Street as car flipped onto its side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police and Ambulance called to Aberdeen’s King Street as car flipped onto its side

Police and ambulance were in attendance after responding to a road traffic collision on King Street.

By Graham Fleming
Aberdeen King Street
Both police and the ambulance service are in attendance at the scene.

Both police and the ambulance service were in attendance on King Street after a road traffic collision.

Emergency services were called after a report of an incident in Aberdeen which reportedly left a car flipped onto its side.

Fire service were called by police at 7.42pm, and arrived by 8.06pm.

Two units then made sure the area was safe before leaving.

A spokeswoman for the fire service confirmed their attendance at the scene.

It is not currently known if there are were any injuries.

More to follow.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police attended reports of a car crashing into a building at the Stepping Stones Nursery in Inverurie. Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inverurie nursery left 'shaken up' after car crashes into building
Aberdeen Fresh Mex
Aberdeen's FreshMex named top 10 Deliveroo dish in the WORLD as rankings revealed
Queen Mary Street in Fraserburgh where drugs were found at one property.
Five appear in court after Fraserburgh drugs bust
Huntly hero asda employee george duncan
Huntly hero pays for stranded family's petrol
Baird Family Hospital incident
Prosecutors to consider report into Aberdeen hospital construction worker's death
The luxury caravan has been stolen from Inverurie. Picture provided by Police Scotland.
Police hunt 'luxury' 31ft caravan stolen from Aberdeenshire
Northfield Academy and students sitting an exam
Turnaround at troubled Northfield Academy as pupils get better results after shake-up
Pictures from the scene of the incident. Pictures SWD Media.
Eight-year-old girl taken to hospital after being struck by car near Fraserburgh school
Police officer dressed in uniform.
Man in court after £1 million of cocaine recovered in Aberdeen
The cyber-enabled fraud was being operated from London and Peterhead.
No prosecution of man charged with pensioner's 'cyber-enabled fraud'