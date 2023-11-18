Sam Morrison’s return a big boost for Buckie Thistle ahead of Wick Academy clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Sam Morrison’s return a big boost for Buckie Thistle ahead of Wick Academy clash

The defender has had a challenging time with injury during the last year-and-a-half, but started for the Jags last weekend.

By Callum Law
Sam Morrison has returned to the Buckie Thistle ranks
Sam Morrison has returned to the Buckie Thistle ranks

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart has hailed the return of Sam Morrison ahead of their clash with Wick Academy.

The Jags welcome the Scorries to Victoria Park in the Breedon Highland League today with Morrison in contention to feature.

The 25-year-old defender has had a torrid time with injuries in the last 18 months, battling back from two broken ankles and a broken arm.

But following a loan spell with Clachnacuddin, Morrison started for Buckie in last weekend’s victory against Inverurie Locos.

Boss Stewart said: “Sam’s outstanding and he’s been so unlucky with injuries.

“He needed those games at Clach to get his head right and get going again.

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart is pleased to have Sam Morrison back available.

“He’s maybe not 100% where we want him to be, but where he is now is brilliant compared with three or four months ago.

“He’s got the bit between his teeth, I see it in him.

“Sam should be playing at a higher level, but he’s been unfortunate with the setbacks he’s had.”

Wick have taken four points from their last two outings and player-manager Gary Manson believes they are getting fully into their stride.

Manson overhauled his squad in the summer and says it’s taken time for the new recruits to gel.

He added: “We brought in eight or nine players in the summer – and with the exception of Ross Gunn and James Mackay, none had played Highland League before.

Wick player-manager Gary Manson has been preparing his team to face Buckie.

“So it’s not just about them taking time to get used to the higher standard they’re coming up against individually. It’s as a collective as well.

“Looking back at the last two games, and also at training, you can tell they are getting up to speed.

“Hopefully it keeps going in that vein and we can put more points on the board.”

More from Highland League

Sam Morrison has returned to the Buckie Thistle ranks
Banks o' Dee braced for Formartine United backlash after previous rout
Sam Morrison has returned to the Buckie Thistle ranks
Dylan Stuart looks for Turriff United to show their credentials against Brechin City
Sam Morrison has returned to the Buckie Thistle ranks
Forres sign Gregor MacDonald on loan from Brora
Sam Morrison has returned to the Buckie Thistle ranks
Watch FREE: Highland League Weekly preview - all of the build-up to this weekend's…
Sam Morrison has returned to the Buckie Thistle ranks
Keith boss Craig Ewen pleased to rediscover winning feeling in Highland League
Sam Morrison has returned to the Buckie Thistle ranks
Keith secure second Highland League win of the season by beating Strathspey Thistle
Sam Morrison has returned to the Buckie Thistle ranks
Keith manager Craig Ewen looking for attacking impetus against Strathspey Thistle
Sam Morrison has returned to the Buckie Thistle ranks
Fundraiser arranged to assist Deveronvale's Dane Ballard on recovery trail
Sam Morrison has returned to the Buckie Thistle ranks
'Getting another medal is tremendous' - Nairn County legend Wayne Mackintosh reflects on memorable…
Sam Morrison has returned to the Buckie Thistle ranks
Watch: Highland League Weekly – North of Scotland Cup final highlights and celebrations, plus…

Conversation