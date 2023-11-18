Sam Morrison’s return a big boost for Buckie Thistle ahead of Wick Academy clash

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart has hailed the return of Sam Morrison ahead of their clash with Wick Academy.

The Jags welcome the Scorries to Victoria Park in the Breedon Highland League today with Morrison in contention to feature.

The 25-year-old defender has had a torrid time with injuries in the last 18 months, battling back from two broken ankles and a broken arm.

But following a loan spell with Clachnacuddin, Morrison started for Buckie in last weekend’s victory against Inverurie Locos.

Boss Stewart said: “Sam’s outstanding and he’s been so unlucky with injuries.

“He needed those games at Clach to get his head right and get going again.

“He’s maybe not 100% where we want him to be, but where he is now is brilliant compared with three or four months ago.

“He’s got the bit between his teeth, I see it in him.

“Sam should be playing at a higher level, but he’s been unfortunate with the setbacks he’s had.”

Wick have taken four points from their last two outings and player-manager Gary Manson believes they are getting fully into their stride.

Manson overhauled his squad in the summer and says it’s taken time for the new recruits to gel.

He added: “We brought in eight or nine players in the summer – and with the exception of Ross Gunn and James Mackay, none had played Highland League before.

“So it’s not just about them taking time to get used to the higher standard they’re coming up against individually. It’s as a collective as well.

“Looking back at the last two games, and also at training, you can tell they are getting up to speed.

“Hopefully it keeps going in that vein and we can put more points on the board.”