Clach boss Jordan MacDonald hails loan signing Sam Morrison

Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald has described the loan signing of Sam Morrison as a “no-brainer”.

The defender has joined the Lilywhites on a two-month deal from fellow Breedon Highland League club Buckie Thistle.

Morrison is seeking game time as he makes his comeback having missed all of last season.

The 24-year-old sustained a foot injury in June of last year when playing for Jags against Aberdeen in manager Graeme Stewart’s testimonial.

Having recovered from that he was loaned to North Caledonian League side Loch Ness earlier this year, but suffered another setback in training.

Clach boss MacDonald is delighted to have added Morrison to his squad for the next couple of months.

He said: “Sam brings good experience, he’s a great talker, a great passer of the ball and he’s proven in the Highland League.

“He’s everything you want in a centre-half really.

“When the opportunity arose for us to bring him in on loan it was a no-brainer really.

“He’ll help us and we’ll help him so it should be good for everyone.

“You can never have enough good players in your squad and when this opportunity came up our thought straightaway was ‘we’ve got to do it.’

“Sam’s been unlucky really with his injuries, everyone knows his quality and how good he is.

“If it hadn’t been for his injuries I think he’d still have been playing regularly for Buckie.”

Warren looking to shake off knock

Morrison’s signing could also be important after Clach lost experienced defender Gary Warren to an injury early on against Keith at the weekend.

MacDonald added: “Gary came off early on Saturday after taking a knock which he couldn’t run off and if Gary tells you he can’t carry on then you know you have to make the change.

“But he is hoping to be fit for this Saturday against Deveronvale.”

Reflecting on Morrison’s move, Buckie manager Stewart said: “It’s a deal that makes sense for both clubs.

“We have a good relationship with Clach and I’ve known their manager Jordan MacDonald for a number of years now.

“Sam will get the game time he needs while he works his way back to full match fitness.”