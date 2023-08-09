Clach boss Jordan MacDonald hails loan signing Sam Morrison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Clach boss Jordan MacDonald hails loan signing Sam Morrison

The Buckie Thistle defender has made a short-term switch to the Lilywhites.

By Callum Law
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald is pleased to have signed Sam Morrison on loan
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald is pleased to have signed Sam Morrison on loan

Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald has described the loan signing of Sam Morrison as a “no-brainer”.

The defender has joined the Lilywhites on a two-month deal from fellow Breedon Highland League club Buckie Thistle.

Morrison is seeking game time as he makes his comeback having missed all of last season.

The 24-year-old sustained a foot injury in June of last year when playing for Jags against Aberdeen in manager Graeme Stewart’s testimonial.

Having recovered from that he was loaned to North Caledonian League side Loch Ness earlier this year, but suffered another setback in training.

Clach boss MacDonald is delighted to have added Morrison to his squad for the next couple of months.

He said: “Sam brings good experience, he’s a great talker, a great passer of the ball and he’s proven in the Highland League.

“He’s everything you want in a centre-half really.

Sam Morrison, pictured in action for Buckie, has joined Clach on loan

“When the opportunity arose for us to bring him in on loan it was a no-brainer really.

“He’ll help us and we’ll help him so it should be good for everyone.

“You can never have enough good players in your squad and when this opportunity came up our thought straightaway was ‘we’ve got to do it.’

“Sam’s been unlucky really with his injuries, everyone knows his quality and how good he is.

“If it hadn’t been for his injuries I think he’d still have been playing regularly for Buckie.”

Warren looking to shake off knock

Morrison’s signing could also be important after Clach lost experienced defender Gary Warren to an injury early on against Keith at the weekend.

MacDonald added: “Gary came off early on Saturday after taking a knock which he couldn’t run off and if Gary tells you he can’t carry on then you know you have to make the change.

“But he is hoping to be fit for this Saturday against Deveronvale.”

Reflecting on Morrison’s move, Buckie manager Stewart said: “It’s a deal that makes sense for both clubs.

“We have a good relationship with Clach and I’ve known their manager Jordan MacDonald for a number of years now.

“Sam will get the game time he needs while he works his way back to full match fitness.”

More from Highland League

Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald is pleased to have signed Sam Morrison on loan
Sam Morrison joins Clachnacuddin on loan from Buckie
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald is pleased to have signed Sam Morrison on loan
Watch for free: Highland League Weekly - Clachnacuddin's Blair Lawrie
keith's Jordan Cooper in action for his old club Turriff United
Keith's new recruit Jordan Cooper looking to make his mark against old club Turriff
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald is pleased to have signed Sam Morrison on loan
Alan Hughes upbeat about new-look Wick Academy
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald is pleased to have signed Sam Morrison on loan
Banks o' Dee's Chris Antoniazzi on his stunning strike
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald is pleased to have signed Sam Morrison on loan
Deveronvale's Cameron Angus looks to seize his chance after first Highland League goal
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald is pleased to have signed Sam Morrison on loan
Paul Coutts reveals why Inverurie Locos tempted him out of retirement
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald is pleased to have signed Sam Morrison on loan
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Wick Academy v Deveronvale; Rothes v Brora…
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald is pleased to have signed Sam Morrison on loan
Fraserburgh hit seven without reply at Inverurie Locos; Forres Mechanics win at Lossiemouth
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald is pleased to have signed Sam Morrison on loan
Brora Rangers grind out win at Rothes; Keith and Clach share the spoils