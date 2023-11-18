Murder investigation launched following death of New Elgin mum Kiesha Donaghy

Police have confirmed a murder investigation will be carried out into the death of Kiesha Donaghy in New Elgin.

The 32-year-old mum-of-two died at a property on Anderson Drive on Thursday, November 16.

Emergency services were called just after 7pm after a relative found Ms Donaghy after neighbours heard her dog crying.

People who knew her described her as a “lovely girl” and what happened to her as “horrible”.

There has been a police presence in the area around the property since the discovery including police patrols and forensic teams as they gather evidence.

Police had closed off the whole street but has now reduced the cordon to block of tenements in which Ms Donaghy lived.

Now, police have confirmed they are treating Ms Donaghy death as murder, having now launched a murder investigation led by the Major Investigation Team.

Officers are now appealing to the public to come forward who may have been in the area in last 24 hours before Ms Donaghy’s body was discovered.

Ms Donaghy’s death now being treated as ‘murder’

Detective Superintendent Lorna Ferguson said: “Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this very difficult time, and our specially trained officers will continue to support them as our enquiries continue.

“It’s imperative we find out exactly what happened to her and we have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation. I would like to reassure the local community that everything is being done to trace the person responsible and extensive inquiries remain ongoing.

“I’m urging anyone who was in the area between 4.30pm on Wednesday, 15 November, 2023 and 7.20pm on Thursday, 16 November, 2023, and saw anything they believe may assist our investigation to get in touch.

“It may seem small or insignificant but it could be vital to help us establish what happened and give the family the answers they deserve.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who has dash cam footage, private CCTV or doorbell footage.

“There will be an increased police presence in the local area while we carry out extensive inquiries.”