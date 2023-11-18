Murder investigation launched following death of New Elgin mum Kiesha Donaghy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Murder investigation launched following death of New Elgin mum Kiesha Donaghy

Kiesha Donaghy was found at a property on Anderson Drive on Thursday evening.

By Ross Hempseed
Kiesha Donaghy, a mother-of-two, died at a property on Anderson Drive in New Elgin. Image: Facebook
Kiesha Donaghy, a mother-of-two, died at a property on Anderson Drive in New Elgin. Image: Facebook

Police have confirmed a murder investigation will be carried out into the death of Kiesha Donaghy in New Elgin.

The 32-year-old mum-of-two died at a property on Anderson Drive on Thursday, November 16.

Emergency services were called just after 7pm after a relative found Ms Donaghy after neighbours heard her dog crying.

People who knew her described her as a “lovely girl” and what happened to her as “horrible”.

There has been a police presence in the area around the property since the discovery including police patrols and forensic teams as they gather evidence.

Police are at the scene of the incident at Keisha Donaghy's home in New Elgin.
Forensic teams at the property on Anderson Drive. Image: Jasperimage.

Police had closed off the whole street but has now reduced the cordon to block of tenements in which Ms Donaghy lived.

Now, police have confirmed they are treating Ms Donaghy death as murder, having now launched a murder investigation led by the Major Investigation Team.

Officers are now appealing to the public to come forward who may have been in the area in last 24 hours before Ms Donaghy’s body was discovered.

Ms Donaghy’s death now being treated as ‘murder’

Detective Superintendent Lorna Ferguson said: “Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this very difficult time, and our specially trained officers will continue to support them as our enquiries continue.

“It’s imperative we find out exactly what happened to her and we have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation. I would like to reassure the local community that everything is being done to trace the person responsible and extensive inquiries remain ongoing.

Police will be carrying out a murder investigation into the death of Kiesha Donaghy. Image: Jasperimage.

“I’m urging anyone who was in the area between 4.30pm on Wednesday, 15 November, 2023 and 7.20pm on Thursday, 16 November, 2023, and saw anything they believe may assist our investigation to get in touch.

“It may seem small or insignificant but it could be vital to help us establish what happened and give the family the answers they deserve.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who has dash cam footage, private CCTV or doorbell footage.

“There will be an increased police presence in the local area while we carry out extensive inquiries.”

Police remain at scene after death of New Elgin mum Kiesha Donaghy, months after partner dies in same home

