Sport Football Highland League

Forres sign Gregor MacDonald on loan from Brora

The midfielder has made a short-term switch from the Cattachs to the Can-Cans.

By Callum Law
Gregor MacDonald, right, has joined Forres Mechanics on loan from Brora Rangers
Forres Mechanics have signed Gregor MacDonald on a short-term loan from fellow Breedon Highland League club Brora Rangers.

The midfielder goes straight into the Can-Cans’ squad for Saturday’s game against Nairn County at Station Park.

MacDonald, 22, has found game time with the Cattachs hard to come by in recent weeks.

Forres boss Steven MacDonald hopes the temporary move to Mosset Park will benefit all parties.

He said: “Gregor’s a player with a lot of quality with a good eye for goal who has shown his capabilities in the Highland League already, and we look forward to seeing him in action for us.

He’s needing game time and hopefully the move can work out well for both parties.

“We’re grateful to Brora for their assistance and professionalism in making this deal happen.”

