Clach look for response on return to Brora in North of Scotland Cup

The Lilywhites were beaten 7-0 by the Cattachs two-and-a-half weeks ago with the sides clashing again.

By Callum Law
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald hopes his team can bounce back when they face Brora Rangers in the North of Scotland Cup.
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald hopes his team can bounce back when they face Brora Rangers in the North of Scotland Cup.

Jordan MacDonald is looking for Clachnacuddin to be better in all areas as they return to Brora Rangers in the North of Scotland Cup.

The Lilywhites visit Dudgeon Park this evening two-and-a-half weeks after being beaten by the Cattachs 7-0 in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Clach have yet to win this season and progressing in this quarter-final tie will be a tall order, but manager MacDonald retains faith.

He said: “We need to be a lot better than we were in the last game.

“We’ll need to work harder, track our runners, be better with the ball and be better defensively.

“When we had the ball we didn’t look to hurt Brora and without it we stood off and let them play which you can’t do.

“Do we believe we can win the game? Yes we do. Do we need to be at our absolute best? Yes we do. Have we been at that level? No we’ve not.

“We want a response first and foremost and if we do that the result will take care of itself.”

One piece of good news for Clach is goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon – who is currently absent due to injury – signing a contract extension until the summer of 2026.

MacDonald added: “It’s a great bit of news, I’ve never hidden how good I think Martin is.

“It’s a great boost, he’s a top goalie and a top man as well so we’re delighted to get that done.”

MacDonald looks to be key contributor

Meanwhile, Brora midfielder Gregor MacDonald hopes to keep contributing to the cause whether he’s a starter or a sub.

The 22-year-old came off the bench to score a stunning long range strike in Saturday’s win against Forres Mechanics.

MacDonald has started three games of Brora’s eight games this season, but relishes the competition within the Dudgeon Park squad.

He said: “Watching it (the goal against Forres) back I have to say it was a decent goal.

“I looked up and Lee Herbert was slightly off his line so I just decided to hit it and caught him off his line a little bit.

“I’ve scored quite a few from outside the box but people don’t remember the attempts that go into the keeper’s hands or over the bar.

Gregor MacDonald, right, scored for Brora against Forres on at the weekend

“The first three or four weeks I wasn’t fully fit because of a calf problem.

“Then I had three starts and played all right, but we had a couple of wobbles and I was deservedly back on the bench on Saturday.

“With the squad we’ve got anyone can start on any given day.

“If you don’t perform then you can expect someone to replace you in the team, but if you’re playing well you’ll keep the jersey.

“If you’re on the bench it’s nothing personal, you’ve just got to accept it and be ready to contribute as a sub.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Keith v Buckie Thistle and Brora Rangers v Forres Mechanics cup quarter-final highlights

