NFUS north-east region to promote Scotch meat to Aberdeen shoppers

The promotional event will take place on Saturday November 18 at Aldi Supermarket, Beach Boulevard Retail Park in Aberdeen.

By Katrina Macarthur
NFUS is keen to highlight farmers’ top quality, value-for-money produce.
NFU Scotland’s (NFUS) north-east region will be doing its bit to promote the meat industry at a major supermarket in Aberdeen this weekend.

Members and farmers are invited to join the organisers at the city’s Aldi supermarket at the Beach Boulevard Retail Park on Saturday November 18.

The objective is to showcase and promote to Aberdeen city shoppers, the eating quality, value for money and simplicity in preparation and cooking of red and white meats.

Staff from Louise’s Farm Kitchen, based at Lumphanan, will be cooking various cuts and joints of beef, pork, lamb and chicken, along with Scotch Eggs and various condiments.

Local farmers will be helping serve the hot and cold meats and will be engaging in conversation with the local shoppers.

Lorna Paterson, who is NFUS north-east regional manager said it is not often the industry has the opportunity to meet its consumers and that farmers must ”treasure” this moment.

“We are encouraging as many farmers to join us to tell their story and meet their customers,” said Lorna.

“Our chef, Stuart Donald from Louise’s Farm Kitchen will be serving fantastic food for everyone to sample and Aldi shoppers will be able to head into the store and purchase the products which we will be cooking and serving.”

NFUS north-east livestock chairman Gary Christie, who farms at Midtown of Glass, near Huntly, said: “This is a hugely valuable opportunity for our farmers to meet the public and share our story about the importance of supporting Scottish and British food when they are purchasing foodstuffs.

“The production standards which our farmers achieve is second to none across the globe and it is important that we explain this to eager shoppers on Saturday.

“We will endeavour to explain to shoppers the importance in checking labels and ensuring that the saltire is present, so that shoppers know they are buying the best produce which has achieved the highest animal welfare standards.”

The promotional tables will be next to the main entrance of the Aldi store at the Beach Boulevard Retail Park, with cooking due to commence from 10.45am.

For more information contact Lorna Paterson on 07786 860453 or lorna.paterson@nfus.org.uk.

