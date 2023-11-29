Fraserburgh’s Paul Young looks to break Highland League Cup duck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Fraserburgh’s Paul Young looks to break Highland League Cup duck

The Broch face Brora Rangers this weekend in the final of the competition.

By Callum Law
Fraserburgh's Paul Young is hoping they can win the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup this weekend
Fraserburgh's Paul Young is hoping they can win the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup this weekend

Paul Young is hoping to end his and Fraserburgh’s barren run in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

The Broch face Brora Rangers in the final of the competition on Sunday at Harlaw Park, Inverurie.

Fraserburgh have only won the Highland League Cup twice in their history in 1959 and 2006.

In midfielder Young’s six-and-a-half years at Bellslea he previously helped them reach the 2018 final, which they lost to Formartine United.

The 31-year-old is one of a host of Broch players to have won the Breedon Highland League, Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and Morrison Motors Turriff Aberdeenshire Shield, but not the League Cup.

Young said: “In the 2018 final, we probably didn’t do ourselves justice on the day and made too many mistakes.

“This is the only trophy in the Highland League I haven’t won so I’d like to make it a full set.

“Even at my time at Turriff we didn’t manage to do particularly well in it, so whatever reason it’s eluded me.

Paul Young, left, in action during Fraserburgh’s Highland League Cup semi-final victory against Brechin

“Hopefully we can put that right on Sunday. It’s a cliche that you want to win every competition you play in, but the Highland League Cup is one that’s eluded most of us so far in our careers.

“Out of the cups we play in and have a chance of winning it’s probably the biggest and most of us haven’t managed to win it.

“It would be a good thing for all the boys if we could manage to get that medal.

“As a club we probably should’ve done a bit better in it, but hopefully we can change that on Sunday.

“You can’t do anything about the past and there are a lot of good teams in it and you can’t win every game.”

League form frustration

Assessing Fraserburgh’s season to this point, Young has been frustrated with their league form.

The Broch sit seventh in the table with 25 points from a possible 39.

But their last two results – away victories against Rothes and Brechin City – have been encouraging.

Young added: “We know their threats and we’re expecting a really difficult game.

“Up and down probably sums up our season, as players we’re disappointed with our inconsistency in the league.

“We’ve managed to get to a final, but our league form hasn’t been what we would have hoped.

“The last couple of games have been a bit more encouraging, but it’s only two games.

“However, the performances and results have been better in the last couple of weeks and hopefully that continues into Sunday.”

