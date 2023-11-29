Fraserburgh’s Paul Young looks to break Highland League Cup duck

Paul Young is hoping to end his and Fraserburgh’s barren run in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

The Broch face Brora Rangers in the final of the competition on Sunday at Harlaw Park, Inverurie.

Fraserburgh have only won the Highland League Cup twice in their history in 1959 and 2006.

In midfielder Young’s six-and-a-half years at Bellslea he previously helped them reach the 2018 final, which they lost to Formartine United.

The 31-year-old is one of a host of Broch players to have won the Breedon Highland League, Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and Morrison Motors Turriff Aberdeenshire Shield, but not the League Cup.

Young said: “In the 2018 final, we probably didn’t do ourselves justice on the day and made too many mistakes.

“This is the only trophy in the Highland League I haven’t won so I’d like to make it a full set.

“Even at my time at Turriff we didn’t manage to do particularly well in it, so whatever reason it’s eluded me.

“Hopefully we can put that right on Sunday. It’s a cliche that you want to win every competition you play in, but the Highland League Cup is one that’s eluded most of us so far in our careers.

“Out of the cups we play in and have a chance of winning it’s probably the biggest and most of us haven’t managed to win it.

“It would be a good thing for all the boys if we could manage to get that medal.

“As a club we probably should’ve done a bit better in it, but hopefully we can change that on Sunday.

“You can’t do anything about the past and there are a lot of good teams in it and you can’t win every game.”

League form frustration

Assessing Fraserburgh’s season to this point, Young has been frustrated with their league form.

The Broch sit seventh in the table with 25 points from a possible 39.

But their last two results – away victories against Rothes and Brechin City – have been encouraging.

Young added: “We know their threats and we’re expecting a really difficult game.

“Up and down probably sums up our season, as players we’re disappointed with our inconsistency in the league.

“We’ve managed to get to a final, but our league form hasn’t been what we would have hoped.

“The last couple of games have been a bit more encouraging, but it’s only two games.

“However, the performances and results have been better in the last couple of weeks and hopefully that continues into Sunday.”