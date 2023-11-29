Brora’s Ali Sutherland seeking Highland League Cup hat-trick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brora’s Ali Sutherland seeking Highland League Cup hat-trick

The Cattachs face Fraserburgh in the final of the competition this weekend.

By Callum Law
Brora Rangers midfielder Ali Sutherland is looking to win the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup for the third time
Brora Rangers midfielder Ali Sutherland is looking to win the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup for the third time

Brora Rangers’ Ali Sutherland is aiming to make it a hat-trick of GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup successes.

The Cattachs tackle Fraserburgh in the final of this season’s tournament on Sunday at Inverurie’s Harlaw Park.

Midfielder Sutherland has tasted success twice before in the Highland League Cup, in contrasting circumstances.

The 27-year-old’s first triumph was with Rothes at the height of the Covid pandemic in 2020, when they defeated Buckie Thistle behind closed doors.

Then in 2022, when restrictions had eased, Sutherland helped Brora win the competition with another final victory against Buckie.

Looking ahead to this weekend’s showpiece, he said: “At this stage of your career you want to be playing regularly and trying to compete for trophies and for me there’s no better club to do that at than Brora.

“Hopefully I can win the League Cup again, we know it will be a tough game, but we’re playing well and hopefully we come away with a win.

“The first time I won it with Rothes was during Covid so there were no fans at the game.

“But it was my first bit of silverware and it was still a brilliant feeling to win it.

“Afterwards we went back to Mackessack Park and there were fans waiting to greet us, but I don’t remember too much about it after that.

“Winning with Brora was excellent as well and we enjoyed ourselves after that as well.”

Cattachs look for silver lining

Reflecting on Brora’s season up to now, Sutherland has been reasonably happy.

The Cattachs are sitting ninth in the table, but have played the joint-fewest number of games.

Brora have also reached the fourth round of the Scottish Cup, while their North of Scotland Cup defence was ended by Ross County in the semi-final.

Sutherland added: “It’s been a pretty good season up to now, a couple of the games where we’ve dropped points in the league have been disappointing.

Ali Sutherland, right, in action for Brora Rangers

“That gives us a challenge for later in the season in the league. We need to prove we can win our games and compete for the league.

“If we could win the cup it would put a different slant on the season.

“We were disappointed to be knocked out of the North of Scotland Cup by Ross County in the semi-final.

“Aside from the Scottish Cup this is the last cup for us this season so hopefully we can win it and try to kick on.

“It’s always a tough game when you play Fraserburgh, we know what their threats are and we’ll be right up for it.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Brechin City v Fraserburgh and Inverurie Locos v Deveronvale highlights, Scottish Cup chat and Cement Mixer Challenge

More from Highland League

Brora Rangers midfielder Ali Sutherland is looking to win the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup for the third time
Fraserburgh's Paul Young looks to break Highland League Cup duck
Brora Rangers midfielder Ali Sutherland is looking to win the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup for the third time
Buckie Thistle's Marcus Goodall thrilled at having the chance to face his Celtic heroes
Brora Rangers midfielder Ali Sutherland is looking to win the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup for the third time
Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar delighted to reward fans with Celtic cup clash
Brora Rangers midfielder Ali Sutherland is looking to win the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup for the third time
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Brechin City v Fraserburgh and Inverurie Locos v Deveronvale…
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart thrilled after landing Celtic in the Scottish Cup
Brora Rangers midfielder Ali Sutherland is looking to win the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup for the third time
Highland League side Buckie Thistle to face Celtic in the fourth round of the…
Brora Rangers midfielder Ali Sutherland is looking to win the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup for the third time
Highland League: Nine wins in a row for Nairn County; Turriff United thrash Strathspey…
Brora Rangers midfielder Ali Sutherland is looking to win the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup for the third time
Brora Rangers and Buckie Thistle are Highland League heroes in Scottish Cup
Brora Rangers midfielder Ali Sutherland is looking to win the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup for the third time
Highland League: Rothes and Banks o' Dee chalk up away wins; Lossiemouth defeat Clach…
Brora Rangers midfielder Ali Sutherland is looking to win the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup for the third time
Fraserburgh inflict first defeat of the season on Brechin City; Inverurie Locos make it…