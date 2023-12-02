Buckie Thistle get back to league matters in derby clash with Deveronvale

Graeme Stewart is keen for Buckie Thistle to get back to the bread and butter of winning Breedon Highland League games after their Scottish Cup exploits.

The Jags face local rivals Deveronvale at Princess Royal Park today in a 2pm kick-off, which should hopefully avoid the frost that has been forecast.

Last weekend Buckie reached the Scottish Cup fourth round and were drawn against Celtic.

But boss Stewart is keen to focus on league business again and said: “The players’ attitude and work-rate is tremendous.

“The league is the bread and butter, we’re not winning the Scottish Cup, but we can win the league.

“The players want to win medals and you get judged at the end of your career on how many trophies you’ve won and their goal is to win things with Buckie.

“We can’t afford a day off and we need to be at it all the time.”

Although Deveronvale are 15th in the table, 10 places below their opponents, manager Craig Stewart is looking for the Banffers to be on the front foot.

He added: “We need to try to frustrate Buckie, but at the same time I don’t think sitting in suits us.

“I don’t think we’re a team that’s good at sitting in and soaking up pressure.

“We’re a team that needs to try to have a go and that’s what we’ll look to do.

“The players know the importance and they’re keen to put last weekend (3-0 loss to Inverurie Locos) behind them.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Nairn County v Huntly at Station Park will be subject to a 9.30am pitch inspection.

The Wee County are looking to make it 10 wins in a row, while Black and Golds have won once in their last seven outings.

Clachnacuddin are set to be without 10 players, but are hopeful their Grant Street Park encounter with Inverurie Locos will go ahead.

The game is a 2pm kick-off with the Lilywhites still searching for their first league win, while the Railwaymen, who have won their last three games, welcome back Mark Souter and Josh Buchan. Jamie Michie is absent and Cole Anderson is a doubt.

Banks o’ Dee could go top of the table with a win over Strathspey Thistle at Spain Park, but will be without Garry Wood and Magnus Watson as they attempt to do so.

Turriff United and Lossiemouth look to build on wins last weekend when they meet at the Haughs, however, frost could intervene.

Forres Mechanics v Brechin City at Mosset Park, Keith v Wick Academy at Kynoch Park and Rothes v Formartine United at Mackessack Park were postponed yesterday due to frozen pitches.