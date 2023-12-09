Friends Ally MacDonald and Steven Mackay become foes as Brora Rangers face Nairn County

Friendship will be set aside for 90 minutes as Brora Rangers tackle Nairn County in the Breedon Highland League.

The Wee County travel to Dudgeon Park this afternoon aiming to extend their nine-game winning streak, subject to a 9.30am pitch inspection being passed.

Nairn player-manager Steven Mackay spent nine years at Brora as a player and then manager – where he played with and managed current Cattachs player-boss Ally MacDonald.

Mackay said: “I’ve known Ally for a long time, going back to playing together at Elgin (2008-09) and then at Brora.

“Ally and I have a really good relationship.

“But like any other game, when the whistle goes, friendship is put to the side.

UP NEXT We are back on our travels north to face Brora Rangers. 🟡 Brora Rangers v Nairn County

🏆 Breedon Highland League

🗓️ Saturday – 3pm

📍 Dudgeon Park, Brora Come on Nairn! pic.twitter.com/hAUHsDHpBX — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) December 7, 2023

“We want to keep our run going. We know how difficult it is to get something from Dudgeon Park, but that’s our objective.

“It’s always nice to go back to Brora, but it’s one of the toughest fixtures in the league.”

Brora are sitting ninth in the league having played only 11 fixtures – the joint-fewest along with Buckie Thistle.

MacDonald added: “I’ve got a lot of time for Steven, we catch up every so often and if we see one another we’ll always have a chat.

“He’s gone into Nairn, which looked like a tough job at the time, and he’s done really well and won a trophy.

“I respect him, but ultimately it’s all about trying to beat him when the whistle blows.

“Before and after the game we’ll have a good catch-up, but I’m a winner and he’s a winner, so during the game we’ll be doing all we can to win.

“We’re looking forward to getting back to league business and trying to close the gap on the teams above us.”