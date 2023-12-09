Rothes’ Fraser Robertson looks to overcome injury issues as Huntly’s Brodie Allen tries to impress new boss

Rothes midfielder Fraser Robertson hopes he is over the niggling injuries that have been restricting him this season.

The eighth-placed Speysiders take on Huntly, who are sixth, at Christie Park this afternoon in the Breedon Highland League.

Robertson has played through knee and foot problems this term and hopes his luck is going to change.

The 28-year-old said: “I’ve had a few niggles, and it’s frustrating because you don’t feel like you can give the same level of performance as if you were fully fit.

“I still give 100%, but when you’re not quite right it’s hard to give the best version of yourself.

“Hopefully I’m past those issues now.

“I try 100% every time I play, but there are times where you struggle.

“However, you want to play to try to help the team.

“But if you’re not able to perform at the level you normally would then it becomes frustrating.”

New Huntly regime gets under way

For Huntly, today’s game is the start of Colin Charlesworth’s tenure as manager after he replaced Allan Hale, who departed for Elgin City.

Striker Brodie Allen says it’s up to the Black and Golds players to prove their worth to their new boss.

The 26-year-old added: “Allan and Stefan were brilliant and I’ve only got good things to say about both of them.

“But the boys are buzzing that Colin has been given the opportunity.

“He’s well-respected by all the boys and we’re all 100% behind him and excited to get going again.

“Colin was part of Allan’s team for the last couple of years, but – as a new manager – I’m sure he’ll have his own ideas.

“For us as players it’s a clean slate in a sense and we’ve got to try to impress and earn a place in the team.”