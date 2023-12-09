Rothes’ Fraser Robertson looks to overcome injury issues as Huntly’s Brodie Allen tries to impress new boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rothes’ Fraser Robertson looks to overcome injury issues as Huntly’s Brodie Allen tries to impress new boss

The Speysiders face the Black and Golds at Christie Park in the Breedon Highland League.

By Callum Law
Rothes midfielder Fraser Robertson hopes he is over the niggling injuries that have been restricting him this season.

The eighth-placed Speysiders take on Huntly, who are sixth, at Christie Park this afternoon in the Breedon Highland League.

Robertson has played through knee and foot problems this term and hopes his luck is going to change.

The 28-year-old said: “I’ve had a few niggles, and it’s frustrating because you don’t feel like you can give the same level of performance as if you were fully fit.

“I still give 100%, but when you’re not quite right it’s hard to give the best version of yourself.

“Hopefully I’m past those issues now.

“I try 100% every time I play, but there are times where you struggle.

“However, you want to play to try to help the team.

“But if you’re not able to perform at the level you normally would then it becomes frustrating.”

New Huntly regime gets under way

For Huntly, today’s game is the start of Colin Charlesworth’s tenure as manager after he replaced Allan Hale, who departed for Elgin City.

Striker Brodie Allen says it’s up to the Black and Golds players to prove their worth to their new boss.

Huntly’s Brodie Allen is preparing to face Rothes.

The 26-year-old added: “Allan and Stefan were brilliant and I’ve only got good things to say about both of them.

“But the boys are buzzing that Colin has been given the opportunity.

“He’s well-respected by all the boys and we’re all 100% behind him and excited to get going again.

“Colin was part of Allan’s team for the last couple of years, but – as a new manager – I’m sure he’ll have his own ideas.

“For us as players it’s a clean slate in a sense and we’ve got to try to impress and earn a place in the team.”

