Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Nine wins in a row for Nairn County; Turriff United thrash Strathspey Thistle

The Wee County's impressive run continued against the Scorries, while Turra were convincing winners in Grantown.

By Reporter
Jamie Carnihan scored Nairn's winner against Wick in the Breedon Highland League
Jamie Carnihan scored Nairn's winner against Wick in the Breedon Highland League

Jamie Carnihan’s late goal earned Nairn County a ninth straight win as they defeated Wick Academy 3-2 at Harmsworth Park.

The full-back struck a couple of minutes from time in slightly fortuitous fashion as his cross from the right looped in at the back post.

Wee County player-manager Steven Mackay said: “Jamie is claiming he meant it as a cross-cum-shot, but when he was celebrating he looked as surprised as anyone to see it go in.

“We’ve got into a really good habit of finding ways to win games.

“In the last few games I don’t think we’ve played particularly well, but we found a way of winning.

“But on this occasion I thought we played well and deserved to win.”

Wick – who included winger Sean Campbell, who has rejoined after leaving in the summer, in their squad – took a third minute lead.

Marc MacGregor outmuscled a defender and played the ball across goal for Gary Pullen to finish.

But two goals in two minutes just before half-time had Nairn in front. The first came from Kenny McKenzie’s cross from the left which George Robesten tapped home at the back post.

Sean Campbell has rejoined Wick Academy

Then Scorries defender Owen Rendall felled Aaron Nicolson inside the area with Nicolson converting from 12 yards.

Four minutes into the second period the hosts restored parity with Pullen’s shot spilled by goalkeeper Dylan MacLean which allowed MacGregor to net.

With quarter of an hour left Wick’s Ryan Campbell was red carded for fouling Ben Kelly as he went through on goal, before Carnihan had the final say late on.

Manson’s frustration

Scorries player-boss Gary Manson said: “I’ve no complaints with the penalty or the red card.

“We started really well for the first 10 minutes. But after that it was all Nairn for the rest of the half and we were awful.

“However, in the second half I thought we were the better team and I didn’t see Nairn scoring.

“Their winner was a hopeful cross, I don’t think he meant it and it was very frustrating.

“Sometimes when things go against you there’s not a lot we can do.”

  • Strathspey Thistle 1-8 Turriff United

Warren Cummings praised Turriff United for setting a standard as they hammered Strathspey Thistle 8-1 at Seafield Park.

After a run of one victory in seven matches Turra got back to winning ways in emphatic fashion.

The visitors got their opener on four minutes with Jack McKenzie’s cross headed home by John Allan. Finlay Murray doubled the advantage from a Callan Gray corner three minutes later.

McKenzie was next to net with a low finish from the edge of the box and he then teed up Murray Cormack to rifle home the fourth after 24 minutes.

Jack Davison’s lobbed finished pulled one back for Strathspey shortly before half-time.

But Turra were ruthless after the interval. Cormack blasted into the bottom left corner for number five and then Gray got in on the act.

Ewan Clark made it seven before Cormack completed his hat-trick on 86 minutes after good set-up work from Reece McKeown.

United manager Cummings said: “We set a good standard and it’s important we don’t drop below that, although that doesn’t mean we’ll win every game.

“We scored goals early which put us in a commanding position, then it was about not dropping standards, remaining professional and the boys did that well.

“It was a great day for Murray Cormack, he was a threat all afternoon and a couple of his goals were individual brilliance.”

Nobody from Strathspey was available for comment.

