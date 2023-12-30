Formartine United’s Aidan Combe pleased to be over debilitating injury ahead of facing Inverurie Locos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Formartine United’s Aidan Combe pleased to be over debilitating injury ahead of facing Inverurie Locos

The 26-year-old had surgery for osteitis pubis, but is now back in the fold.

By Callum Law
Formartine United's Aidan Combe hopes he has shaken off his injury problems ahead of facing Inverurie Locos
Formartine United's Aidan Combe hopes he has shaken off his injury problems ahead of facing Inverurie Locos

As 2023 draws to a close, Formartine United’s Aidan Combe is looking for a change of luck.

The Pitmedden side face local rivals Inverurie Locos at North Lodge Park this afternoon in the last Breedon Highland League card of the year.

Combe has struggled with osteitis pubis this year, but an operation in October seems to have solved the problem and he has been back in action in recent weeks.

The 26-year-old winger said: “Since I’ve had the operation everything has gone well.

“I’d hope that’s the end of my problems. It’s good to be back in the mix.

Aidan Combe, left, in action for Formartine against today’s opponents Inverurie.

“I’m grateful to the club for looking after me like they have and hopefully I can repay that going forward.

“There’s still got plenty of time left this season, so hopefully my luck changes.”

Formartine are third in the Highland League table, two points behind leaders Brechin City, having played a game more, and a one point adrift of second-placed Banks o’ Dee with a game in hand.

Combe added: “In the league, we just have to keep pushing. We’re right up there with the best teams in the league.

“There’s not really any expectations – we’ve just got to keep pushing and see where we end up.”

Inverurie Locos boss looking at big picture

Inverurie are 13th in the table and have lost their last two fixtures.

However, Railwaymen manager Dean Donaldson says he can accept defeats – provided he sees positives in their performances.

He said: “I’m looking for progression and looking to see the boys sticking to our identity.

“We’re still a work in progress, but I’m looking for little gains all the time.

“Everyone probably thinks it’s all about wins, and yes we want to win, but we want to play in a certain style.

“How we play is the progress I’m looking at – that’s how we keep the ball, how we transition within the game, the body language, attitude, temperament and mindset of the players.

Inverurie Locos manager Dean Donaldson has been preparing his side to face Formartine.

“There are a lot of things that I’m looking for. We’re kind of starting again and nobody is safe really.

“A few boys have moved on and that’s not because I don’t like them as players or people, but if we do the things that they’ve been doing for years at Locos, we’re going to get the same results.

“We need to change what we’re about, we need to completely change how we go about our business and how we play.

“I’m looking to see the right mentality.

“It’s not going to come overnight, but we don’t want to accept bad standards.

“We need to lift the standards of the club and it’s my job to drive that.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Forres Mechanics welcome Buckie Thistle to Mosset Park. Jack Grant, Andrew Skinner, Taylor Thain and Calum Howarth are missing for the Can-Cans.

The Jags are without Kevin Fraser, Shaun Wood and Lyall Keir, but Andrew MacAskill is set to return.

Zane Laird is Fraserburgh’s only absentee for Keith’s visit to Bellslea. Murray Addison is a doubt for the Maroons.

Lossiemouth face Huntly at Grant Park, but do so without the services of Henry Jordan, Lewis McAndrew, Ross Paterson, Ross Elliott and Baylee Campbell.

The Black and Golds hope to have everyone available.

Michael Finnis, Alan Pollock, Allen Mackenzie, Matthew McConnachie, Duncan Proudfoot and Calum Cruickshank are all out of Rothes’ Mackessack Park encounter with Nairn County.

Fraser Dingwall is suspended for the Wee County, with Andrew Greig a long-term absentee.

Turriff United are set to be unchanged from recent weeks for Deveronvale’s visit to the Haughs. The Banffers could be missing Matthew Petermann and Michael Watson, who sustained injuries last weekend.

Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA – Highlights of Deveronvale v Clachnacuddin

Conversation