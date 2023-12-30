Aberdeen defender James McGarry lifts lid on battling back from 10-week injury nightmare

Aberdeen defender James McGarry has revealed he bust a gut during a 10-week injury nightmare to ensure he was in top shape on his return.

The New Zealand international suffered a hamstring injury during the 4-0 win over Livingston in September.

The injury setback came in only his seventh game after signing for the Dons in the summer.

However, the 25-year-old refused to let that hammer blow derail his bid to be a key first-team star for the Reds.

McGarry grafted during his injury rehabilitation to ensure he could make a quick return when the hamstring healed.

McGarry returned to action in the 1-1 draw with Rangers on November 26.

He is in contention to start against St Mirren at Pittodrie in Premiership action today.

McGarry said: “It has been tough due to my injury, which didn’t help me at all.

“I never wanted to be spending 10 weeks on the sideline.

“However, that is part of football and you just have to accept it.

“I worked hard to try to get myself in better shape.

“I used that period of time I was injured to keep myself as fit as I could be, and I feel a lot fitter when I play.

“Now I think it is just about getting game-time under my belt and getting that confidence back – and putting in better performances I can be happy with.”

‘I am always looking forward’ – McGarry

McGarry was signed in the summer on a three-year contract from Australian A-League champions Central Coast Mariners.

Aberdeen triggered McGarry’s buy-out clause to land him for an undisclosed six-figure sum.

The Dons beat off competition from a number of European clubs who were interested in signing McGarry.

The deal to sign the full-back was delayed as he remained in Australia to wait until his wife Jazz gave birth to son Storm.

McGarry is determined to reach new levels of performance with Aberdeen.

And is ready to put in further hard graft to achieve that.

He said: “At the start of the season I came over here off the back of a seven-week off-season.

“I will work on things I need to keep developing.

“That’s where I’m at with my career, I’m still developing and want to get help from the coaches and learn how I can get better.

“Also learn how I can better help the team.

“I am always looking forward, I am not looking back.

“I’m just want to get out on the park, play 90 minutes and win some more games.”

Dons calm about Premiership position

Aberdeen will return to action today against St Mirren after back-to-back postponements.

The Premiership match against Motherwell at Pittodrie on Wednesday was called off due to travel concerns for supporters during Storm Gerrit.

Last weekend, the Dons’ match at Dundee was called off due to a waterlogged Dens Park pitch.

Aberdeen are languishing eighth in the Premiership table, but have as many as four games in hand on some teams in the top six.

McGarry said: “It was a little frustrating as we want to play games.

“But we can’t control the weather and obviously fans’ safety is crucial.

“We now look forward to the game against St Mirren.

“We try not to think too much about missing games, being behind and catching up.

“Instead we just focus on every game as they come.

“There are two massive games before the winter break and we want to win both to get six points.

“We know St Mirren are a good, sharp team, so we have to be on our A-game if we want to pick up those three points.

“We always look forward to playing at home as our fans can help us along the way.

“After two games being off, I’m just raring to go.”

A first Granite City Christmas for McGarry

The defender’s parents jetted across from New Zealand to spend Christmas with McGarry, his wife and baby son.

They watched their son star in the 2-0 Europa Conference League Group G defeat of Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie.

His parents were also at Hampden for the 1-0 Viaplay Cup final loss to Rangers.

McGarry said: “It was a nice Christmas as I has my family over and we really enjoyed it.

“We had a nice Christmas lunch and the weather wasn’t too cold.

“It is different to back home where it is summer and we have a warm Christmas.

“I like to change it up.”