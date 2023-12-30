Aberdeen defender James McGarry lifts lid on battling back from 10-week injury nightmare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender James McGarry lifts lid on battling back from 10-week injury nightmare

McGarry suffered a hamstring injury in only his seventh game for the club.

By Sean Wallace
James McGarry (4) of Aberdeen wins a header during the Europa Conference League match against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: Shutterstock
James McGarry (4) of Aberdeen wins a header during the Europa Conference League match against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen defender James McGarry has revealed he bust a gut during a 10-week injury nightmare to ensure he was in top shape on his return.

The New Zealand international suffered a hamstring injury during the 4-0 win over Livingston in September.

The injury setback came in only his seventh game after signing for the Dons in the summer.

However, the 25-year-old refused to let that hammer blow derail his bid to be a key first-team star for the Reds.

McGarry grafted during his injury rehabilitation to ensure he could make a quick return when the hamstring healed.

McGarry returned to action in the 1-1 draw with Rangers on November 26.

He is in contention to start against St Mirren at Pittodrie in Premiership action today.

Aberdeen’s James McGarry goes off injured early on against Ross County. Image: SNS.

McGarry said:  “It has been tough due to my injury, which didn’t help me at all.

“I never wanted to be spending 10 weeks on the sideline.

“However, that is part of football and you just have to accept it.

“I worked hard to try to get myself in better shape.

“I used that period of time I was injured to keep myself as fit as I could be, and I feel a lot fitter when I play.

“Now I think it is just about getting game-time under my belt and getting that confidence back – and putting in better performances I can be happy with.”

Aberdeen’s James McGarry goes off injured early on against Ross County. Image: SNS.

‘I am always looking forward’ – McGarry

McGarry was signed in the summer on a three-year contract from Australian A-League champions Central Coast Mariners.

Aberdeen triggered McGarry’s buy-out clause to land him for an undisclosed six-figure sum.

The Dons beat off competition from a number of European clubs who were interested in signing McGarry.

The deal to sign the full-back was delayed as he remained in Australia to wait until his wife Jazz gave birth to son Storm.

McGarry is determined to reach new levels of performance with Aberdeen.

And is ready to put in further hard graft to achieve that.

He said: “At the start of the season I came over here off the back of a seven-week off-season.

“I will work on things I need to keep developing.

“That’s where I’m at with my career, I’m still developing and want to get help from the coaches and learn how I can get better.

Eintracht Frankfurt's Mario Gotze (left) and Aberdeen's James McGarry battle for the ball during the Europa Conference League group G match at Pittodrie. Image: PA
Eintracht Frankfurt’s Word Cup-winning star Mario Gotze (left) and Aberdeen’s James McGarry battle for the ball during the Europa Conference League Group G match at Pittodrie. Image: PA.

“Also learn how I can better help the team.

“I am always looking forward, I am not looking back.

“I’m just want to get out on the park, play 90 minutes and win some more games.”

Dons calm about Premiership position

Aberdeen will return to action today against St Mirren after back-to-back postponements.

The Premiership match against Motherwell at Pittodrie on Wednesday was called off due to travel concerns for supporters during Storm Gerrit.

Last weekend, the Dons’ match at Dundee was called off due to a waterlogged Dens Park pitch.

Jack MacKenzie and James McGarry during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Jack MacKenzie and James McGarry during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen are languishing eighth in the Premiership table, but have as many as four games in hand on some teams in the top six.

McGarry said: “It was a little frustrating as we want to play games.

“But we can’t control the weather and obviously fans’ safety is crucial.

“We now look forward to the game against St Mirren.

“We try not to think too much about missing games, being behind and catching up.

“Instead we just focus on every game as they come.

“There are two massive games before the winter break and we want to win both to get six points.

“We know St Mirren are a good, sharp team, so we have to be on our A-game if we want to pick up those three points.

“We always look forward to playing at home as our fans can help us along the way.

“After two games being off, I’m just raring to go.”

Aberdeen's James McGarry (R) and Hibernian's Dylan Vente in action during a Premiership match at Easter Road Stadium. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s James McGarry (R) and Hibernian’s Dylan Vente in action during a Premiership match at Easter Road Stadium. Image: SNS.

A first Granite City Christmas for McGarry

The defender’s parents jetted across from New Zealand to spend Christmas with McGarry, his wife and baby son.

They watched their son star in the 2-0 Europa Conference League Group G defeat of Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie.

His parents were also at Hampden for the 1-0 Viaplay Cup final loss to Rangers.

Aberdeen defender James McGarry pictured at the club’s Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS.

McGarry said: “It was a nice Christmas as I has my family over and we really enjoyed it.

“We had a nice Christmas lunch and the weather wasn’t too cold.

“It is different to back home where it is summer and we have a warm Christmas.

“I like to change it up.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Manager Barry Robson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: How Scottish Premiership could pan out in 2024, including Aberdeen's chances of…
Alex McLeish (centre) celebrates the European Cup Winners' Cup Final win with Eric Black (left) and Neale Cooper. Image: SNS.
New Year's Honours List: Aberdeen legend Alex McLeish 'humbled' to receive OBE
Bojan Miovski celebrates his equaliser for Aberdeen against Livingston. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson issues defiant 'we don't have to sell' message ahead of…
Former Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen need to sign Ylber Ramadani replacement in January
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates making it 2-0 against St Mirren. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
WATCH: The top five Aberdeen FC games of 2023... and the five worst
Aberdeen FC announce girls' academy teams. From left, Hazel Reid (Aberdeen FC Ladies chairperson), James Low (Aberdeen FC Ladies secretary), Aimee Black (AFC Women), Steven Gunn (AFC director of football), Eilidh Shore (AFC Women), Clint Lancaster (AFC Women manager). Image: Aberdeen FC.
Aberdeen FC announce first-ever girls' academy sides
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at Dens Park after the game was called off. Image: SNS
Boss Barry Robson insists Aberdeen must 'look beyond' lowly league position
Rhys Williams, pictured at Cormack Park, was secured by Aberdeen on a season-long loan from Liverpool. Image: SNS.
Liverpool set to recall defender Rhys Williams from Aberdeen loan deal
Aberdeen's Duk scores to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen striker Duk left out of Cape Verde squad for Africa Cup of Nations
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson.
Aberdeen FC's year in quotes: The memorable moments from an eventful 2023 on and…

Conversation