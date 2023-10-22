Formartine United management team and Aidan Combe pen new deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Formartine United management team and Aidan Combe pen new deals

Stuart Anderson and all his staff have extended their contracts at North Lodge Park, as has midfielder Combe.

Callum Law
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson says he will continue to strive for improvements after he and his staff extended their contracts.

Anderson was appointed as boss at North Lodge Park in March 2022 and has penned a new deal along with assistant manager Martin Skinner, goalkeeping coach Errol Watson, assistant coach Eric Whyte and kit manager Sandy Moir.

Meanwhile, midfielder Aidan Combe has also extended his contract.

During his first full season in charge Anderson guided the Pitmedden side to fourth in the Breedon Highland League, the third round of the Scottish Cup and the final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

This term United are top of the league with 25 points from 11 games.

Anderson, who first joined Formartine as a player in January 2014, said: “We’re enjoying it and I’ve been at the club a long time so it was an easy decision to extend my contract.

“We’ve done a lot behind the scenes on the youth side and we’ve managed to get a stable first-team squad in place.

“We’ll keep striving to get better, not just at first-team level, but across the whole club.

“Our aspirations are just to keep developing the club. There’s a lot of competition and you can’t afford to stand still.

“The staff I’ve got are brilliant for the club and for myself.

“They put in a lot of work that people don’t see and I’m very grateful for the effort they put in.”

Youth focus

Away from the first-team Formartine have also been trying to make strides in youth development during Anderson’s tenure.

He added: “We started an Under-18s team and we’ve got a link with the Formartine United Academy now.

“We’ve got a lot of young players signed up who we feel have got a lot of potential in the years ahead.

“It’s something I feel every club needs to do, we want to develop our own players if we can.”

Reflecting on the news, Formartine chairman Atholl Cadger said: “I’m delighted Stuart and his staff have agreed to sign their new deals.

“I’ve said several times that I believe we have one of the best young managers in the Highland League, so it seemed a completely natural step to extend Stuart’s agreement, thus ensuring stability and continuity.

“In his time so far with the team, Stuart has proved to have the talent that we expected from him.

“Stuart and staff have a great work ethic with an eye for the smallest detail, which has helped the whole team to improve and progress.”

Combe to carry on

Combe joined Formartine from Fraserburgh last October and has now signed a deal until the summer of 2028.

The 26-year-old is currently out with a groin injury and Anderson said: “Aidan’s been great for us, he was happy to commit to Formartine and we’re delighted he has.

“He’s been frustrated to be out injured but we’re hopeful he’ll be back soon.

“Aidan was really good last season and although he’s only had a few games this season he’s been excellent.

“He’s got a great attitude and we’re lucky to have him.”

