‘I wanted the ground to swallow me up’ – Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Stuart Knight reflects on rocky road to Parkhead

The Jags take on Celtic in the Scottish Cup fourth round this weekend.

By Callum Law
For Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Stuart Knight, it was a rollercoaster ride to set-up their Scottish Cup clash with Celtic.

The Breedon Highland League Jags tackle the Premiership champions and cup holders at Parkhead on Sunday.

To get to this stage, Buckie overcame Broxburn Athletic on penalties in a dramatic third-round encounter.

Custodian Knight thought he’d cost Thistle – who were reduced to 10 men in the first half – when he was beaten by a long-range free-kick two minutes from the end of extra-time to leave Broxburn 2-1 up.

But the 36-year-old, who scored in the Scottish Cup for former club Forres Mechanics in 2016, redeemed himself in spectacular style at the death.

Knight-mare to Knight in shining armour

Having ventured forward for a corner, his header was forced into the net by Josh Peters for the equaliser and in the subsequent shoot-out Knight made a crucial save as Buckie won 5-4.

He said: “The last round was a bit of a rollercoaster. The second goal wasn’t my finest moment – the guy caught me out at the near post with a free-kick from miles out.

“I was wanting the ground to swallow me up really, because there were only two or three minutes to go.

“After that I shanked a clearance straight out of play, and I was thinking: ‘It’s just not our day.’

“But the next time I got the ball I slowed it down and managed to find Sam Pugh or Dale Wood, and we went up the park and won a corner.

“I just decided I was going forward for it – I knew it was almost time up, so I just went for it.

“I saw the ball coming in, and I thought: ‘I’m getting that.’

“It wasn’t the best header and whether it was making it in or not I don’t know, but Josh made sure it did go in.

“We were out in Edinburgh afterwards and I spent the whole night claiming it was going in.

“Seeing it back, it probably wasn’t going to hit the net.

“Then it came to the penalty shoot-out and I slipped for one of the penalties which I got close to.

“They’d scored four, but then with the last one I managed to get a good hand to it. The save felt better than it looked – but any penalty save is good.

“When Josh scored the winning penalty, I didn’t realise until he started running towards me that we’d won.”

Knight experienced Gers nerves

This weekend’s meeting with Celtic completes an Old Firm double for Knight – who faced Rangers with Forres in 2012.

He hopes that experience stands him in good stead.

Reflecting on that tie, Knight added: “It was a great occasion, but it was also the worst warm-up of my life with nerves.

“Then we got into the game and we were good.

“We lost 1-0, but we were down to 10 men and had all the chances at the end.

Buckie goalkeeper Stuart Knight, right, in action with Forres when they faced Rangers.

“I hope that experience helps me this time.

“I remember I had a stinker in the warm-up. There was a lot of people there and a lot of nerves.

“Having experienced that, hopefully it helps this time – even though there will be even more fans than the 3,000 that were at Forres.

“Everyone knows the magnitude of the game. You’re representing yourself, your family, the club and the Highland League.”

‘Hopefully I have the game of my life’

Knight is a Celtic supporter and had dreamt of getting the chance to face the Hoops – although he admits he’s likely to be kept busy between the posts.

He said: “I never thought I’d get a chance to play at Parkhead.

“The opportunity is the envy of so many people – although it’s maybe hard as a goalie going there when they are the team they are.

“I’ve had people coming up to me at work, and saying: ‘I can’t believe you’re getting to play at Parkhead.’ It’s a dream come true really.

“I think everyone expects me to be busy, hopefully I have the game of my life and see how we get on.”

Conversation