Jamie Michie relishing challenge with new club Forres Mechanics

Jamie Michie hopes his experience can help new club Forres Mechanics rediscover their fine form from earlier in the season.

The Can-Cans are at home to Turriff United this afternoon, provided Mosset Park passes a 9am inspection, with midfielder Michie set to make his debut.

The 32-year-old has joined the Can-Cans for the rest of the season following his release from Inverurie last month.

Forres started the campaign by taking 10 points from their first five league games, but have only amassed six points from the subsequent 13 fixtures.

Michie said: “It’s something different for me at a new club with a group of boys I don’t really know.

“Hearing how the manager Steven MacDonald thought I could fit in and help them really appealed to me.

“There are a lot of young lads in the squad and I think I’ve always been good at helping young players.

⚠️ PITCH INSPECTION ⚠️ There will be a pitch inspection at 9am tomorrow ahead of our home match against Turriff United FC. Once we know the outcome we will share it. pic.twitter.com/Fe6vmOROEz — Forres Mechanics F.C. (@TheCansOfficial) January 26, 2024

“Hopefully I can bring that bit of experience, it’s a good side that maybe just needs that bit of experience to help get back winning games again.

“Forres had a really good start to the season, hopefully we can rediscover that form and start to climb back up the league again.”

Turriff will be aiming to bounce back after defeat to Junior side Hermes in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup on Wednesday night.

Highland League team news

Elsewhere, Brora Rangers face Keith at Golspie Sutherland’s King George V Park with Dudgeon Park still unplayable. Andrew Macrae and Lewis Hyde are absent for the Cattachs, the Maroons are missing Murray Addison and Joey Wilson.

Formartine United are without Ryan Spink, Kieran Adams and Daniel Park for Clachnacuddin’s visit to Grant Street Park.

Lilywhites attacker Lewis Mackenzie has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2026. James Anderson, Martin MacKinnon, Calum Ferguson, Zach Macphee, Lewis Mitchell and Reid Peterkin are out.