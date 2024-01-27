Jamie Michie relishing challenge with new club Forres Mechanics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Jamie Michie relishing challenge with new club Forres Mechanics

The former Inverurie Locos midfielder could debut for the Can-Cans against Turriff United.

By Callum Law
Jamie Michie, pictured during his time with Inverurie, is looking forward to featuring for Forres Mechanics.
Jamie Michie, pictured during his time with Inverurie, is looking forward to featuring for Forres Mechanics.

Jamie Michie hopes his experience can help new club Forres Mechanics rediscover their fine form from earlier in the season.

The Can-Cans are at home to Turriff United this afternoon, provided Mosset Park passes a 9am inspection, with midfielder Michie set to make his debut.

The 32-year-old has joined the Can-Cans for the rest of the season following his release from Inverurie last month.

Forres started the campaign by taking 10 points from their first five league games, but have only amassed six points from the subsequent 13 fixtures.

Michie said: “It’s something different for me at a new club with a group of boys I don’t really know.

“Hearing how the manager Steven MacDonald thought I could fit in and help them really appealed to me.

“There are a lot of young lads in the squad and I think I’ve always been good at helping young players.

“Hopefully I can bring that bit of experience, it’s a good side that maybe just needs that bit of experience to help get back winning games again.

“Forres had a really good start to the season, hopefully we can rediscover that form and start to climb back up the league again.”

Turriff will be aiming to bounce back after defeat to Junior side Hermes in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup on Wednesday night.

Highland League team news

Elsewhere, Brora Rangers face Keith at Golspie Sutherland’s King George V Park with Dudgeon Park still unplayable. Andrew Macrae and Lewis Hyde are absent for the Cattachs, the Maroons are missing Murray Addison and Joey Wilson.

Formartine United are without Ryan Spink, Kieran Adams and Daniel Park for Clachnacuddin’s visit to Grant Street Park.

Lilywhites attacker Lewis Mackenzie has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2026. James Anderson, Martin MacKinnon, Calum Ferguson, Zach Macphee, Lewis Mitchell and Reid Peterkin are out.

