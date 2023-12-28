Jamie Michie eager to keep playing after Inverurie Locos exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamie Michie eager to keep playing after Inverurie Locos exit

The 32-year-old was released by the Railwaymen before Christmas.

By Callum Law
Jamie Michie is looking for a new club after leaving Inverurie Locos
Jamie Michie is keen to continue playing in the Breedon Highland League after his surprise departure from Inverurie Locos.

The midfielder, who can also play right-back, was released last weekend after making 229 appearances and scoring 10 goals for the Railwaymen across 13 seasons.

Michie made his debut for Inverurie in April 2009 and – a spell in New Zealand in 2014 aside – remained with the Garioch club until the summer of 2015.

He then switched to Formartine United, before returning to Locos in the summer of 2018.

Since news of his availability broke Michie has had plenty of interest in his services, but has yet to decide on his future.

The 32-year-old said: “After the news came out I had to turn the phone off. There were a lot of people shocked at what I was doing, but also a lot of people wanting to speak to me.

“I said to folk that I wanted to take everything in and enjoy the Christmas period and now I’ll start to look at what my options are and take it from there.

“I’m not in a rush to move somewhere straightaway, even if I just sign somewhere until the end of the season, because I know there might be more options open to me come the summer.

“There have been a few people wanting to speak to me, ideally I’d like to see out the last few years of my career in the Highland League.

“But I’m not ruling anything out, I’ll see what my options are.

“I’ll speak to everyone that wants to speak to me and take it from there.”

‘Opportunities were going to be limited’

Since Dean Donaldson’s appointment as Inverurie manager in October Michie’s game time has been limited.

Following a discussion with the Harlaw Park gaffer, Michie decided it would be best to move on.

He added: “I haven’t been playing much and it’s clear the club is going in a different direction.

“Dean asked to speak to me and he laid out his plans for the future.

“He wants to do things in a different way because what’s been done previously hasn’t worked.

“They want to go down more of a youthful road, but out of respect for me, he wanted me to make the decision about my future.

Jamie Michie, left, in action for Inverurie Locos

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Dean and get on with him really well so it was good to have that conversation.

“Ideally I would have seen out my contract at Locos and it would have been good to finish my career there.

“But at 32 I also need to play and it was clear my opportunities were going to be limited.

“They haven’t pushed me out the door, they just gave me the option of what I wanted to do moving forward.

“I’ve got a lot of happy memories. At 17 Dave Cormie took me in from Colony Park and gave me a chance alongside guys like Craig Ross, Tommy Wilson, Kenny Coull and Scott Buchan.

“That’s one of the best memories, but over my whole time it’s all been good really.

“I’m gutted to leave because we had a good changing room and I get on well with the guys.

“Last season I was supporters’ player of the year so I can go out with my head held high.”

