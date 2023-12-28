Jamie Michie eager to keep playing after Inverurie Locos exit

Jamie Michie is keen to continue playing in the Breedon Highland League after his surprise departure from Inverurie Locos.

The midfielder, who can also play right-back, was released last weekend after making 229 appearances and scoring 10 goals for the Railwaymen across 13 seasons.

Michie made his debut for Inverurie in April 2009 and – a spell in New Zealand in 2014 aside – remained with the Garioch club until the summer of 2015.

He then switched to Formartine United, before returning to Locos in the summer of 2018.

Since news of his availability broke Michie has had plenty of interest in his services, but has yet to decide on his future.

The 32-year-old said: “After the news came out I had to turn the phone off. There were a lot of people shocked at what I was doing, but also a lot of people wanting to speak to me.

JAMIE MICHIE Inverurie Locos can confirm that the long serving Jamie Michie has left the football club. Jamie has served the club with distinction in thirteen seasons across two spells, making 229 appearances and netting 10 goals. 🚂🔴⚽⚫ — Inverurie Loco Works FC (@InverurieLocos) December 23, 2023

“I said to folk that I wanted to take everything in and enjoy the Christmas period and now I’ll start to look at what my options are and take it from there.

“I’m not in a rush to move somewhere straightaway, even if I just sign somewhere until the end of the season, because I know there might be more options open to me come the summer.

“There have been a few people wanting to speak to me, ideally I’d like to see out the last few years of my career in the Highland League.

“But I’m not ruling anything out, I’ll see what my options are.

“I’ll speak to everyone that wants to speak to me and take it from there.”

‘Opportunities were going to be limited’

Since Dean Donaldson’s appointment as Inverurie manager in October Michie’s game time has been limited.

Following a discussion with the Harlaw Park gaffer, Michie decided it would be best to move on.

He added: “I haven’t been playing much and it’s clear the club is going in a different direction.

“Dean asked to speak to me and he laid out his plans for the future.

“He wants to do things in a different way because what’s been done previously hasn’t worked.

“They want to go down more of a youthful road, but out of respect for me, he wanted me to make the decision about my future.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Dean and get on with him really well so it was good to have that conversation.

“Ideally I would have seen out my contract at Locos and it would have been good to finish my career there.

“But at 32 I also need to play and it was clear my opportunities were going to be limited.

“They haven’t pushed me out the door, they just gave me the option of what I wanted to do moving forward.

“I’ve got a lot of happy memories. At 17 Dave Cormie took me in from Colony Park and gave me a chance alongside guys like Craig Ross, Tommy Wilson, Kenny Coull and Scott Buchan.

“That’s one of the best memories, but over my whole time it’s all been good really.

“I’m gutted to leave because we had a good changing room and I get on well with the guys.

“Last season I was supporters’ player of the year so I can go out with my head held high.”