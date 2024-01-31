Highland League previews – Rothes managerial search continues; Zander Jack happy to have made Huntly comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League previews – Rothes managerial search continues; Zander Jack happy to have made Huntly comeback

Rothes remain managerless as they tackle Strathspey Thistle, Huntly travel to Forres and Clach meet Inverurie.

By Callum Law
Highland League club Rothes are looking for a new manager.
Highland League club Rothes are looking for a new manager.

Rothes’ search for a new manager is likely to run into next week and it is understood four candidates are set to be interviewed.

The Speysiders – who face Strathspey Thistle at Mackessack Park in the Breedon Highland League tonight – parted company with Ross Jack on January 8.

Applications to be Jack’s successor closed on Friday and Rothes have narrowed down the contenders to a shortlist.

It is understood the Moray outfit have four interested parties they are set to speak to.

It is likely Bobby Beckwith and Derek Thomson will remain in interim charge for this evening’s encounter with Strathspey as well as Saturday’s game against Inverurie Locos at Mackessack Park.

Key period for Thistle

Meanwhile, Grantown Jags boss Robert MacCormack is hopeful of adding further to his squad as they battle to avoid finishing bottom.

Prior to Saturday’s loss to Brechin City Thistle signed striker John McLeod on loan from Buckie Thistle and goalkeeper Ethan Rae on-loan from Ross County.

Strathspey are seven points adrift at the foot of the Highland League. MacCormack accepts they’re entering a crucial period in their bid to get up the division and avoid a possible relegation play-off.

He said: “Myself and the players know the next few weeks are make or break for us.

Strathspey Thistle Robert MacCormack, who's preparing for the Scottish Cup
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack.

“We all know we need to start picking up points and hopefully we can start doing that against Rothes.

“We’re hoping we can get John up to speed and that his goals can get us out of trouble.

“Off the pitch he’s a great guy to have at the club and has a lot to offer on and off the pitch.

“Ethan’s only 16 and he was tremendous on Saturday. We’re looking to bring in one or two more if we can and we’ll see what happens.”

Huntly’s Jack pleased to come back

Elsewhere, Huntly’s Zander Jack says he’s determined to make the most of the years he has left in his playing career.

The defender has returned to the Black and Golds side in recent weeks after 18 months battling various injuries, and is in contention to face Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park tonight.

Abductor and ankle problems have caused Jack problems over the last couple of seasons.

The 32-year-old could also have joined manager Colin Charlesworth’s coaching team, but remains focused on playing.

Jack said: “I want to keep playing as long as I can. I’ve probably only got another couple of years left in me so hopefully I can make the best of it.

“There’s a really good squad here and I think we should be trying to push up the league as much as possible.

Huntly’s Alexander Jack.

“With the abductor issue I was unable to run and you kind of feel like ‘will I come back from these injuries?’

“In the summer I was back and doing well and then in the second game of pre-season I did my ankle ligaments.

“That was another three months, sometimes I was doubting myself and whether I could get back and play at this level.”

Forres haven’t played since January 13 when they lost to Deveronvale.

Manager Steven MacDonald wants the Can-Cans to get back on track and hopes new signings Jamie Michie and Ryan McRitchie can help in that quest.

He added: “The boys have been training brilliantly over the last two or three weeks and I’m wanting to see us take it into a game.

“Jamie and Ryan coming in has lifted the squad and hopefully we can transfer things into a game and get going again.”

Highland League team news

Elsewhere, Clachnacuddin welcome Inverurie Locos to Grant Street Park. The Lilywhites are without James Anderson, Martin MacKinnon and Zach MacPhee, while the Railwaymen have an unchanged squad from Saturday’s 6-0 win against Nairn County.

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Huntly v Deveronvale and three reds for Fraserburgh against Wick

More from Highland League

Highland League club Rothes are looking for a new manager.
Lossiemouth's Connor Macaulay pleased to return after arthritis enforced lay-off
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart.
Buckie Thistle must deal with home advantage blow for Banks o' Dee cup tie;…
Highland League club Rothes are looking for a new manager.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley reacts to Scottish Cup extra-time win at Brora Rangers
Highland League club Rothes are looking for a new manager.
Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald looks for frontline to fire in belated Scottish Cup…
Highland League club Rothes are looking for a new manager.
Watch: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Huntly v Deveronvale and three reds for…
Highland League club Rothes are looking for a new manager.
Highland League: Brora Rangers, Inverurie Locos and Lossiemouth chalk up victories
Highland League club Rothes are looking for a new manager.
Nine-man Fraserburgh defeat Wick Academy; Formartine United and Brechin City pick up wins
Highland League club Rothes are looking for a new manager.
Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup tie between Buckie Thistle and Banks o' Dee switched to…
Highland League club Rothes are looking for a new manager.
Colin Charlesworth wants victory to be Huntly turning point after frustrating run
Highland League club Rothes are looking for a new manager.
Highland League results: Huntly put five past Deveronvale