Rothes part company with manager Ross Jack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Rothes part company with manager Ross Jack

The former Elgin City and Turriff United boss has been at Mackessack Park for more than four years.

By Callum Law
Ross Jack has left Rothes
Ross Jack has left Rothes

Rothes have parted company with manager Ross Jack after more than four years at the helm.

Jack, who has previously managed Elgin City and Turriff United, was appointed in September 2019 and led the Speysiders to GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup glory in 2020 and North of Scotland Cup success a year later.

In the Breedon Highland League Jack guided Rothes to third place in the Covid-19 curtailed 2019-20 campaign, which was the second highest league finish in the club’s history.

The Moray club finished fifth in the division in season 2021-22, but dropped to ninth last term and are currently 10th this campaign with 27 points from 19 games.

Jack’s last match in charge was Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park. His coaches Bobby Beckwith and Derek Thomson are expected to take charge before a new boss is appointed.

‘Successful period’

A Rothes club statement read: “Rothes Football Club can confirm Ross Jack will be leaving his position of manager having reached an amicable and mutual agreement.

“Ross has led us through the most successful period in our club’s history since signing in September 2019.

“As well as winning the North of Scotland Cup for the third time in our history and the Highland League Cup for the first time, we also recorded our second and third highest league finishing positions with third and fifth finishes during seasons 2019-20 and 2021-22 respectively.

“The club extend our best wishes to Ross for his future in and away from football and we will be eternally grateful for his significant contribution to elevating the status of our club in the Highland League.

“We thank him for his unwavering dedication and commitment to the role over the past four-and-a-half years.

“Our ambition remains strong to progress our club on and off the field and our existing club coaching staff will take charge of the team for the immediate future until a new manager is appointed.”

More from Highland League

Ross Jack has left Rothes
Turriff United shake off breakdown to motor past Clachnacuddin
Ross Jack has left Rothes
Highland League: Spark strikes to keep Brechin top while Inverurie Locos edge Huntly
Ross Jack has left Rothes
Highland League: Fraserburgh fend off Deveronvale fightback as Wick and Rothes rage at red…
Ross Jack has left Rothes
Highland League results: Turriff United put five past Clachnacuddin
Ross Jack has left Rothes
Clachnacuddin's Lewis Mackenzie keen to continue in new position against Turriff United
Ross Jack has left Rothes
Nairn County sign Horace Ormsby from Deveronvale and extend Calum Mackay's loan
Ross Jack has left Rothes
Forres Mechanics sign Ryan McRitchie and extend loans of Jack Walker and Sam Nixon
Aaron Reid in action for Peterhead during his loan spell from Aberdeen.
Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson hails loan capture of Aberdeen's Aaron Reid ahead of…
Ross Jack has left Rothes
Rothes sign Australian Bailey Paxton; Keith extend Jordan Lynch's loan
Ross Jack has left Rothes
Elgin City sign full-back Lyall Booth from Huntly