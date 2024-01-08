Rothes part company with manager Ross Jack

Rothes have parted company with manager Ross Jack after more than four years at the helm.

Jack, who has previously managed Elgin City and Turriff United, was appointed in September 2019 and led the Speysiders to GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup glory in 2020 and North of Scotland Cup success a year later.

In the Breedon Highland League Jack guided Rothes to third place in the Covid-19 curtailed 2019-20 campaign, which was the second highest league finish in the club’s history.

The Moray club finished fifth in the division in season 2021-22, but dropped to ninth last term and are currently 10th this campaign with 27 points from 19 games.

Jack’s last match in charge was Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park. His coaches Bobby Beckwith and Derek Thomson are expected to take charge before a new boss is appointed.

‘Successful period’

A Rothes club statement read: “Rothes Football Club can confirm Ross Jack will be leaving his position of manager having reached an amicable and mutual agreement.

“Ross has led us through the most successful period in our club’s history since signing in September 2019.

“As well as winning the North of Scotland Cup for the third time in our history and the Highland League Cup for the first time, we also recorded our second and third highest league finishing positions with third and fifth finishes during seasons 2019-20 and 2021-22 respectively.

“The club extend our best wishes to Ross for his future in and away from football and we will be eternally grateful for his significant contribution to elevating the status of our club in the Highland League.

“We thank him for his unwavering dedication and commitment to the role over the past four-and-a-half years.

“Our ambition remains strong to progress our club on and off the field and our existing club coaching staff will take charge of the team for the immediate future until a new manager is appointed.”