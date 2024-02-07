Why Buckie Thistle’s pitch has been constantly flooded for the last three months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Why Buckie Thistle’s pitch has been constantly flooded for the last three months

The Highland League team hasn't played at home since November with the last five games called off.

By David Mackay
View of affected area of Buckie Thistle pitch.
Deep footprints can be seen on the Buckie Thistle pitch. Image: Callum Main/DC Thomson

Mystery continues to surround the reason why a section of Buckie Thistle’s pitch has been reduced to mud.

The Highland League team hasn’t played at home since November due to ongoing problems with the surface.

Buckie Thistle believe the problem with the pitch is being caused by an issue outside the ground.

The issue is not only causing increasing headaches but also now mounting financial concerns with games moved to other venues to clear the fixture pile-up.

Five matches have now been postponed. Buckie’s next Highland League home game has moved to Banff to ensure it is played.

The club has already earmarked some of the cash banked from the recent Celtic cup tie for fixing the problem.

The Press and Journal has investigated various theories to determine what could be causing the flooding issue.

Why is Buckie Thistle’s pitch waterlogged?

Club officials at Buckie Thistle believe the problem with the pitch is originating outside the ground.

There have been reports about a burst water main on Highfield Road, which runs to the rear of the ground.

Ardach health centre on sunny day.
The Ardach Health Centre says it is aware of the issue but says it does not originate on its premises. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

However, after investigating it, Scottish Water said the problem was instead surface water flooding so referred the issue to Moray Council.

The council, which runs the Burnie Centre for adults with learning disabilities on the road, says it is aware of the issue but has not had any discussion with Buckie Thistle.

Meanwhile, the Ardach Health Centre, which borders the perimeter wall of the Victoria Park ground, says it has discussed the situation with the club but believes the problem does not originate on its grounds.

Buckie Thistle perimeter wall.
Buckie Thistle believe water is entering its ground from the Highfield Road side. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

This week, large puddles of water could be seen at the foot of the football club’s perimeter wall from Highfield Road.

There is a permanent soakaway drainage facility next to the Burnie Centre at the west end of the football ground.

And the Buckie Burn runs immediately next to the end of Highfield Road.

‘Feet sinking into flooded pitch’

Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar told the Press and Journal the club believes the issue is originating from higher ground in the Highfield Road direction.

However, he stressed that officials were still mystified about what was causing it.

Mr Farquhar said his feet sank “quite deep” into the ground when he last inspected it last weekend.

Garry Farquhar leaning against a white wall in club suit.
Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He said: “We’re still trying to get to the bottom of what’s causing the problem. It’s never been a problem in the past.

“There’s been a lot of rain recently which has exacerbated the situation. It does appear to be something outside the ground that is causing it though.

“It’s coming in from the high ground. There are certainly soakaways to take away the water, whether they’re working properly or big enough, we don’t know.

“It’s not something we’ve experienced before. It’s causing us a major headache.”

