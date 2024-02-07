Why Buckie Thistle’s pitch has been constantly flooded for the last three months

Mystery continues to surround the reason why a section of Buckie Thistle’s pitch has been reduced to mud.

The Highland League team hasn’t played at home since November due to ongoing problems with the surface.

Buckie Thistle believe the problem with the pitch is being caused by an issue outside the ground.

The issue is not only causing increasing headaches but also now mounting financial concerns with games moved to other venues to clear the fixture pile-up.

Five matches have now been postponed. Buckie’s next Highland League home game has moved to Banff to ensure it is played.

The club has already earmarked some of the cash banked from the recent Celtic cup tie for fixing the problem.

The Press and Journal has investigated various theories to determine what could be causing the flooding issue.

Why is Buckie Thistle’s pitch waterlogged?

Club officials at Buckie Thistle believe the problem with the pitch is originating outside the ground.

There have been reports about a burst water main on Highfield Road, which runs to the rear of the ground.

However, after investigating it, Scottish Water said the problem was instead surface water flooding so referred the issue to Moray Council.

The council, which runs the Burnie Centre for adults with learning disabilities on the road, says it is aware of the issue but has not had any discussion with Buckie Thistle.

Meanwhile, the Ardach Health Centre, which borders the perimeter wall of the Victoria Park ground, says it has discussed the situation with the club but believes the problem does not originate on its grounds.

This week, large puddles of water could be seen at the foot of the football club’s perimeter wall from Highfield Road.

There is a permanent soakaway drainage facility next to the Burnie Centre at the west end of the football ground.

And the Buckie Burn runs immediately next to the end of Highfield Road.

‘Feet sinking into flooded pitch’

Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar told the Press and Journal the club believes the issue is originating from higher ground in the Highfield Road direction.

However, he stressed that officials were still mystified about what was causing it.

Mr Farquhar said his feet sank “quite deep” into the ground when he last inspected it last weekend.

He said: “We’re still trying to get to the bottom of what’s causing the problem. It’s never been a problem in the past.

“There’s been a lot of rain recently which has exacerbated the situation. It does appear to be something outside the ground that is causing it though.

“It’s coming in from the high ground. There are certainly soakaways to take away the water, whether they’re working properly or big enough, we don’t know.

“It’s not something we’ve experienced before. It’s causing us a major headache.”