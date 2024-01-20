Garry Farquhar says income from Celtic tie can set Buckie Thistle up for a bright future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Highland League

Garry Farquhar says income from Celtic tie can set Buckie Thistle up for a bright future

The Jags are set to generate significant revenue from the Scottish Cup trip to Parkhead.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar. Pictures by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.
Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar.

Club president Garry Farquhar hopes the money generated from facing Celtic can help ensure Buckie Thistle have a sustainable future.

The Jags face the Hoops at Parkhead tomorrow in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup – and it is estimated the tie could make the Breedon Highland League side as much as £200,000.

Farquhar first joined Buckie’s board as a benefactor 20 years ago and has been president since 2012.

Looking to the future, the 68-year-old is keen to make improvements to Victoria Park.

Farquhar said: “The money from this tie will help us for a while and we may make some improvements to the ground.

“We’ve got a few ideas up our sleeve which should benefit the club in the longer term and make it better for the supporters.

“I’m also keen to try to help improve the club’s income long-term, because I want the club to have a sustainable future.

Garry Farquhar wants to ensure Buckie Thistle have a positive future.

“From day one, I’ve always seen it as a business and thought it needs to be run like a business.

“I’ve had to dip into my pocket from time to time, but there’s a lot of expense when it comes to running a Highland League club.

“It’s still a work in progress in terms of making it sustainable – but hopefully this tie can help us get towards that.”

Drainage on the agenda

Something Farquhar is keen to address is an issue with waterlogging on part of the Victoria Park pitch which has cropped up this season.

It has led to the postponement of three home game,  and he added: “There is an ongoing drainage problem which we are investigating.

“We believe the issue may be coming from outwith the ground. We’re trying to find the source of the issue.

“This is the worst season we’ve had for games being off – last season we only had one off due to a frozen pitch.

“Something has changed dramatically this season and the drainage is a major thing we need to get fixed in the close-season.”

Success provides a good feeling for Farquhar

Running a football club can present plenty of challenges, but, despite this, Farquhar says his enjoyment and enthusiasm for his role at Buckie hasn’t waned over the years.

“Since I became president, I’ve had the responsibility of keeping the club going,” he said.

“I enjoy the involvement, and when you’ve got a relatively successful team that adds to it.

“There are always times when you question things, and think: ‘What the hell am I doing this for?’

“But there’s nobody else in a position to step up to the plate and do what I do, so I’m happy to carry on.

“It takes up a lot of time and can take over your life really, but when you see the club being successful, it gives you a good feeling.

“When you get a game like this, it’s a great thing – the town’s been buzzing. It’s major history for Buckie.”

Conversation