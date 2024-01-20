Garry Farquhar says income from Celtic tie can set Buckie Thistle up for a bright future

Club president Garry Farquhar hopes the money generated from facing Celtic can help ensure Buckie Thistle have a sustainable future.

The Jags face the Hoops at Parkhead tomorrow in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup – and it is estimated the tie could make the Breedon Highland League side as much as £200,000.

Farquhar first joined Buckie’s board as a benefactor 20 years ago and has been president since 2012.

Looking to the future, the 68-year-old is keen to make improvements to Victoria Park.

Farquhar said: “The money from this tie will help us for a while and we may make some improvements to the ground.

“We’ve got a few ideas up our sleeve which should benefit the club in the longer term and make it better for the supporters.

“I’m also keen to try to help improve the club’s income long-term, because I want the club to have a sustainable future.

“From day one, I’ve always seen it as a business and thought it needs to be run like a business.

“I’ve had to dip into my pocket from time to time, but there’s a lot of expense when it comes to running a Highland League club.

“It’s still a work in progress in terms of making it sustainable – but hopefully this tie can help us get towards that.”

Drainage on the agenda

Something Farquhar is keen to address is an issue with waterlogging on part of the Victoria Park pitch which has cropped up this season.

It has led to the postponement of three home game, and he added: “There is an ongoing drainage problem which we are investigating.

“We believe the issue may be coming from outwith the ground. We’re trying to find the source of the issue.

“This is the worst season we’ve had for games being off – last season we only had one off due to a frozen pitch.

“Something has changed dramatically this season and the drainage is a major thing we need to get fixed in the close-season.”

Success provides a good feeling for Farquhar

Running a football club can present plenty of challenges, but, despite this, Farquhar says his enjoyment and enthusiasm for his role at Buckie hasn’t waned over the years.

“Since I became president, I’ve had the responsibility of keeping the club going,” he said.

“I enjoy the involvement, and when you’ve got a relatively successful team that adds to it.

“There are always times when you question things, and think: ‘What the hell am I doing this for?’

💬 "It will be mixed emotions walking out to the Celtic fans – I'll be trying to not sing along!" Buckie Thistle's Celtic supporting midfielder Dale Wood says his side's Scottish Cup tie at Celtic Park is a dream come true. 🏆https://t.co/Jfqw8Ac707 — Highland League Weekly (@HighlandLW) January 17, 2024

“But there’s nobody else in a position to step up to the plate and do what I do, so I’m happy to carry on.

“It takes up a lot of time and can take over your life really, but when you see the club being successful, it gives you a good feeling.

“When you get a game like this, it’s a great thing – the town’s been buzzing. It’s major history for Buckie.”