Rothes appoint Richard Hastings as manager

Breedon Highland League side Rothes have appointed Richard Hastings as their new manager.

The Speysiders have been looking for a new boss since parting company with Ross Jack on January 8 and have gone for the former Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Ross County and Canada defender.

Hastings – who has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract – has previously managed Inverurie Locos in the Highland League, but his time at Harlaw Park ended in January 2023 after 17 months at the helm.

He inherits a Rothes side sitting 10th in the table with 31 points from 24 games.

Hastings’ first match in charge of the Moray side will be on Saturday when they face Buckie Thistle at Deveronvale’s Princess Royal Park.