Rothes appoint Richard Hastings as manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Rothes appoint Richard Hastings as manager

The former Inverurie Locos boss succeeds Ross Jack at Mackessack Park.

By Callum Law
Rothes chairman Iain Paul, left, with new manager Richard Hastings at Mackessack Park.
Rothes chairman Iain Paul, left, with new manager Richard Hastings at Mackessack Park.

Breedon Highland League side Rothes have appointed Richard Hastings as their new manager.

The Speysiders have been looking for a new boss since parting company with Ross Jack on January 8 and have gone for the former Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Ross County and Canada defender.

Hastings – who has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract – has previously managed Inverurie Locos in the Highland League, but his time at Harlaw Park ended in January 2023 after 17 months at the helm.

He inherits a Rothes side sitting 10th in the table with 31 points from 24 games.

Hastings’ first match in charge of the Moray side will be on Saturday when they face Buckie Thistle at Deveronvale’s Princess Royal Park.

More from Highland League

View of affected area of Buckie Thistle pitch.
Why Buckie Thistle's pitch has been constantly flooded for the last three months
Rothes chairman Iain Paul, left, with new manager Richard Hastings at Mackessack Park.
Strathspey Thistle match against Brora Rangers called off due to frozen pitch
Rothes chairman Iain Paul, left, with new manager Richard Hastings at Mackessack Park.
Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup preview: Formartine United short of bodies for quarter-final against Inverurie…
Rothes chairman Iain Paul, left, with new manager Richard Hastings at Mackessack Park.
Highland League preview: Lee Fraser on reaching Forres Mechanics landmark
Rothes chairman Iain Paul, left, with new manager Richard Hastings at Mackessack Park.
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Aberdeen look for improvement after late winner against Keith; Buckie mount…
Rothes chairman Iain Paul, left, with new manager Richard Hastings at Mackessack Park.
Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup previews - Keith look to spring a surprise against Aberdeen;…
Rothes chairman Iain Paul, left, with new manager Richard Hastings at Mackessack Park.
Watch: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Deveronvale v Brora Rangers and Turriff United…
Rothes chairman Iain Paul, left, with new manager Richard Hastings at Mackessack Park.
Highland League: Myles Gaffney at the double for Inverurie Locos; Wick Academy and Huntly…
Rothes chairman Iain Paul, left, with new manager Richard Hastings at Mackessack Park.
Highland League leaders Brechin City defeat Lossiemouth; Banks o' Dee too strong for Keith
Nairn County's Andrew MacLeod. Image: Jasperimage.
Nairn County impress in 3-0 win against Buckie Thistle; Formartine United and Fraserburgh grind…