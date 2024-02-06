EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Aberdeen look for improvement after late winner against Keith; Buckie mount derby comeback against Deveronvale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Aberdeen look for improvement after late winner against Keith; Buckie mount derby comeback against Deveronvale

The Dons beat the Maroons 3-2 and the Jags defeated the Banffers by the same scoreline.

By Callum Law
Aaron Reid, centre, of Aberdeen has a shot against Keith. Pictures by Jasperimage.


Aberdeen development coach Scott Anderson says they need to be better after edging past Keith in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

The Dons won this quarter-final tie 3-2 at Peterhead’s Balmoor Stadium thanks to a hat-trick from Aaron Reid, which was completed in stoppage time.

The Maroons were 2-0 up in the first half before their full-time opponents battled back.

Aberdeen will face Inverurie Locos or Formartine United in the semi-final on Wednesday March 6.

Anderson said: “We made hard work of it, we started poorly and we found it hard to lift ourselves out of that slumber.

“I didn’t feel we showed enough quality in the game. But it’s a cup competition and sometimes you need to learn as young players that you’ll have days like that.

“It’s about finding a way and they managed to find a way.

“We need to learn and bring our quality in every game to ensure that in the next round we’re better than that.”

Highland League side start well

Keith took the lead after four minutes. Jake Stewart dispossessed Dylan Lobban, drove into the area on the right and his powerful low shot went through goalkeeper Tom Ritchie and into the net.

In response Aaron Reid twice threatened for the Dons before the Maroons doubled their advantage on 18 minutes.

Nathan McKeown’s ball in behind released Michael Ironside and although his lob rattled the crossbar, Gavin Elphinstone followed up to finish the rebound.

Barely a minute later Aberdeen pulled a goal back. A miscued clearance by Keith goalkeeper Craig Reid went straight to Aaron Reid and he raced through and finished calmly.

Keith goalkeeper Craig Reid, right, is beaten by Aaron Reid’s winner for Aberdeen.

Just shy of the half hour mark Reid hammered a right foot shot from 20 yards into the bottom left corner to restore parity.

Early the second period Lobban and Adam Emslie forced saves from Craig Reid.

At the other Keith pushed to retake the lead with Ritchie making a good stop to thwart Craig Gill from 12 yards before Emslie’s fine block denied James Brownie.

But in the second minute of stoppage time Aberdeen secured their place in the next round.

After referee Joel Kennedy had dismissed claims for a foul on Elphinstone the Dons went forward and Brendan Hamilton’s cross from the left was headed into the right corner by Aaron Reid.

Disappointment for Ewen

Keith boss Craig Ewen said: “I’m gutted for the players. I don’t think we deserved to lose.

“Aberdeen had more possession but I thought we were a match for them all over the pitch.

“Our shape was good throughout and we got a good start, we gave them a goal back, which is putting it nicely.

Jake Stewart, right, celebrates after scoring for Keith against Aberdeen with team-mate Connor Killoh.

“At the end of the game I think there’s a foul on Gavin Elphinstone in the middle of the pitch and unfortunately it hasn’t been given.

“It looked like the defender went through the back of him, it’s a clear foul. From that the ball goes forward and Aberdeen end up crossing and scoring a goal.

“It’s quite hard to take, but I’m proud of the players.”

Deveronvale 2-3 Buckie Thistle

Buckie Thistle came from two down to defeat Deveronvale 3-2 and advance to the semi-finals of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

Jags midfielder Andy MacAskill went close early on with a stinging drive from 22 yards that was well saved by Sean McIntosh.

Vale took the lead on eight minutes when a great ball from Jayden Goldie was headed superbly past Euan Storrier by Jamie MacLellan.

Kyle Dalling pulled up injured for Vale and was replaced by Jaydan Bradford.

MacLellan made it two with an even better strike on 23 minutes, finding the top corner from 25 yards.

Buckie pulled one back six minutes later through Max Barry’s tremendous volley which flew into the roof of the net from the edge of the area.

Max Barry was on target for Buckie Thistle. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Joe McCabe levelled matters on 66 minutes, sliding the ball home from six yards from Jack Murray’s ball across goal.

Jack MacIver was denied by another crucial block by Aaron Hamilton as he drove his shot beyond McIntosh from 15 yards.

The Jags number 18 was then played in behind by MacAskill, but his shot was blocked behind for a corner.

Buckie grabbed the winner from another corner, the ball falling kindly for Lyall Keir and he slotted high into the net from ten yards.

