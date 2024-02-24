Inverurie Locos sign striker Aidan Wilson from Rothes

Inverurie Locos have signed striker Aidan Wilson from Rothes.

The Railwaymen unveiled their new recruit prior to Saturday’s Breedon Highland League encounter with Forres Mechanics at Harlaw Park.

Wilson, 23, joined the Speysiders in the summer of 2019 following his departure from Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

He enjoyed a productive campaign last season netting 19 goals for the Mackessack Park side.

This term Wilson has scored four goals, but missed the early part of the season due to injury.

He was out of contract in the summer and was transfer-listed last month, but Inverurie have swooped to sign him now after a deal was agreed between the clubs.

Boss Dean Donaldson said: “I’m Delighted to get Aidan over the line. He’s a natural goalscorer that can help us progress.

“We have been largely working with the squad that we had since coming in, so we needed to add a couple of goalscorers to the group and Aidan fits the bill.

“He will know he needs to work hard to get into the team but he’s definitely up for the challenge. Myself and all the coaches look forward to working with him.”