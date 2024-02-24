Inverurie Locos sign striker Aidan Wilson from Rothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Inverurie Locos sign striker Aidan Wilson from Rothes

He leaves the Speysiders after four-and-a-half years.

By Callum Law
Aidan Wilson has signed for Inverurie Locos from Rothes.
Aidan Wilson has signed for Inverurie Locos from Rothes.

Inverurie Locos have signed striker Aidan Wilson from Rothes.

The Railwaymen unveiled their new recruit prior to Saturday’s Breedon Highland League encounter with Forres Mechanics at Harlaw Park.

Wilson, 23, joined the Speysiders in the summer of 2019 following his departure from Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

He enjoyed a productive campaign last season netting 19 goals for the Mackessack Park side.

This term Wilson has scored four goals, but missed the early part of the season due to injury.

He was out of contract in the summer and was transfer-listed last month, but Inverurie have swooped to sign him now after a deal was agreed between the clubs.

Boss Dean Donaldson said: “I’m Delighted to get Aidan over the line. He’s a natural goalscorer that can help us progress.

“We have been largely working with the squad that we had since coming in, so we needed to add a couple of goalscorers to the group and Aidan fits the bill.

“He will know he needs to work hard to get into the team but he’s definitely up for the challenge. Myself and all the coaches look forward to working with him.”

Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Banks o’ Dee ready for crunch clash with Brora Rangers

More from Highland League

Aidan Wilson has signed for Inverurie Locos from Rothes.
Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Banks o' Dee ready for crunch clash with…
Aidan Wilson has signed for Inverurie Locos from Rothes.
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Highland League forward Scott Davidson on Australia move and chance to play with…
Aidan Wilson has signed for Inverurie Locos from Rothes.
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Highlights of title-chasing Buckie Thistle v Fraserburgh
Aidan Wilson has signed for Inverurie Locos from Rothes.
EXCLUSIVE: Richard Davidson reveals his sadness at Deveronvale exit
Aidan Wilson has signed for Inverurie Locos from Rothes.
All the Highland League reports as Graeme Stewart praises Buckie Thistle for battling win…
Aidan Wilson has signed for Inverurie Locos from Rothes.
Deveronvale part company with assistant manager Richard Davidson
Aidan Wilson has signed for Inverurie Locos from Rothes.
Highland League: Max Barry urges no let-up from Buckie Thistle in title chase and…
Aidan Wilson has signed for Inverurie Locos from Rothes.
Highland League season set to be EXTENDED - but title race will still need…
Aidan Wilson has signed for Inverurie Locos from Rothes.
Watch: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Brechin City v Buckie Thistle showdown, plus…
Aidan Wilson has signed for Inverurie Locos from Rothes.
'It makes it harder for us with regards to the title race': All the…