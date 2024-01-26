Aidan Wilson transfer-listed by Rothes

Aidan Wilson has been placed on the Rothes transfer list, the Press and Journal understands.

The former Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker joined the Speysiders in the summer of 2019, but it is believed other clubs have been alerted about his possible availability.

Last season Wilson netted 19 goals for Rothes, in the early part of this term he was hampered by injury but has scored twice.

It is understood the 23-year-old is out of contract at the end of season and is likely to attract interest from other clubs.