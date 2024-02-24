Award-winning comedian Katherine Ryan to perform in Aberdeen next year

Award-winning Canadian comedian, writer, presenter and actress Katherine Ryan will bring her show to Aberdeen next year.

The star of UKTV’s new series Parental Guidance, as well as Comedy Central’s upcoming Out of Order with Rosie Jones and Judi Love – launching on Monday – Ryan will bring her live show Battleaxe to Aberdeen Music Hall on March 25, 2025.

It is part of a major UK and European tour that will begin this year, with the show promising to give a “true masterclass in how to enter your Battleaxe era”.

Ryan is the creator of and stars in Netflix’s show The Duchess, along with two comedy specials on the streaming platform: Glitter Room and In Trouble.

She was also in Missus on Sky Comedy/Now TV, while also hosted Backstage With Katherine Ryan for Amazon Prime and starred in Sky’s Romantic Getaway with Romesh Ranganathan.

Later this year, she is set to appear on a comedy travel show with Joe Wilkinson for Channel 4, which follows on from her appearing as “Pigeon” on The Masked Singer last year.

Author of The Audacity, she also hosts the podcast Telling Everybody Everything, which is hosted by Acast.

Ryan last visited the Granite City in March 2021 as part of the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival, as she brought her show Missus to the north-east.

‘One of the comedy events of the next year’

Show promoter Doug Taylor said: “We’re absolutely over the moon to announce an Aberdeen return for Katherine Ryan with her brand new show.

“This is going to be one of the comedy events of the next year, one not to be missed. We expect interest to be red hot when tickets go on sale this Friday, March 1, so don’t hang about Aberdeen comedy fans.”

Tickets will be available on Friday at 10am via the Aberdeen Performing Arts website or by calling 01224 641122.