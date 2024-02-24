Award-winning comedian Katherine Ryan to perform in Aberdeen next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Award-winning comedian Katherine Ryan to perform in Aberdeen next year

The Netflix star will bring her Battleaxe show to the Granite City.

By Chris Cromar
Katherine Ryan standing.
Katherine Ryan will be taking her show to Aberdeen next year. Image: Ian West/PA Wire.

Award-winning Canadian comedian, writer, presenter and actress Katherine Ryan will bring her show to Aberdeen next year.

The star of UKTV’s new series Parental Guidance, as well as Comedy Central’s upcoming Out of Order with Rosie Jones and Judi Love – launching on Monday – Ryan will bring her live show Battleaxe to Aberdeen Music Hall on March 25, 2025.

It is part of a major UK and European tour that will begin this year, with the show promising to give a “true masterclass in how to enter your Battleaxe era”.

Katherine Ryan on The Duchess.
Katherine Ryan created and starred on Netflix show The Duchess. Image: Oliver Upton/Netflix.

Ryan is the creator of and stars in Netflix’s show The Duchess, along with two comedy specials on the streaming platform: Glitter Room and In Trouble.

She was also in Missus on Sky Comedy/Now TV, while also hosted Backstage With Katherine Ryan for Amazon Prime and starred in Sky’s Romantic Getaway with Romesh Ranganathan.

Later this year, she is set to appear on a comedy travel show with Joe Wilkinson for Channel 4, which follows on from her appearing as “Pigeon” on The Masked Singer last year.

Aberdeen Music Hall
Katherine Ryan will take her show to Aberdeen Music Hall. Image: Paul Smyth/ DC Thomson.

Author of The Audacity, she also hosts the podcast Telling Everybody Everything, which is hosted by Acast.

Ryan last visited the Granite City in March 2021 as part of the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival, as she brought her show Missus to the north-east.

‘One of the comedy events of the next year’

Show promoter Doug Taylor said: “We’re absolutely over the moon to announce an Aberdeen return for Katherine Ryan with her brand new show.

“This is going to be one of the comedy events of the next year, one not to be missed. We expect interest to be red hot when tickets go on sale this Friday, March 1, so don’t hang about Aberdeen comedy fans.”

Tickets will be available on Friday at 10am via the Aberdeen Performing Arts website or by calling 01224 641122.

